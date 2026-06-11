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Mohammed Al Barwani New Sukuk Issuance SPC – Issue Rating Affirmed at ‘omBBB’
(MENAFN- Capital Intelligence Ltd) 11 June 2026
Capital Intelligence Ratings (CI Ratings or CI) today announced that it has affirmed the issue rating on the Oman National Scale assigned to the OMR30.1mn up to 5-year Wakala sukuk issued by Mohammed Al Barwani New Sukuk Issuance SPC (the Issuer) at ‘omBBB’. The sukuk was issued in June 2023. The Outlook on the rating remains Stable. The Issuer is a sole proprietor company incorporated in Oman by Mohamed Al Barwani LLC Group (MB LLC or the Obligor) for the purpose of issuing the sukuk certificates.
The overall sukuk rating is driven by CI Ratings’ assessment of the fundamental credit strength and general repayment capacity of MB LLC, as the Issuer’s ability to fulfil its payment obligations to certificate holders will ultimately depend on MB LLC honouring its payment obligations to the Issuer under the transaction documents. MB LLC’s payment obligations under the transaction documents constitute unsecured and unsubordinated obligations of the Obligor and rank pari passu with its other unsecured and unsubordinated financial obligations.
Although the transaction does contain some structural credit enhancements, and while there is also a minor degree of structural subordination to bank lenders, neither is seen as being of a degree which would warrant a different rating outcome from that indicated by CI’s assessment of MB’s general creditworthiness. CI, therefore, regards the sukuk as being a senior debt obligation.
The Issuer (acting as Trustee) has declared a trust over the sukuk proceeds and any assets or investments acquired using those proceeds. The Trustee acts as Muwakkil, while the Obligor acts as Wakeel. The sukuk proceeds were placed into the Wakala Investment Account, which the Wakeel then invested on behalf of the Muwakkil. On the date of the sukuk issue, the Issuer used the proceeds to purchase the basket of assets from the Obligor. At the dates of two mandatory part redemptions and then at the date of final maturity, the Obligor is required to repurchase sufficient assets in order to allow the Issuer to redeem the required number of sukuk certificates. The issuer’s payment obligations include semi-annual distributions from the income generated from the Wakala assets and meeting the three staged principal payments due in June 2026, in June 2027 and then at final maturity in June 2028. As such, the sukuk holders are solely reliant on income from MB to receive their contractual payments.
MB is the holding company of a diversified oil and gas, industrial, and mining group which is organised into three broad businesses: (i) oil and gas exploration and production (EP); (ii) oilfield services; and (iii) mining – with a current focus on copper. Governance standards are seen as being satisfactory for the size and structure of operations. CI views the group of companies owned by the MB Group as being a single credit due to the high level of operational and financial integration among the businesses and the cross guarantees between Group companies and the principal shareholder; we, therefore, base our financial analysis on the consolidated results of MB and its subsidiaries. The finances of the Group are managed centrally, with all borrowing and debt servicing arranged and controlled by the centralised Group treasury function. Group entities are also tied through cross-guarantees, with credit lines to subsidiaries guaranteed by the parent (MB).
MB’s creditworthiness is supported by the stability of the EP business model and by Petrogas’s demonstrated ability to acquire and to then raise output at smaller oil and gas fields. This is done by deploying the latest technology and thereby optimizing production. Importantly, Petrogas has the in-house capability and expertise to extract value across the complete EP cycle, and has been able to demonstrate significant exploration success, in both greenfield development as well as brownfield rejuvenation. Finally, Petrogas has – by applying rigorous cost controls and innovation – been able to also allow value enhancement during the decommissioning and abandonment phases of the life of a field.
As all reserves provide for a limited production horizon, the Group regularly adds to its reserves by both field acquisition and new discoveries in order to maintain production levels. This demonstrated ability to add to proven reserves will continue to be an important success factor – and proven reserves rose in 2025. More recently, the rating has been supported by the resumption of copper output from the Ghuzayn 3 mine in Oman; this saw a sharp increase in output in 2025, with a further increase expected this year and into 2027.
Despite the resumption of copper output, the current business model is at present mainly based on oil and gas EP. Although the resumption of copper production boosted both revenues and operational cash flow, Mawarid Mining (MM) still made a loss in 2025. However, the net profit for the current year is expected to be significant, especially as the forecasts that were prepared in late 2025 were based on very conservative assumptions about copper prices. LME prices for copper were just below USD10k for much of 2025 but rose to over USD11k in Q4. H1 26 has seen prices remain high, reaching an average of over USD12,800 in Q1 before moving higher to over USD13,500 in Q2 to date. Positive contributions from 2027 onwards from MM are therefore forecast to be even more meaningful.
The volatility of oil prices has in the past provided a number of credit challenges over time – something that is expected to continue. Although the Group can manage output in terms of volumes of oil and copper concentrate produced, they have little or no control over the prices at which such output is sold. The result is considerable volatility in revenues, cashflows and the resulting leverage metrics. In partial mitigation, management has a significant ability to trim or delay (uncommitted) EP CAPEX, should cashflows fall below budgeted levels.
Other credit challenges include tight liquidity (the current ratio is only just >1) – although this reflects a business model where EP offtake customers normally make partial prepayments – and limited financial flexibility. Notwithstanding the largely medium-term maturity profile of existing bank debt and the sukuk, we consider that significant funding risks will remain over the medium term, as existing term loans and sukuk come due for repayment. A further (and potentially major) credit challenge relates to the exposure under financial guarantees provided by the Group companies to support borrowings by the major shareholder – although updated information on the financial position of the latter shows considerable strengthening over 2024-25. In May 2025, a new OMR64mn long-term syndicated Islamic financing facility was agreed to fund MM’s development and expansion of the Al-Ghuzayn-3 Project.
Financial flexibility is to some degree limited by the encumbered nature of much of the asset base and by the limited level of committed but undrawn funding lines. Moreover, the nature of the business model is such that the probable need for substantial annual CAPEX is inherent. When oil prices are high, and funds from operations are strong, meeting this requirement is normally not a problem. However, periods of weaker oil prices can put strains on cashflow and on liquidity. In mitigation, however, the Obligor retains (and has in the past demonstrated) considerable financial flexibility in terms of the ability to curtail EP CAPEX during such periods when appropriate.
Liquidity and Short-Term Debt Repayment Capacity
Liquidity and short-term debt repayment capacity are both adequate at present, despite (a) the limited but recently increased level of committed but undrawn medium-term borrowing facilities, and (b) the limited level of cash on the balance sheet and the low amount of other available liquid assets which could be rapidly turned into cash in case of need. The first partial repayment of principal due on the sukuk in June will be funded by existing cash held. Metrics of past periods during which oil prices weakened significantly demonstrate that liquidity pressures can potentially occur quite rapidly and, in some cases, be sufficiently severe so as to endanger short-term repayment capacity at either the parent or subsidiary level. However, the Group has a successful track record in the past of addressing such pressures by lowering CAPEX and, if the pressures are sufficiently heavy, restructuring the maturity profile of term borrowings. Given the current and projected realised DME prices for Omani crude, the likelihood of such pressures being repeated in the short (18 months) time horizon seem to be remote and short-term debt repayment capacity appears to be satisfactory.
Rating Outlook
The Stable Outlook reflects our view that the Obligor will remain in a position over the next 12-18 months to be able to meet its obligations under the sukuk structure, including the initial 20% sukuk repayment due in June 2026. Given the current contributions to revenues and cashflows, output levels and prices for copper have only impacted the rating outlook to a limited extent this year – but this is likely to alter (and in a positive direction) at the next rating review.
Rating Dynamics: Upside Scenario
The most likely upside scenario would be an improvement in the Outlook to Positive. For this to happen during the period of the outlook range, the improved oil prices seen in Q2 26 would need to be sustained for several quarters at or above present levels, leading to improved leverage metrics and a strengthened equity base for the Obligor. Should copper prices also remain firm, this would also add to upward pressure on the outlook but would possibly not on its own be sufficient for an uplift; prices would need to remain firm for oil as well.
Rating Dynamics: Downside Scenario
The most likely downside scenario would be a lowering of the Outlook to Negative. As with the upside scenario, the most likely trigger would be indications that the recent upward trend in oil prices is unlikely to be sustained. If this were the case, and if a downward trend developed (and became sufficiently pronounced), the issue rating itself could be reduced. Other factors that could prompt a lowering of either the outlook or the rating of the issue itself would include a sharp drop in oil production output or adverse developments which negatively impact reserves to a material extent. Finally, any call on the guarantees provided to support borrowings by the major shareholder would prompt an immediate lowering of the issue rating.
* A National Rating summarises the repayment risk of an entity relative to other entities within the same economy. It is not an absolute measurement of risk. National Ratings are not directly comparable across borders.
Contact
Primary Analyst: Rory Keelan, Senior Credit Analyst; E-mail: ...
Secondary Analyst: Farah Khan, Senior Credit Analyst
Committee Chairperson: Morris Helal, Senior Credit Analyst
About the Ratings
The credit ratings have been issued by Capital Intelligence Ratings Ltd, P.O. Box 53585, Limassol 3303, Cyprus.
The information sources used to prepare the credit ratings are as follows: public information and information provided by the rated entity. Financial data and metrics have been derived by CI from the rated entity’s financial statements for FY2021-25. CI may also have relied upon non-public financial information provided by the rated entity and may also have used financial information from credible, independent third-party data providers.
CI considers the quality of information available on the rated entity to be satisfactory for the purposes of assigning and maintaining credit ratings. CI does not audit or independently verify information received during the rating process.
The principal methodologies used to determine the ratings are the Corporate Rating Methodology, dated 3 May 2023; the Bond Rating Methodology; the Parent/Subsidiary Criteria, dated 27 April 2022;, and the National Scale Ratings Criteria for Oman, dated 3 March 2021. For the methodology and our definition of default see Information on rating scales and definitions and the time horizon of rating outlooks can be found at Historical performance data, including default rates, are available from a central repository established by ESMA (CEREP) at
Ratings on the instrument were first released in June 2023 and last updated in June 2025. The rating and rating outlook were disclosed to the rated entity prior to publication and were not amended following that disclosure. The ratings have been assigned or maintained at the request of the rated entity or a related third party.
Conditions of Use and General Limitations
The information contained in this publication including opinions, views, data, material and ratings may not be copied, distributed, altered or otherwise reproduced, in whole or in part, in any form or manner by any person except with the prior written consent of Capital Intelligence Ratings Ltd (hereinafter “CI”). All information contained herein has been obtained from sources believed to be accurate and reliable. However, because of the possibility of human or mechanical error or other factors by third parties, CI or others, the information is provided “as is” and CI and any third-party providers make no representations, guarantees or warranties whether express or implied regarding the accuracy or completeness of this information.
Without prejudice to the generality of the foregoing, CI and any third-party providers accept no responsibility or liability for any losses, errors or omissions, however caused, or for the results obtained from the use of this information. CI and any third-party providers do not accept any responsibility or liability for any damages, costs, expenses, legal fees or losses or any indirect or consequential loss or damage including, without limitation, loss of business and loss of profits, as a direct or indirect consequence of or in connection with or resulting from any use of this information.
Credit ratings and credit-related analysis issued by CI are current opinions as of the date of publication and not statements of fact. CI’s credit ratings provide a relative ranking of credit risk. They do not indicate a specific probability of default over any given time period. The ratings do not address the risk of loss due to risks other than credit risk, including, but not limited to, market risk and liquidity risk. CI’s ratings are not a recommendation to purchase, sell, or hold any security and do not comment as to market price or suitability of any security for a particular investor. Further information on the attributes and limitations of ratings can be found in the applicable methodology or else at
The information contained in this publication does not constitute investment or financial advice. As the ratings and analysis are opinions of CI they should be relied upon to a limited degree and users of this information should conduct their own risk assessment and due diligence before making any investment or other business decisions.
Copyright © Capital Intelligence Ratings Ltd 2026
Capital Intelligence Ratings (CI Ratings or CI) today announced that it has affirmed the issue rating on the Oman National Scale assigned to the OMR30.1mn up to 5-year Wakala sukuk issued by Mohammed Al Barwani New Sukuk Issuance SPC (the Issuer) at ‘omBBB’. The sukuk was issued in June 2023. The Outlook on the rating remains Stable. The Issuer is a sole proprietor company incorporated in Oman by Mohamed Al Barwani LLC Group (MB LLC or the Obligor) for the purpose of issuing the sukuk certificates.
The overall sukuk rating is driven by CI Ratings’ assessment of the fundamental credit strength and general repayment capacity of MB LLC, as the Issuer’s ability to fulfil its payment obligations to certificate holders will ultimately depend on MB LLC honouring its payment obligations to the Issuer under the transaction documents. MB LLC’s payment obligations under the transaction documents constitute unsecured and unsubordinated obligations of the Obligor and rank pari passu with its other unsecured and unsubordinated financial obligations.
Although the transaction does contain some structural credit enhancements, and while there is also a minor degree of structural subordination to bank lenders, neither is seen as being of a degree which would warrant a different rating outcome from that indicated by CI’s assessment of MB’s general creditworthiness. CI, therefore, regards the sukuk as being a senior debt obligation.
The Issuer (acting as Trustee) has declared a trust over the sukuk proceeds and any assets or investments acquired using those proceeds. The Trustee acts as Muwakkil, while the Obligor acts as Wakeel. The sukuk proceeds were placed into the Wakala Investment Account, which the Wakeel then invested on behalf of the Muwakkil. On the date of the sukuk issue, the Issuer used the proceeds to purchase the basket of assets from the Obligor. At the dates of two mandatory part redemptions and then at the date of final maturity, the Obligor is required to repurchase sufficient assets in order to allow the Issuer to redeem the required number of sukuk certificates. The issuer’s payment obligations include semi-annual distributions from the income generated from the Wakala assets and meeting the three staged principal payments due in June 2026, in June 2027 and then at final maturity in June 2028. As such, the sukuk holders are solely reliant on income from MB to receive their contractual payments.
MB is the holding company of a diversified oil and gas, industrial, and mining group which is organised into three broad businesses: (i) oil and gas exploration and production (EP); (ii) oilfield services; and (iii) mining – with a current focus on copper. Governance standards are seen as being satisfactory for the size and structure of operations. CI views the group of companies owned by the MB Group as being a single credit due to the high level of operational and financial integration among the businesses and the cross guarantees between Group companies and the principal shareholder; we, therefore, base our financial analysis on the consolidated results of MB and its subsidiaries. The finances of the Group are managed centrally, with all borrowing and debt servicing arranged and controlled by the centralised Group treasury function. Group entities are also tied through cross-guarantees, with credit lines to subsidiaries guaranteed by the parent (MB).
MB’s creditworthiness is supported by the stability of the EP business model and by Petrogas’s demonstrated ability to acquire and to then raise output at smaller oil and gas fields. This is done by deploying the latest technology and thereby optimizing production. Importantly, Petrogas has the in-house capability and expertise to extract value across the complete EP cycle, and has been able to demonstrate significant exploration success, in both greenfield development as well as brownfield rejuvenation. Finally, Petrogas has – by applying rigorous cost controls and innovation – been able to also allow value enhancement during the decommissioning and abandonment phases of the life of a field.
As all reserves provide for a limited production horizon, the Group regularly adds to its reserves by both field acquisition and new discoveries in order to maintain production levels. This demonstrated ability to add to proven reserves will continue to be an important success factor – and proven reserves rose in 2025. More recently, the rating has been supported by the resumption of copper output from the Ghuzayn 3 mine in Oman; this saw a sharp increase in output in 2025, with a further increase expected this year and into 2027.
Despite the resumption of copper output, the current business model is at present mainly based on oil and gas EP. Although the resumption of copper production boosted both revenues and operational cash flow, Mawarid Mining (MM) still made a loss in 2025. However, the net profit for the current year is expected to be significant, especially as the forecasts that were prepared in late 2025 were based on very conservative assumptions about copper prices. LME prices for copper were just below USD10k for much of 2025 but rose to over USD11k in Q4. H1 26 has seen prices remain high, reaching an average of over USD12,800 in Q1 before moving higher to over USD13,500 in Q2 to date. Positive contributions from 2027 onwards from MM are therefore forecast to be even more meaningful.
The volatility of oil prices has in the past provided a number of credit challenges over time – something that is expected to continue. Although the Group can manage output in terms of volumes of oil and copper concentrate produced, they have little or no control over the prices at which such output is sold. The result is considerable volatility in revenues, cashflows and the resulting leverage metrics. In partial mitigation, management has a significant ability to trim or delay (uncommitted) EP CAPEX, should cashflows fall below budgeted levels.
Other credit challenges include tight liquidity (the current ratio is only just >1) – although this reflects a business model where EP offtake customers normally make partial prepayments – and limited financial flexibility. Notwithstanding the largely medium-term maturity profile of existing bank debt and the sukuk, we consider that significant funding risks will remain over the medium term, as existing term loans and sukuk come due for repayment. A further (and potentially major) credit challenge relates to the exposure under financial guarantees provided by the Group companies to support borrowings by the major shareholder – although updated information on the financial position of the latter shows considerable strengthening over 2024-25. In May 2025, a new OMR64mn long-term syndicated Islamic financing facility was agreed to fund MM’s development and expansion of the Al-Ghuzayn-3 Project.
Financial flexibility is to some degree limited by the encumbered nature of much of the asset base and by the limited level of committed but undrawn funding lines. Moreover, the nature of the business model is such that the probable need for substantial annual CAPEX is inherent. When oil prices are high, and funds from operations are strong, meeting this requirement is normally not a problem. However, periods of weaker oil prices can put strains on cashflow and on liquidity. In mitigation, however, the Obligor retains (and has in the past demonstrated) considerable financial flexibility in terms of the ability to curtail EP CAPEX during such periods when appropriate.
Liquidity and Short-Term Debt Repayment Capacity
Liquidity and short-term debt repayment capacity are both adequate at present, despite (a) the limited but recently increased level of committed but undrawn medium-term borrowing facilities, and (b) the limited level of cash on the balance sheet and the low amount of other available liquid assets which could be rapidly turned into cash in case of need. The first partial repayment of principal due on the sukuk in June will be funded by existing cash held. Metrics of past periods during which oil prices weakened significantly demonstrate that liquidity pressures can potentially occur quite rapidly and, in some cases, be sufficiently severe so as to endanger short-term repayment capacity at either the parent or subsidiary level. However, the Group has a successful track record in the past of addressing such pressures by lowering CAPEX and, if the pressures are sufficiently heavy, restructuring the maturity profile of term borrowings. Given the current and projected realised DME prices for Omani crude, the likelihood of such pressures being repeated in the short (18 months) time horizon seem to be remote and short-term debt repayment capacity appears to be satisfactory.
Rating Outlook
The Stable Outlook reflects our view that the Obligor will remain in a position over the next 12-18 months to be able to meet its obligations under the sukuk structure, including the initial 20% sukuk repayment due in June 2026. Given the current contributions to revenues and cashflows, output levels and prices for copper have only impacted the rating outlook to a limited extent this year – but this is likely to alter (and in a positive direction) at the next rating review.
Rating Dynamics: Upside Scenario
The most likely upside scenario would be an improvement in the Outlook to Positive. For this to happen during the period of the outlook range, the improved oil prices seen in Q2 26 would need to be sustained for several quarters at or above present levels, leading to improved leverage metrics and a strengthened equity base for the Obligor. Should copper prices also remain firm, this would also add to upward pressure on the outlook but would possibly not on its own be sufficient for an uplift; prices would need to remain firm for oil as well.
Rating Dynamics: Downside Scenario
The most likely downside scenario would be a lowering of the Outlook to Negative. As with the upside scenario, the most likely trigger would be indications that the recent upward trend in oil prices is unlikely to be sustained. If this were the case, and if a downward trend developed (and became sufficiently pronounced), the issue rating itself could be reduced. Other factors that could prompt a lowering of either the outlook or the rating of the issue itself would include a sharp drop in oil production output or adverse developments which negatively impact reserves to a material extent. Finally, any call on the guarantees provided to support borrowings by the major shareholder would prompt an immediate lowering of the issue rating.
* A National Rating summarises the repayment risk of an entity relative to other entities within the same economy. It is not an absolute measurement of risk. National Ratings are not directly comparable across borders.
Contact
Primary Analyst: Rory Keelan, Senior Credit Analyst; E-mail: ...
Secondary Analyst: Farah Khan, Senior Credit Analyst
Committee Chairperson: Morris Helal, Senior Credit Analyst
About the Ratings
The credit ratings have been issued by Capital Intelligence Ratings Ltd, P.O. Box 53585, Limassol 3303, Cyprus.
The information sources used to prepare the credit ratings are as follows: public information and information provided by the rated entity. Financial data and metrics have been derived by CI from the rated entity’s financial statements for FY2021-25. CI may also have relied upon non-public financial information provided by the rated entity and may also have used financial information from credible, independent third-party data providers.
CI considers the quality of information available on the rated entity to be satisfactory for the purposes of assigning and maintaining credit ratings. CI does not audit or independently verify information received during the rating process.
The principal methodologies used to determine the ratings are the Corporate Rating Methodology, dated 3 May 2023; the Bond Rating Methodology; the Parent/Subsidiary Criteria, dated 27 April 2022;, and the National Scale Ratings Criteria for Oman, dated 3 March 2021. For the methodology and our definition of default see Information on rating scales and definitions and the time horizon of rating outlooks can be found at Historical performance data, including default rates, are available from a central repository established by ESMA (CEREP) at
Ratings on the instrument were first released in June 2023 and last updated in June 2025. The rating and rating outlook were disclosed to the rated entity prior to publication and were not amended following that disclosure. The ratings have been assigned or maintained at the request of the rated entity or a related third party.
Conditions of Use and General Limitations
The information contained in this publication including opinions, views, data, material and ratings may not be copied, distributed, altered or otherwise reproduced, in whole or in part, in any form or manner by any person except with the prior written consent of Capital Intelligence Ratings Ltd (hereinafter “CI”). All information contained herein has been obtained from sources believed to be accurate and reliable. However, because of the possibility of human or mechanical error or other factors by third parties, CI or others, the information is provided “as is” and CI and any third-party providers make no representations, guarantees or warranties whether express or implied regarding the accuracy or completeness of this information.
Without prejudice to the generality of the foregoing, CI and any third-party providers accept no responsibility or liability for any losses, errors or omissions, however caused, or for the results obtained from the use of this information. CI and any third-party providers do not accept any responsibility or liability for any damages, costs, expenses, legal fees or losses or any indirect or consequential loss or damage including, without limitation, loss of business and loss of profits, as a direct or indirect consequence of or in connection with or resulting from any use of this information.
Credit ratings and credit-related analysis issued by CI are current opinions as of the date of publication and not statements of fact. CI’s credit ratings provide a relative ranking of credit risk. They do not indicate a specific probability of default over any given time period. The ratings do not address the risk of loss due to risks other than credit risk, including, but not limited to, market risk and liquidity risk. CI’s ratings are not a recommendation to purchase, sell, or hold any security and do not comment as to market price or suitability of any security for a particular investor. Further information on the attributes and limitations of ratings can be found in the applicable methodology or else at
The information contained in this publication does not constitute investment or financial advice. As the ratings and analysis are opinions of CI they should be relied upon to a limited degree and users of this information should conduct their own risk assessment and due diligence before making any investment or other business decisions.
Copyright © Capital Intelligence Ratings Ltd 2026
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