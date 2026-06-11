Venhub Introduces New Features That Provide An Even Faster, Easier And More Accessible Shopping Experience Across Its Smart Store Retail Platform

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) New mobile web shopping, guest checkout, larger order capacity and global customer enhancements raise the bar on VenHub's autonomous retail ecosystem

LAS VEGAS, June 11, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- VenHub Global, Inc. (NASDAQ: VHUB) (“VenHub” or the“Company”), a leader in fully autonomous Smart Store technology, today announced the launch of new customer-experience focused technology features that further raise the bar on the Company's autonomous Smart Store shopping experience.

VenHub's most recent technology updates continue to make shopping at the Company's Smart Stores, faster, easier and more accessible. The new technology features including mobile web shopping capability, guest checkout enablement, large order capacity and other enhancements help support VenHub's growing international customer base ahead of major global events including the upcoming FIFA World Cup.

“Our mission has always been to make retail as convenient and frictionless as possible,” said Shahan Ohanessian, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of VenHub.“Our newest technology enhancements represent a major step forward in creating an experience where customers can discover, purchase and receive products in seconds, whether they are local users, international visitors or first-time customers interacting with a VenHub Smart Store for the very first time.”

Shop Without an App

One of the most significant additions to VenHub's Smart Store platform is the introduction of a full-featured mobile web shopping experience. Customers can now browse products, shop and complete purchases directly from their smartphone browser without having to download the VenHub mobile app.

The mobile web experience mirrors the functionality of the VenHub mobile app, providing customers with immediate access to VenHub's autonomous retail ecosystem from virtually any mobile device.

Frictionless Guest Checkout

Complementing the mobile web launch, VenHub is introducing guest checkout capabilities that allow customers to complete purchases without creating an account or registering beforehand.

The enhancement significantly reduces the steps required to complete a transaction and creates a streamlined purchasing experience for first-time users, travelers and occasional customers.

Together, mobile web shopping and guest checkout remove two of the most common barriers to retail transactions: app downloads and mandatory account creation.

Larger Orders with Intelligent Multi-Bin Fulfillment

VenHub is also expanding order capacity, increasing the maximum number of items that customers can purchase in a single transaction from six items to ten.

To support larger baskets, VenHub's technology platform now enables intelligent multi-bin fulfillment. When necessary, orders are automatically distributed across multiple pickup bins, allowing customers to seamlessly retrieve larger purchases from two dispensing locations during a single transaction.

The enhancement is expected to increase convenience for customers while supporting larger average order values across the VenHub network.

Global Platform Enhancements Already Deployed

The company has also recently deployed several customer experience improvements across its platform, including:



Support for international users and international distribution capabilities.

Enhanced checkout and ordering workflows designed to reduce transaction friction.

Global product search functionality, allowing customers to search across the entire VenHub catalog rather than navigating individual categories. Additional platform optimizations focused on speed, usability and scalability.

These improvements are designed to support growing international demand and prepare the platform for increased usage from visitors and travelers during major global events.

Rollout Timeline

International support features, checkout enhancements, and global search capabilities are currently available.

The mobile web and guest checkout functionality will be available by the end of this week.

The expanded 10-item ordering capability and multi-bin fulfillment functionality are expected to be fully deployed across the platform within the next two weeks.

About VenHub

VenHub designs and builds autonomous Smart Stores that operate 24/7 without on-site staff. Each store combines robotic automation, real-time inventory tracking, and mobile-based checkout to provide secure, convenient retail access. The company is headquartered in Las Vegas, Nevada.

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Safe Harbor Statement

VenHub Global, Inc. (“VenHub” or the“Company”), may make forward-looking statements regarding future events or the future financial performance of the Company in press releases, presentations, conference calls or other communications. These statements can be identified by terminology that includes“believes,”“expects,”“anticipates,”“foresees,”“forecasts,”“estimates,”“intends,”“plans,”“targets,” or other words conveying future outcomes or projections.

Such forward-looking statements involve certain risks, uncertainties, and assumptions that are difficult to predict and beyond the Company's control. Actual results could differ materially from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements as a result of various factors, including but not limited to changes in general economic conditions, the Company's ability to execute its business strategy, competitive pressures, unanticipated manufacturing or supply chain issues, compliance with regulatory requirements, and other risks detailed in the Company's public filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Nothing in these forward-looking statements should be regarded as a representation by VenHub or its management that the Company's objectives or plans will be achieved. VenHub undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as required by applicable law.

VenHub Media and Investor Contact:

Alyssa Barry, Director of VenHub IR / PR

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or

Richard Land, Alliance Advisors

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