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Japanese Bookstore Giant Kinokuniya To Debut In Bangladesh
(MENAFN- Bangladesh Monitor) Dhaka: Japanese bookstore giant Kinokuniya is set to open its first outlet in Bangladesh on June 19 at Centrepoint Shopping Mall in Uttara, Dhaka.
The store will be located on the ground floor of the mall along the Dhaka-Mymensingh Road.
Founded in Tokyo in 1927, Kinokuniya is among the world's most recognized bookstore chains, with outlets across Asia, North America, Australia, and the Middle East.
The chain is known for its wide collection of books, magazines, manga, stationery, and educational materials in multiple languages.
The opening has generated considerable excitement among local readers. The Japanese retailer's entry is expected to broaden access to international publications and establish a new destination for book enthusiasts in the capital.
The store will be located on the ground floor of the mall along the Dhaka-Mymensingh Road.
Founded in Tokyo in 1927, Kinokuniya is among the world's most recognized bookstore chains, with outlets across Asia, North America, Australia, and the Middle East.
The chain is known for its wide collection of books, magazines, manga, stationery, and educational materials in multiple languages.
The opening has generated considerable excitement among local readers. The Japanese retailer's entry is expected to broaden access to international publications and establish a new destination for book enthusiasts in the capital.
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