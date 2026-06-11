Pacifica Silver Reports Strong Gold-Silver Intercepts At Claudia Project And Extends Justina Vein To 600 Metres In Strike Length

June 11, 2026 7:30 AM EDT | Source: Pacifica Silver Corp.

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - June 11, 2026) - Pacifica Silver Corp. (CSE: PSIL) (OTCQB: PAGFF) ("Pacifica Silver" or the "Company") is pleased to announce assay results from an additional 28 holes from its ongoing Phase II 20,000-metre diamond drilling program at the 100% owned Claudia Silver-Gold Project ("Project"), located in the historic El Papantón Mining District in Durango State, Mexico. Multiple holes returned strong gold-silver intercepts and follow-up drilling on the recent high-grade Justina vein discovery has successfully extended mineralization along 600 metres of strike length.

With the onset of the dry season, the Company has temporarily reduced its active drill fleet from three rigs to two to ensure safe and efficient operations while still maintaining strong drilling momentum across key targets. The fully funded Phase II program commenced in mid-January 2026 and is now expected to be completed in the third quarter of 2026, with 12,750 metres drilled in 54 holes as of June 10.

In addition, the Company has completed a 31.6 line-kilometre induced polarization (IP) and resistivity (RES) survey over the central portion of the property. The survey has identified a significant high-chargeability anomaly that is currently being reviewed by the technical team for follow-up drill targeting.

Drill Result Highlights

Aguilareña (Tres Reyes) Area

2.85 m @ 2.30 g/t Au & 207 g/t Ag (405 g/t AgEq * ) from 167.75 m, including 1.10 m @ 2.44 g/t Au & 369 g/t Ag (579 g/t AgEq), in hole 26CLAU095D. 8.90 m @ 0.94 g/t Au & 101 g/t Ag (182 g/t AgEq) from 170.05 m, including 0.65 m @ 6.98 g/t Au & 981 g/t Ag (1,581 g/t AgEq), in hole 26CLAU107D.

Aguilareña North Area

3.00 m @ 1.79 g/t Au and 27 g/t Ag (181 g/t AgEq) from 90.0 m, including 0.55 m @ 6.81 g/t Au and 59 g/t Ag (645 g/t AgEq), in hole 26CLAU109D

Justina Vein Area

1.45 m @ 1.90 g/t Au & 120 g/t Ag (283 g/t AgEq) from 123.20 m, including 0.70 m @ 2.64 g/t Au & 173 g/t Ag (400 g/t AgEq) and 0.45 m @ 5.20 g/t Au & 470 g/t Ag (917 g/t AgEq) from 145.65 m in hole 26CLAU101D. 2.75 m @ 2.25 g/t Au & 12 g/t Ag (206 g/t AgEq) from 87.95 m, including 1.00 m @ 4.72 g/t Au & 16 g/t Ag (422 g/t AgEq), in hole 26CLAU094D. 0.50 m @ 3.35 g/t Au & 600 g/t Ag (888 g/t AgEq) from 104.0 m, in hole 26CLAU110D

"These latest drill results represent another strong step forward at the Claudia project and highlight significant new mineralization expansion potential in the southern portion of the project," stated Todd Anthony, Chief Executive Officer of Pacifica Silver. "We have now extended the high-grade Justina vein discovery over 600 metres of strike; delivered some of the widest mineralized intervals seen to date on the Aguilareña-Tres Reyes area, including numerous multi-metre zones carrying strong gold and silver values; and discovered new hanging-wall vein systems that were not previously recognized. These results continue to reinforce our confidence in the scale, continuity, and significant potential of the mineralization at Claudia, which is clearly demonstrating the size and consistency required to build a meaningful resource."







Figure 1 – Map of 2026 Phase II Drill Holes with Reported Assays at the Claudia Project

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:



Aguilareña Area Results

Phase II drilling continues to successfully intercept and extend the Aguilareña-Tres Reyes vein system, with mineralization extended 50-100 m down-dip from previous drilling over a 1.0 km strike length. This work provides important lateral infill and down-dip expansion beneath portions of the historical Aguilareña and Tres Reyes underground workings, confirming strong vein continuity both at depth and along strike within the broader 1.9 km of strike length established by Phase I and 2021 drilling.

To the south of the Aguilareña shaft, 10 drill holes intersected the Aguilareña-Tres Reyes vein ~50-100 m down-dip and laterally from previous drilling, extending silver-gold mineralization by more than 100 m below the historical workings. Results are summarized in Table 1 and selected holes are discussed below.

Hole 26CLAU095D, located ~50 m down-dip and midway in the 225 m gap between previous drill holes (Figure 1), intersected a total of 9.15 m of mineralized hanging-wall vein breccia and sheeted veinlets adjacent to and including the Aguilareña-Tres Reyes vein. The main vein returned 2.85 m of 2.30 g/t Au and 207 g/t Ag (405 g/t AgEq) from 167.75 m. Hole 26CLAU105D intersected the Aguilareña-Tres Reyes vein ~80 m north of 26CLAU095D. The vein was 4.0 m wide and included 0.40 m grading 2.35 g/t Au and 285 g/t Ag (487 g/t AgEq) from 178.20 m. The nearby hanging-wall zone of sheeted narrow veins was mineralized over 21 m, with a best interval of 0.55 m of 2.13 g/t Au and 69 g/t Ag (253 g/t AgEq) from 147.8 m (Table 1). Hole 26CLAU107D intersected the Aguilareña-Tres Reyes vein ~70 m north of 26CLAU105D and ~60 m below the intercept in 26CLAU096D. The mineralized structure was 8.9 m wide and consisted of internal stockwork and sheeted narrow veins bordered by hanging-wall and footwall vein-cemented breccias that averaged 0.94 g/t Au and 101 g/t Ag (182 g/t AgEq) from 170.05 m. This included a high-grade footwall vein-breccia interval of 0.65 m with 6.98 g/t au and 981 g/t Ag (1,581 g/t AgEq) from 178.3 m.

To the north of the Aguilareña shaft, three holes targeted the Aguilareña vein both down-dip and laterally from historical and Phase I drilling. All three holes intersected the vein 25-75 m below the northern end of the lowest historical workings. Key results are discussed below and summarized in Table 1:

Hole 26CLAU109D intersected six narrow hanging-wall vein intervals starting at 18.6 m down hole, returning gold grades from 1.21 g/t to 6.81 g/t. Four of these intervals also returned silver assays greater than 100 g/t (maximum 277 g/t Ag) over individual widths of 0.40-0.55 m (see Table 1 for exact depths and lengths). This strongly mineralized hanging-wall zone extended to within 43 m of the Aguilareña vein, which was intersected at 147.0 m downhole with a width of 6.3 m. The vein contained 0.5 m grading 3.12 g/t Au and 152 g/t Ag (420 g/t AgEq) from 147.0 m. Holes 26CLAU103D and 26CLAU108D confirmed vein continuity in this previously untested area between historical drill intercepts. Both holes encountered weaker gold-silver mineralization 25-50 m up-dip (respectively) of the stronger intercepts in 26CLAU109D.

In summary, Phase II drilling has delivered robust results on both sides of the Aguilareña shaft, demonstrating improving mineralized widths, strong gold-silver grades, and excellent continuity with depth. In the south, wide and high-grade intercepts have extended the Aguilareña-Tres Reyes vein more than 100 metres below historical workings, while drilling to the north has confirmed a well-mineralized hanging-wall vein system and strong main vein intercepts 25-75 m below the lowest historical levels. The Aguilareña system remains open both down-dip and along strike, highlighting potential for significant expansion of known mineralization in this priority target area.

Justina Vein Results

Six widely spaced drill holes tested the Justina vein north and south of discovery hole 25CLAU059D (see news release dated February 9, 2026). The holes successfully intersected and extended the vein over a total of 600 m strike length, from 26CLAU094D in the north to 26CLAU104D in the south (Figure 1).

Hole 26CLAU101D returned 0.45 m of 5.2 g/t Au and 470 g/t Ag (917 g/t AgEq) from 145.65 m, ~60 m up-dip of the previously announced discovery hole 25CLAU059D which intersected 2.10 m averaging 3.53 g/t Au and 460 g/t Ag (764 g/t AgEq) from 219.00 m. The Justina vein was extended 250 m north of 26CLAU101D, where Hole 26CLAU094D intersected 2.75 m averaging 2.25 g/t Au and 12 g/t Ag (206 g/t AgEq) from 87.95 m, including 1.00 m at 4.72 g/t Au and 16 g/t Ag (422 g/t AgEq). To the south, Hole 26CLAU110D intersected 0.50 m of 3.35 g/t Au and 600 g/t Ag (888 g/t AgEq) from 104.0 m. Hole 26CLAU104D, the southernmost hole drilled on the Justina vein to date, returned a strong vein apparent width of 2.7 m averaging 0.65 g/t Au and 22 g/t Ag (78 g/t AgEq) from 201.10 m.

These results confirm the Justina vein as a significant new discovery, with high-grade silver-gold mineralization now intersected over a 600-metre strike length, representing 75% of the 800-metre intermittently exposed surface trace, and to depths of up to 160 metres below surface. The vein remains open along strike and at depth, positioning Justina as one of the highest-priority targets on the Claudia project with excellent potential for continued expansion.

Central Vein Results

Three drill holes tested the down-dip extension of the Central vein over a 400 m strike length (Figure 1). All three holes intersected the Central vein with widths ranging from 0.35 m to 1.85 m. Significant intercepts are summarized in Table 1 and discussed below.

Hole 26CLAU083D intersected the Central vein with 0.35 m @ 1.50 g/t Au and 46 g/t Ag (175 g/t AgEq) from 91.4 m. In addition, a previously unrecognized hanging-wall vein (not exposed at surface) returned 0.40 m @ 2.31 g/t Au and 34 g/t Ag (233 g/t AgEq) from 54.10 m.

Contraria Vein Zone

Initial reconnaissance drilling consisted of five holes (26CLAU084D, 26CLAU088D, 26CLAU093D, 26CLAU100D, and 26CLAU106D) spaced 100 to 400 m apart. The holes tested multiple narrow veins exposed in the eastern portion of the vein swarm at shallow depths before crossing the southern extension of the Guadalupana structure and intersecting western veins at greater depths (Figure 1).

Notably, hole 26CLAU100D intersected a distinct style of mineralization featuring strong zinc-lead values, with individual assays ranging from 0.1–2.2% Pb and up to 1.6% Zn over intervals of 0.35-1.05 m. This represents the first encounter of significant base-metal mineralization of this type at the Claudia project and may indicate a previously unrecognized hydrothermal pulse or proximity to a different mineralizing system.

While the initial reconnaissance holes at the Contraria Vein Zone returned mostly weak precious-metal grades, the drilling successfully confirmed the presence of a broad, structurally active hydrothermal system with multiple vein sets and widespread alteration. The discovery of strong zinc-lead mineralization in hole 26CLAU100D is particularly encouraging, as it highlights new metal zonation potential and opens the door for further targeted exploration in this underexplored eastern sector of the property. Follow-up drilling will aim to better define the controls on higher-grade precious metals within this large, mineralized corridor.

IP/RES Geophysical Survey

The Company is also pleased to announce the completion of a 31.6 line-kilometre IP/RES geophysical survey, the first of its kind ever conducted at the Claudia property. The survey, carried out by Zonge International, consisted of 10 northeast-southwest lines strategically designed to better define the project's extensive vein systems and identify potential blind (non-outcropping) targets for future drilling. The technical team is currently evaluating and interpreting the data, with results expected to play a key role in defining high-priority targets for future drilling.

Quality Assurance/Quality Control

The 2026 drill samples reported here were collected from HQ-diameter core and were logged and sampled at the Pacifica Silver gated and enclosed facility in Santiago Papasquiaro, Durango. Sample lengths varied from 0.30 to 1.6 m, with the majority being ≥ 0.85 m in length. Pacifica Silver geologists marked the core lengthwise to best divide the core into halves, perpendicular to veins, mineralized fractures and vein-breccia. Sample intervals were cut in half lengthwise and one-half of each sample was placed into pre-numbered plastic sample bags with numbered sample tickets and closed with ties. The closed sample bags were placed into numbered shipping sacks along with numbered bags of coarse preparation blanks and certified reference material (CRMs or "standards") inserted with each hole for quality control/quality assurance purposes.

Samples were transported by commercial package delivery to the ALS laboratory in Hermosillo, Sonora, Mexico. At the ALS laboratory, the samples were crushed in their entirety to 70% passing 2 mm, and riffle split to 1-kg subsamples which were pulverized to 85% at 75 μm. ALS then shipped 200 g splits of the pulverized material by air freight to the ALS assay laboratory in North Vancouver, Canada, for analysis. Gold was analyzed by 30 g fire-assay fusion with an Atomic Adsorption (AA) finish (method code Au AA23); samples with >10 g/t Au were re-assayed by fire-assay fusion and gravimetric finish. Silver plus 34 major, minor and trace elements were analyzed by ICP AES following 4-acid digestion of 0.5 g aliquots (method code MEICP-61). Samples that assayed greater than 100 g/t Ag were re-analyzed by ICP AES following a 4-acid digestion (method code Ag OG62). ALS holds accreditation under ISO/IEC 17025:2017 for specific analytical procedures and is independent of Pacifica Silver.

Qualified Person

Dr. Steven I. Weiss, PhD, CPG, Interim Vice-President of Exploration for Pacifica Silver, is a Qualified Person for the purposes of National Instrument 43-101 and has reviewed and approved the technical content in this news release.

Table 1 – Significant Assay Results from Phase II Drill Program at Claudia Project