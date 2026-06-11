Vera Bradley Announces First Quarter Fiscal Year 2027 Results
| Vera Bradley, Inc.
Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets
(in thousands)
(unaudited)
| May 2,
2026
| January 31,
2026
| May 3,
2025
|Assets
|Current assets:
|Cash and cash equivalents
|$
|12,506
|$
|18,513
|$
|11,281
|Accounts receivable, net
|17,296
|17,301
|14,588
|Inventories
|73,018
|75,951
|99,151
|Short-term contingent consideration
|1,835
|1,605
|1,374
|Income taxes receivable
|312
|317
|323
|Prepaid expenses and other current assets
|6,500
|6,034
|8,829
|Total current assets
|111,467
|119,721
|135,546
|Operating right-of-use assets
|58,642
|63,233
|71,236
|Property, plant, and equipment, net
|44,795
|46,358
|51,193
|Long-term contingent consideration
|-
|230
|1,178
|Other assets
|4,339
|4,463
|8,787
|Total assets
|$
|219,243
|$
|234,005
|$
|267,940
|Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity
|Current liabilities:
|Accounts payable
|$
|9,186
|$
|16,235
|$
|23,221
|Accrued employment costs
|7,502
|5,394
|6,033
|Short-term operating lease liabilities
|18,073
|18,620
|18,556
|Other accrued liabilities
|10,103
|10,185
|11,634
|Income taxes payable
|130
|16
|59
|Total current liabilities
|44,994
|50,450
|59,503
|Long-term operating lease liabilities
|47,198
|51,914
|62,357
|Other long-term liabilities
|2
|2
|46
|Total liabilities
|92,194
|102,366
|121,906
|Shareholders' equity:
|Additional paid-in-capital
|116,399
|116,152
|116,098
|Retained earnings
|167,614
|172,439
|186,819
|Accumulated other comprehensive loss
|(144
|)
|(132
|)
|(63
|)
|Treasury stock
|(156,820
|)
|(156,820
|)
|(156,820
|)
|Total shareholders' equity
|127,049
|131,639
|146,034
|Total liabilities and shareholders' equity
|$
|219,243
|$
|234,005
|$
|267,940
| Vera Bradley, Inc.
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations
(in thousands, except per share amounts)
(unaudited)
|Thirteen Weeks Ended
| May 2,
2026
| May 3,
2025
|Net revenues
|$
|55,702
|$
|51,652
|Cost of sales
|26,871
|28,885
|Gross profit
|28,831
|22,767
|Selling, general, and administrative expenses
|34,128
|40,804
|Other income, net
|649
|180
|Operating loss from continuing operations
|(4,648
|)
|(17,857
|)
|Interest (expense) income, net
|(65
|)
|4
|Loss from continuing operations before income taxes
|(4,713
|)
|(17,853
|)
|Income tax expense
|112
|407
|Net loss from continuing operations
|$
|(4,825
|)
|$
|(18,260
|)
|Loss from discontinued operations, net of income tax
|-
|(15,200
|)
|Net loss
|$
|(4,825
|)
|$
|(33,460
|)
|Basic weighted-average shares outstanding
|28,121
|27,773
|Diluted weighted-average shares outstanding
|28,121
|27,773
|Basic net loss per share:
|Continuing operations
|$
|(0.17
|)
|$
|(0.66
|)
|Discontinued operations
|$
|-
|$
|(0.54
|)
|Basic net loss per share
|$
|(0.17
|)
|$
|(1.20
|)
|Diluted net loss per share:
|Continuing operations
|$
|(0.17
|)
|$
|(0.66
|)
|Discontinued operations
|$
|-
|$
|(0.54
|)
|Diluted net loss per share
|$
|(0.17
|)
|$
|(1.20
|)
| Vera Bradley, Inc.
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows
(in thousands)
(unaudited)
|Thirteen Weeks Ended
| May 2,
2026
| May 3,
2025
|Cash flows from operating activities
|Net loss
|$
|(4,825
|)
|$
|(33,460
|)
|Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash used in operating activities:
|Depreciation of property, plant, and equipment
|1,793
|2,188
|Amortization of operating right-of-use assets
|4,931
|5,328
|Impairment charges
|-
|1,048
|Provision for doubtful accounts
|38
|-
|Stock-based compensation
|1,005
|754
|Loss on sale of business
|-
|15,200
|Other non-cash loss, net
|2
|14
|Changes in assets and liabilities:
|Accounts receivable
|(33
|)
|(1,405
|)
|Inventories
|2,933
|(7,379
|)
|Prepaid expenses and other assets
|(342
|)
|(733
|)
|Accounts payable
|(6,939
|)
|4,314
|Income taxes
|119
|320
|Operating lease liabilities, net
|(5,603
|)
|(6,060
|)
|Accrued and other liabilities
|1,671
|1,969
|Net cash used in operating activities
|(5,250
|)
|(17,902
|)
|Cash flows from investing activities
|Purchases of property, plant, and equipment
|(333
|)
|(1,871
|)
|Proceeds from sale of business, net of cash disposed
|-
|903
|Net cash used in investing activities
|(333
|)
|(968
|)
|Cash flows from financing activities
|Tax withholdings for equity compensation
|(412
|)
|(171
|)
|Borrowings under asset-based revolving credit agreement
|-
|(5,000
|)
|Repayment of borrowings under asset-based revolving credit agreement
|-
|5,000
|Net cash used in financing activities
|(412
|)
|(171
|)
|Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents
|(12
|)
|(44
|)
|Net decrease in cash and cash equivalents
|$
|(6,007
|)
|$
|(19,085
|)
|Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of period
|18,513
|30,366
|Cash and cash equivalents, end of period
|$
|12,506
|$
|11,281
| Vera Bradley, Inc.
First Quarter Fiscal 2027
GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliation Thirteen Weeks Ended May 2, 2026
(in thousands, except per share amounts)
(unaudited)
|Thirteen Weeks Ended
|Net loss from continuing operations
|$
|(4,825
|)
|Severance(1)
|1,117
|Transformation initiatives(1)
|159
|Professional fees associated with sale of Pura Vida(1)
|94
|Consulting and professional fees(1)
|27
|Income tax adjustments(2)
|974
|Net loss from continuing operations - Non-GAAP
|(2,454
|)
|Diluted net loss per share from continuing operations - Non-GAAP
|$
|(0.09
|)
|(1)Recorded in selling, general, and administrative ("SG&A") expenses
|(2)Adjusted net loss from continuing operations and adjusted diluted EPS are calculated using a statutory tax rate of 26%
|Thirteen Weeks Ended
|Direct
|Indirect
| Unallocated
Corporate
Expenses
|Total
|Operating income (loss) from continuing operations
|$
|3,107
|4,009
|$
|(11,764
|)
|$
|(4,648
|)
|Severance
|334
|117
|666
|1,117
|Transformation initiatives
|9
|2
|148
|159
|Professional fees associated with sale of Pura Vida
|-
|-
|94
|94
|Consulting and professional fees
|-
|-
|27
|27
|Operating income (loss) from continuing operations - Non-GAAP
|$
|3,450
|$
|4,128
|$
|(10,829
|)
|$
|(3,251
|)
| Vera Bradley, Inc.
First Quarter Fiscal 2026
GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliation Thirteen Weeks Ended May 3, 2025
(in thousands, except per share amounts)
(unaudited)
|Thirteen Weeks Ended
|Net loss from continuing operations
|$
|(18,260
|)
|PPE impairment charges(1)
|1,048
|PO cancellation fees(2)
|986
|Professional fees associated with sale of Pura Vida(1)
|976
|Consulting and professional fees(1)
|721
|Severance(1)
|290
|Inventory write-off associated with sale of Pura Vida(2)
|250
|Income tax adjustments(4)
|3,938
|Net loss from continuing operations - Non-GAAP
|(10,051
|)
|Diluted net loss per share from continuing operations - Non-GAAP
|$
|(0.36
|)
|(1)Recorded in SG&A expenses
|(2)Recorded in cost of goods sold
|(3)$555 recorded in cost of goods sold and $166 recorded in SG&A expenses
|(4)Adjusted net loss from continuing operations and adjusted diluted EPS are calculated using a statutory tax rate of 26%
|Thirteen Weeks Ended
|Direct
|Indirect
| Unallocated
Corporate
Expenses
|Total
|Operating (loss) income from continuing operations
|$
|(5,536
|)
|1,980
|$
|(14,301
|)
|$
|(17,857
|)
|PPE Impairment charges
|1,048
|-
|-
|1,048
|PO cancellation fees
|847
|139
|-
|986
|Professional fees associated with sale of Pura Vida
|-
|-
|976
|976
|Consulting and professional fees
|584
|78
|59
|721
|Severance
|15
|-
|275
|290
|Inventory write-off associated with sale of Pura Vida
|214
|36
|-
|250
|Operating (loss) income from continuing operations - Non-GAAP
|$
|(2,828
|)
|$
|2,233
|$
|(12,991
|)
|$
|(13,586
|)
A photo accompanying this announcement is available atCONTACT: CONTACTS: Investors: Tom Filandro, Partner ICR, Inc... Media:...
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