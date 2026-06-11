Flourish By NOVA Named“Weight Management Product Of The Year” In 2026 Mindful Awards Program

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Annual Awards Program Recognizes Top Mindful Companies, Services and Products Within the Packaged Goods Industry

LOS ANGELES, June 11, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The 2026 Mindful Awards Program, an independent recognition platform highlighting conscious companies and products that mindfully make waves in the ever-expanding world of consumer-packaged goods, today announced that NOVA, a Georgia-based business operating as Flourish by NOVA, has been selected as“Weight Management Product of the Year” in the 8th annual awards program.

Flourish by NOVA supports both weight management and the digestive system while retaining lean muscle. The non-stimulant formula contains all-natural, whole-food-sourced ingredients, including curcumin, moringa, and curry leaf, to target visceral fat and convert it into natural energy, and improve how the body uses food for fuel. While baobab, a 20-million-year-old superfood, nourishes the entire digestive system. It contains soluble and insoluble fibers and polyphenols to feed good gut bacteria, support gut lining, and help the digestive system communicate with the rest of the body. Flourish's baobab is organic and wild-harvested from its natural habitat in South Africa. These four ingredients address every system that controls metabolism, cravings, energy, mood, fat storage, and more.

In its metabolic compound's three clinical trials, participants experienced 12 pounds of weight loss, two pounds of lean mass gain, improved lipid profiles and hunger hormones, and more effectiveness than diet and exercise alone. In Flourish's pilot clinical trial, the product also had an impact on gut-brain and gut-metabolism connections beyond body recomposition. Women who experienced gut improvements saw 3X improvement in metabolic performance and a 1:1 improvement in cognitive health. Additional outcomes include reduced cravings, afternoon crashes, fatigue, anxiety, binge eating, body image anxiety, and bloating with increased clarity, meal satisfaction, and mood stability.

NOVA also provides dietitian-crafted recipes, DNP-developed guides, and motivational content through its free The NOVA(Verse) TM app. Certifications include: SQF, ISO, USDA Organic, QAI Organic, ESG-Compliant, NSF GMP, FDA-Registered, Non-GMO, Vegan, Gluten-Free, and FODMAP.

“Flourish is multidimensional – just like women. Our formula focuses on building and sustaining foundational metabolic and digestive health for lasting results. Flourish goes beyond numbers because when you optimize your metabolism and heal your gut, real-life benefits transform everyday lives. These are what we call non-scale victories, and they are where Flourish truly shines, adapting to each woman's unique body so she can receive the benefits she needs most,” said Kathryn Robinson, Founder and CEO of NOVA Element Corp.“Thank you to the Mindful Awards for this acknowledgment. We remain dedicated to giving women an alternative wellness path they can define, not one predetermined by an industry. With a 4x clinically-backed all-natural supplement and expert-developed resources, every woman can find her space to Flourish.”

The mission of the Mindful Awards is to bring awareness to the benefits of mindfulness and its impact on society as a whole, to create a more compassionate and sustainable world. The 2026 awards program honors conscious consumer packaged goods (CPGs) companies, products, and services that are setting a new standard in the CPG industry, recognizing the very best in transparent, fair, natural, organic, sustainable, healthy and delicious categories. This year's program attracted thousands of nominations from all over the world from companies whose innovations enhance daily living, promote sustainability, and improve quality of life.

“Flourish empowers women to define wellness on their own terms. Transforming your metabolism without addressing gut health won't lead to lasting, sustainable results. Diet culture can lead to restriction, shame, and one-size-fits-all fixes. But health and longevity are more important than a number on a scale,” said Travis Grant, Managing Director, Mindful Awards.“Flourish is a rejection of diet culture. Women can love their bodies and still have body goals. Designed with multifunctional support for the multifaceted woman, this product supports weight management and digestive health in one. Congratulations on winning 'Weight Management Product of the Year!'”

While the demand for CPGs remains consistent, consumer preferences evolve and change as they rely more heavily on third-party validation when making new purchasing decisions. The 2026 Mindful Awards winners range from groundbreaking food and beverage products to sustainable household solutions, redefining consumer experiences worldwide.

NOVA partners with companies that share a commitment to eco-friendly business practices, sustainable farming, protecting natural resources, and eliminating exploitation.

About Mindful Awards

The Mindful Awards organization is devoted to honoring mindful companies in the consumer-packaged goods industry that are setting the foundation for our future. Mindful Awards are devoted to providing a forum for public recognition around the achievements in categories Food, Beverage, Snacks, Supplements, Home, and Personal Care. Our mission is to bring awareness to the benefits of mindfulness and its impact on society as a whole. We believe that through mindfulness, we can create a more compassionate and sustainable world.

About NOVA

NOVA is a woman-owned wellness company that is trailblazing a new path for women to shine in their unique elements by redefining wellness for all women. NOVA fuels this mission by integrating clinical research, a deep commitment to quality, and, most importantly, what it means to be a woman. Its products and new empowerment app are a testament to its dedication to pioneering change in the wellness industry, blending cutting-edge science and functional supplements with external resources and community support to embolden women to start their own authentic wellness com

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