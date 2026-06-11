Microchip's Nantes Facility In France Achieves QML Class Y Certification, Expanding High‐Reliability Capabilities

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The company's semiconductor heritage spans successful missions from Apollo to Artemis II

CHANDLER, Ariz., June 11, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Microchip Technology (Nasdaq: MCHP) today announces that its Nantes facility in France

Microchip's Nantes site has maintained QML certification to Classes Q and V since 1999, supporting the most demanding space and defense mission requirements. The addition of Class Y certification advances the facility's capabilities to include additional packaging technologies, including non‐hermetic solutions, enabling higher levels of integration and supporting more advanced semiconductor architectures required by next‐generation military and space programs.

“We're honored to be a leading supplier of semiconductors to the aerospace and defense industry and continue to deliver the quality and reliability our customers depend on for critical missions,” said Patrick Johnson, senior corporate vice president of Microchip's Aerospace and Defense Group.“Microchip's products are in most military applications, and in space, we are virtually in everything that leaves Earth.”

With Class Y certification, the Nantes facility strengthens Microchip's European manufacturing footprint for high‐reliability devices. The site also holds ESCC QML and AS9100:2018 certifications, positioning it among Microchip's most highly qualified manufacturing locations for aerospace and defense solutions.

The company's Nantes facility is equipped to support qualification and testing of its PIC64 High-Performance Spaceflight Computing (PIC64‐HPSC), a series of 64-bit microprocessors (MPUs) that are radiation-hardened and radiation-tolerant for space exploration applications. This capability enhances Microchip's ability to meet evolving customer requirements for electrical testing, qualification, and long‐term mission assurance in harsh operating environments.

Microchip has worldwide qualification sites

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About Microchip Technology :

Microchip Technology Inc. is a broadline supplier of semiconductors committed to making innovative design easier through total system solutions that address critical challenges at the intersection of emerging technologies and durable end markets. Its easy-to-use development tools and comprehensive product portfolio supports customers throughout the design process, from concept to completion. Headquartered in Chandler, Arizona, Microchip offers outstanding technical support and delivers solutions across the industrial, automotive, consumer, aerospace and defense, communications and computing markets. For more information, visit the Microchip website at Note: The Microchip name and logo and the Microchip logo are registered trademarks of Microchip Technology Incorporated in the U.S.A. and other countries. All other trademarks mentioned herein are the property of their respective companies. Editorial Contact:

Kim Dutton

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With over 60 years of space heritage, Microchip has a broad portfolio of high-reliability solutions designed for the aerospace and defense market including Radiation-Tolerant (RT) and Radiation-Hardened (RH) MCUs, MPUs, FPGAs and Ethernet PHYs, power devices, RF products, timing solutions, as well as discrete components from bare die to system modules. Additionally, Microchip offers a wide range of components on the Qualified Products List (QPL) to better serve its customers. For more information about Microchip's aerospace and defense solutions, visit the