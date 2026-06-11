Kustom Entertainment, Inc. And Gilley's Gambling Hall Park City Conclude Press Conference Announcing New Live Event Plans

Park City, Kan., June 11, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kustom Entertainment, Inc. (Nasdaq: KUST), (Stan Ross, CEO) and Gilley's Gambling Hall Park City, KS (Phil Ruffin, Owner) have concluded a press conference at Gilley's, where leaders shared new details on plans to bring more live music, festivals, and large-scale entertainment events to Park City and the Wichita, Kansas area.

Kustom Entertainment, Inc. (the“Company” or“Kustom”) is planning more than 20 show dates at Gilley's in 2027. The events will cover many different genres and are expected to include several festival concepts throughout the year.

For the 2027 event calendar, the first show is expected to take place in the spring. Kustom also confirmed that Country Stampede Kansas 2027 will take place at Gilley's from Friday, June 25 through Sunday, June 27, 2027. The date, genre, lineup, ticket information, and more event details will be released soon.

“This is a new chapter for Kustom, Gilley's, and live entertainment in the Wichita region,” said Stan Ross, CEO of Kustom Entertainment, Inc.“We are excited to bring more show dates, genres, and more festival experiences to Park City.”

Kustom plans to reveal plans, designs, layouts, and other details for the 2027 Gilley's festival experiences at the 2026 Country Stampede Kansas, which will be held in Bonner Springs in two weeks. The 2026 Country Stampede Kansas features headliners Treaty Oak Revival, Zach Top, and Rascal Flatts. Support acts are Wyatt Flores, Scotty McCreery, Tracy Lawrence, Presley & Taylor, Diamond Rio, Jerrod Niemann, Isaac Cole, Lanie Gardner, and The Wilder Blue. Tickets can be purchased at .

Additional details and event information for the 2027 spring event, Country Stampede Kansas 2027, ticket information, layouts, camping, hospitality, and future event announcements will be released soon.

A portion of the press conference can be viewed at .

Kustom CEO Stan Ross and Kustom Board Member Charlie“Chopper” Anderson were also recently featured on Episode 274 of The Raised Rowdy Podcast. In the episode, Mr. Ross and Mr. Anderson discuss the business behind live music, festivals, fan experiences, ticketing transparency, artist hospitality, camping culture, the 30-year legacy of Country Stampede, and Kustom's plans to expand into new markets and genres. Mr. Anderson also shares stories from his decades-long career as a touring and session musician, including time spent performing alongside Reba McEntire, Dolly Parton, Vince Gill, and Johnny Rodriguez. The episode is available on Spotify:

About Kustom Entertainment, Inc.

Kustom produces live music events and festivals across North America. The Company focuses on creating memorable fan experiences through live entertainment, festival operations, artist booking, sponsorships, marketing, and event production.

About Gilley's Gambling Hall

Gilley's Gambling Hall in Park City is Wichita's premier gaming and entertainment destination. Offering a Vegas-style experience close to home, Gilley's features hundreds of gaming machines, simulcast horse race wagering, live entertainment, outstanding food and beverage options, and the region's only smoke-free gaming environment.

Forward-Looking Statements:

Statements made in this press release that are not descriptions of historical facts are forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and are based on management's current expectations and assumptions and are subject to risks and uncertainties. If such risks or uncertainties materialize or such assumptions prove incorrect, our business, operating results, financial condition, and stock price could be materially negatively affected. You should not place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements, which are based on the information currently available to us and speak only as of today's date. All statements other than statements of historical fact are forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the Company's performance or achievements to be materially different from any expected future results, performance, or achievements. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made, and the Company assumes no duty to update forward-looking statements, except as required by law. Actual future results, performance or achievements may differ materially from historical results or those anticipated depending on a variety of factors, some of which are beyond the control of the Company, including, but not limited to, the risks described from time to time in the Company's periodic filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, including, without limitation, the risks described in the Company's 2025 Annual Report on Form 10-K under the captions“Risk Factors” and“Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations” (as applicable). These factors should be considered carefully, and readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements. All information is current as of the date this press release is issued, and the Company undertakes no duty to update this information. or revise these forward-looking statements for any reason, except as required by law.

Media Contact:

Kustom Entertainment, Inc.

913-456-KUST (5878)

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