PM Modi's 12 Years In Office: Delhi Govt To Organise 39 Camps On Welfare Schemes

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, June 11 (IANS) To mark 12 years of welfare for the poor under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the Delhi government will organise 39 Jan Kalyan Shivirs from June 18 to 20 to bring the benefits of various welfare schemes to their doorstep, said Delhi Minister Parvesh Verma on Thursday.

The Minister said that these camps aim to bring the benefits of various welfare schemes and public services of both the Central Government and the Delhi Government directly to the people.

He also held a review meeting regarding the preparations for these Jan Kalyan Shivirs at the Delhi Secretariat.

Senior officials from Food Supplies and Consumer Affairs, MCD, Irrigation & Flood Control, Delhi Jal Board, Social Welfare, Welfare of SC/ST/OBC, Finance, Home, PWD, Industries, DDA, Delhi Fire Services, Revenue, Power, Labour, Transport, Health & Family Welfare, Information & Publicity, Information Technology, Art, Culture & Languages, Women & Child Development, Education, Law, Justice & Legislative Affairs, Environment & Forest, DUSIB, Urban Development and Cooperation Departments participated in the meeting.

During the review, all departments were directed to ensure that citizens visiting the camps receive information, assistance, and access to government services in a simple, efficient, and citizen-friendly manner.

Special emphasis was placed on maximising public participation and ensuring that eligible beneficiaries receive the benefits of government schemes.

Minister Parvesh Verma said,“The last 12 years under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi have been dedicated to service, good governance, transparency, and the welfare of the poor. The objective of these Jan Kalyan Shivirs is to bridge the gap between the government and the people and ensure that no eligible citizen is deprived of the benefits of any welfare scheme.”

“Our effort is to ensure that every government scheme reaches the last person in the queue and that every citizen feels the presence of the government at their doorstep,” he said

“These camps are not merely a platform to disseminate information about government schemes, but also an important medium for direct interaction with citizens and resolution of their concerns. All departments have been instructed to work in close coordination and provide the best possible services to the people,” he said.

The Minister appealed to the people of Delhi to visit their nearest Jan Kalyan Shivir and avail themselves of information and benefits related to various schemes and services offered by the Central and Delhi governments.

The Jan Kalyan Shivirs scheduled from June 18 to 20 are expected to emerge as a significant initiative towards strengthening public service delivery, good governance, and citizen participation in Delhi, said Parvesh Verma.