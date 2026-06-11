Virat Karrna On Intense Physical Transformation For Nagabandham: It Was Absolutely Necessary

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, June 11 (IANS) Actor Virat Karrna has pushed himself to new limits both physically and creatively for his forthcoming mythological action-adventure film "Nagabandham".

He underwent an intense transformation, which was a result of months of discipline, training, and mental preparation.

Talking about the experience, Virat said, "The physical transformation was grueling but absolutely necessary. For 'Nagabandham', the character demanded a lean, highly athletic, and chiseled physique that looked natural in intense action sequences."

In order to achieve the desired look for the part, Virat followed a strict routine including strength training, agility drills, and a highly disciplined nutrition plan.

"My routine involved strict functional training, agility drills, and a heavily regulated clean diet-cutting down entirely on sugars and processed carbs," he went on to add.

Virat said that the preparation went beyond building muscle as the demanding action sequences, long shooting schedules, and physically taxing outdoor locations required him to maintain peak conditioning throughout.

He explained, "Maintaining that level of low body fat while shooting long, physically demanding hours in tough locations takes a massive toll on the body. It completely redefines your concept of self-discipline."

Apart from the physical preparation, the actor also had to adapt to the unique demands of a mythology-driven adventure film that blends ancient mysteries with large-scale visual storytelling.

He worked closely with director Abhishek Nama to understand the world of the film and prepare for scenes involving mystical elements, treasure-hunt sequences, and visual effects-heavy environments. "Because the film relies heavily on grand visual storytelling and mysticism, I had to train my imagination to react intensely to things that would later be enhanced by VFX. It required a lot of mental focus to make the supernatural feel entirely real and high-stakes," he shared.

Virat further stated that some of the most challenging moments for him involved combining physically demanding action choreography with technical precision during complex sequences.

"You have to match your body language perfectly with the camera's movement and the lighting setups. Blending high physical exertion with genuine emotional performance under those technical constraints was tough, but incredibly rewarding," he concluded.