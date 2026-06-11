Pacifica Silver Reports Strong Gold-Silver Intercepts At Claudia Project And Extends Justina Vein To 600 Metres In Strike Length
|Hole ID
|Hole Dip (deg)
|From m
|To m
|Length m
|
|Au g/t
|Ag g/t
|AgEq** g/t
|Area
|26CLAU083D
|-55
|54.10
|54.50
|0.40
|at
|2.31
|34
|233
|Central vein HW vein
|and
|
|90.50
|91.75
|1.25
|at ave
|0.85
|20
|93
|Central vein
|including
|
|91.40
|91.75
|0.35
|at
|1.50
|46
|175
|
|26CLAU084D
|-45
|Mineralized, NSI; max Au 0.42 g/t,(132.4-133.1 m), max Ag 4 g/t (59.15-59.6 m)
|Contraria North
|26CLAU085D
|-51
|147.55
|150.95
|3.40
|at ave
|0.74
|12
|76
|Aguilareña (Tres Reyes)
|including
|
|147.95
|148.85
|0.90
|at
|1.28
|23
|133
|Aguilareña (Tres Reyes)
|and
|
|152.60
|153.65
|1.05
|at
|0.77
|24
|90
|Aguilareña (Tres Reyes)
|26CLAU086D
|-72
|Mineralized 4.2 m vein, NSI; max Au 0.79 g/t (202.0-202.9 m), max Ag 5 g/t (220.45-201.3m)
|Central vein HW vein
|and
|
|Mineralized 1.85 m vein, NSI; max Au 0.30 g/t and max Ag 12 g/t (220.7-222.55 m)
|Central vein
|26CLAU087D
|-55
|174.00
|179.80
|5.80
|at ave
|0.47
|33
|73
|Aguilareña (Tres Reyes) HW
|including
|
|176.05
|177.05
|1.00
|at
|1.20
|28
|131
|
|and
|
|192.80
|193.10
|0.30
|at
|0.71
|119
|180
|
|and
|
|200.60
|209.50
|8.90
|at ave
|0.57
|31
|80
|Aguilareña (Tres Reyes) vein & FW
|including
|
|200.60
|206.70
|6.10
|at ave
|0.67
|35
|92
|Aguilareña (Tres Reyes) vein & FW
|26CLAU088D
|-45
|226.10
|228.55
|2.45
|at ave
|0.89
|5
|81
|Contraria vein zone
|including
|
|226.10
|227.35
|1.25
|at
|1.52
|3
|134
|
|26CLAU089D
|-65
|Mineralized, NSI; max Au 0.78 g/t, max Ag 7 g/t (195.45-195.85 m)
|HW above Central vein
|26CLAU090D
|-59
|118.00
|118.40
|0.40
|at
|3.39
|95
|387
|HW above Aguilareña (Tres Reyes) vein
|and
|
|188.90
|198.10
|9.20
|at ave
|0.67
|26
|83
|Aguilareña (Tres Reyes) & FW
|including
|
|188.90
|192.15
|3.25
|at ave
|1.33
|58
|172
|
|which includes
|
|191.85
|192.15
|0.30
|at
|2.58
|54
|276
|
|and
|
|210.70
|211.70
|1.00
|at
|1.22
|6
|110
|FW beneath Aguilareña (Tres Reyes)
|26CLAU091D
|-45
|166.60
|167.80
|1.20
|at ave
|1.63
|16
|156
|Pinolera veins and HW
|including
|
|167.10
|167.80
|0.70
|at
|2.29
|22
|219
|Pinolera veins and HW
|and
|
|196.60
|196.90
|0.30
|at
|3.78
|207
|532
|FW vein
|26CLAU092D
|-45
|Mineralized, NSI; max Au 0.38 g/t, max Ag 12 g/t (132.7-133.2 m)
|Aguilareña (Tres Reyes)
|26CLAU093D
|-55
|Mineralized, NSI; max Au 0.80 g/t, max Ag 37 g/t (16.75-17.1 m)
|Contraria zone
|26CLAU094D
|-60
|87.95
|90.70
|2.75
|at ave
|2.25
|12
|206
|Justina vein
|including
|
|87.95
|88.95
|1.00
|at
|4.72
|16
|422
|
|26CLAU095D
|-66
|145.55
|146.15
|0.60
|at
|0.91
|90
|169
|HW above Aguilareña (Tres Reyes)
|and
|
|158.60
|167.75
|9.15
|at ave
|0.51
|76
|120
|HW to Aguilareña (Tres Reyes)
|including
|
|165.75
|166.75
|1.00
|at
|1.17
|231
|331
|
|and
|
|167.75
|170.60
|2.85
|at ave
|2.30
|207
|405
|Aguilareña (Tres Reyes) vein
|including
|
|168.45
|169.55
|1.10
|at
|2.44
|369
|579
|
|and
|
|170.60
|175.40
|4.80
|at ave
|0.65
|23
|78
|FW to Aguilareña (Tres Reyes)
|including
|
|170.60
|171.60
|1.00
|at
|1.31
|49
|162
|
|26CLAU096D
|-55
|99.65
|100.65
|1.00
|at
|2.32
|9
|209
|Aguilareña (Tres Reyes)
|and
|
|123.90
|124.20
|0.30
|at
|2.51
|53
|269
|Aguilareña (Tres Reyes) vein
|26CLAU097D
|-45
|Mineralized, NSI; max Au 0.24 g/t, max Ag 5 g/t (47.3-47.75 m)
|Justina vein
|26CLAU098D
|-45
|118.65
|119.70
|1.05
|at ave
|0.33
|39
|67
|HW above Aguilareña (Tres Reyes)
|including
|
|118.65
|118.95
|0.30
|at
|0.62
|125
|178
|
|and
|
|120.50
|122.35
|1.85
|at ave
|0.51
|29
|73
|
|including
|
|121.15
|121.45
|0.30
|at
|1.66
|84
|227
|
|and
|
|139.20
|140.45
|1.25
|at ave
|1.18
|35
|137
|
|and
|
|150.80
|151.40
|0.60
|at
|0.67
|157
|215
|
|26CLAU099D
|-60
|Mineralized, NSI; max Au 0.23 g/t, max Ag 21 g/t (118.05-119.15 m)
|Justina vein
|26CLAU100D
|-50
|Mineralized,NSI; max Au =1.03 g/t (18-18.45 m), max Ag = 14 g/t (170.35-170.95 m)
|Contraria zone, Mina Vieja
|and
|
|132.65
|133.00
|0.35
|at
|0.24% Pb
|
|
|Pb-Zn veins
|and
|
|181.00
|298.00
|117.00
|Highly anomalous Pb and Zn
|
|Pb-Zn veins
|including
|
|200.25
|201.30
|1.05
|at
|0.40% Pb, 0.64% Zn (1.04% Pb+Zn)
|Pb-Zn veins
|and
|
|223.65
|224.30
|0.65
|at
|2.21% Pb, 0.02% Zn (2.23% Pb+Zn)
|Pb-Zn veins
|and
|
|249.05
|249.45
|0.40
|at
|1.67% Pb, 1.59% Zn (3.26% Pb+Zn)
|Pb-Zn veins
|and
|
|321.55
|322.00
|0.45
|at
|0.12% Pb, 1.51% Zn (1.63% Pb+Zn)
|Pb-Zn veins
|26CLAU101D
|-45
|123.20
|124.65
|1.45
|at ave
|1.90
|120
|283
|HW above Justina vein
|including
|
|123.20
|123.90
|0.70
|at
|2.64
|173
|400
|
|and
|
|145.65
|146.10
|0.45
|at
|5.20
|470
|917
|Justina vein
|26CLAU102D
|-62
|Mineralized, NSI; max Au 0.30 g/t (91.1-91.9 m), max Ag 30 g/t (141.35-141.65 m)
|HW & Aguilareña vein
|26CLAU103D
|-62
|108.45
|108.80
|0.35
|at
|1.77
|25
|177
|HW above Aguilareña vein
|and
|
|136.00
|147.20
|11.20
|at ave
|0.55
|16
|63
|
|including
|
|130.55
|147.20
|16.65
|at ave
|0.37
|11
|43
|
|and
|
|136.00
|145.50
|9.50
|at ave
|0.48
|13
|54
|
|and
|
|146.55
|147.20
|0.65
|at
|0.99
|53
|139
|
|26CLAU104D
|-45
|201.10
|203.80
|2.70
|at ave
|0.65
|22
|78
|Justina vein & HW
|including
|
|203.10
|203.80
|0.70
|at
|0.61
|29
|81
|
|26CLAU105D
|-45
|136.10
|136.45
|0.35
|at
|1.00
|161
|247
|HW above Aguilareña (Tres Reyes)
|and
|
|147.80
|168.80
|21.00
|at ave
|0.34
|8
|38
|Vein HW to Aguilareña
|including
|
|147.80
|148.35
|0.55
|at
|2.13
|69
|253
|
|and
|
|174.60
|178.60
|4.00
|at ave
|0.90
|91
|169
|Aguilareña (Tres Reyes) vein
|including
|
|177.60
|178.60
|1.00
|at ave
|1.62
|190
|330
|
|which includes
|
|178.20
|178.60
|0.40
|at
|2.35
|285
|487
|
|26CLAU106D
|-45
|Altered, anomalous Pb and Zn but NSI; Ag max 9 g/t (190.8-191.15 m)
|Contraria Mina Vieja
|26CLAU107D
|-45
|170.05
|178.95
|8.90
|at ave
|0.94
|101
|182
|Aguilareña (Tres Reyes) + internal stockwork
|including
|
|173.90
|174.20
|0.30
|at
|1.71
|98
|245
|
|and
|
|178.30
|178.95
|0.65
|at
|6.98
|981
|1,581
|Aguilareña (Tres Reyes) vein
|26CLAU108D
|-45
|116.35
|121.85
|5.50
|at ave
|0.81
|35
|105
|Aguilareña vein w/HW & FW stockwork
|which includes
|
|116.35
|116.65
|0.30
|at
|1.05
|82
|172
|
|and also
|
|120.00
|121.00
|1.00
|at
|1.86
|16
|176
|
|26CLAU109D
|-58
|18.60
|20.80
|2.20
|at ave
|1.49
|175
|303
|HW above Aguilareña vein
|which includes
|
|18.60
|19.15
|0.55
|at
|1.77
|277
|429
|
|and
|
|63.85
|64.40
|0.55
|at
|1.21
|227
|331
|
|and
|
|73.35
|75.35
|2.00
|at ave
|1.84
|136
|294
|new, un-named vein
|which includes
|
|73.95
|74.40
|0.45
|at
|3.81
|181
|509
|
|and
|
|90.00
|93.00
|3.00
|at ave
|1.79
|27
|181
|
|which includes
|
|91.65
|92.20
|0.55
|at
|6.81
|59
|645
|
|and
|
|95.00
|95.40
|0.40
|at
|2.23
|51
|242
|
|and
|
|104.05
|104.55
|0.50
|at
|2.33
|182
|382
|
|and
|
|147.00
|153.30
|6.30
|at ave
|1.03
|36
|124
|Aguilareña vein
|which includes
|
|147.00
|147.50
|0.50
|at
|3.12
|152
|420
|
|26CLAU110D
|-65
|104.00
|104.50
|0.50
|at
|3.35
|600
|888
|Justina vein
"NSI" means No Significant Intercepts. Composites calculated with Au minimum of 0.15 g/t (0.100 g/t Au if Ag > 30 g/t) and no more than 1.0 m internal below minimum.
*True widths are estimated to average 75% of the reported drilled intervals (the majority range from 76% to 96%).
**Silver equivalent grade (AgEq) is calculated based on the following formula: AgEq (g/t) = Ag (g/t) + [Au (g/t) x (Au price / Ag price) x (Au recovery / Ag recovery)]. Metal prices for silver and gold are assumed to be US $30/oz and US $2,500/oz, respectively. At this stage, insufficient metallurgical test work has been completed to determine recoveries for silver and gold at the Claudia property. Accordingly, recoveries of 93% for silver and 96% for gold were applied, based on the 5-year historical average production data reported from First Majestic Silver Corp.'s San Dimas mine. These values are considered reasonable proxies for anticipated recoveries at Claudia due to similarities in deposit style and the relative proximity of the two properties.
About Pacifica Silver Corp.
Pacifica Silver Corp. is a Canadian resource company led by a proven management team with decades of mining and exploration experience in Mexico. The company is focused on its 100% owned Claudia Silver-Gold Project located in Durango, Mexico. Spanning 11,876 hectares, the Project encompasses most of the historic El Papantón Mining District where at least nine small mines operated intermittently during the 20th century. Since 1990, sampling and drilling within have returned high-grade silver and gold intercepts across multiple vein systems, with only 10% of over 30 kilometres of known veins having been drilled. Today, the project is a prime target for modern exploration and holds exceptional potential for new high-grade discoveries.
Signed,
Todd Anthony
Chief Executive Officer
FOR FURTHER INFORMATION, PLEASE CONTACT:
Todd Anthony
Phone: 778-999-2627
Email: ...
Neither the CSE nor its Market Regulator (as that term is defined in the policies of the CSE) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.
Forward-Looking Information
This news release contains certain "forward-looking information" and "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Canadian securities legislation as may be amended from time to time, including, without limitation, statements regarding the perceived merit of the Project, potential quantity and/or grade of minerals and the potential size of the mineralized zones. Forward-looking statements are statements that are not historical facts which address events, results, outcomes or developments that the Company expects to occur. Forward-looking statements are based on the beliefs, estimates and opinions of the Company's management on the date the statements are made, and they involve a number of risks and uncertainties. Certain material assumptions regarding such forward-looking statements were made, including without limitation, assumptions regarding the price of gold and silver; the accuracy of mineral resource estimations; that there will be no material adverse change affecting the Company or its properties; that all required approvals will be obtained, including concession renewals and permitting; that political and legal developments will be consistent with current expectations; that currency and exchange rates will be consistent with current levels; and that there will be no significant disruptions affecting the Company or its properties. Consequently, there can be no assurances that such statements will prove to be accurate and actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Forward-looking statements involve significant known and unknown risks and uncertainties, which could cause actual results to differ materially from those anticipated. These risks include, but are not limited to: risks related to uncertainties inherent in the preparation of mineral resource estimates, including but not limited to changes to the cost assumptions, variations in quantity of mineralized material, grade or recovery rates, changes to geotechnical or hydrogeological considerations, failure of plant, equipment or processes, changes to availability of power or the power rates, ability to maintain social license, changes to interest or tax rates, changes in project parameters, delays and costs inherent to consulting and accommodating rights of local communities, environmental risks, title risks, including concession renewal, commodity price and exchange rate fluctuations, risks relating to COVID-19, the ongoing war in the Ukraine, delays in or failure to receive access agreements or amended permits, risks inherent in the estimation of mineral resources; and risks associated with executing the Company's objectives and strategies, including costs and expenses, as well as those risk factors discussed in the Company's most recently filed management's discussion and analysis, available on . Except as required by the securities disclosure laws and regulations applicable to the Company, the Company undertakes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements if management's beliefs, estimates or opinions, or other factors, should change.
*All silver equivalent grades (AgEq) expressed in this Press Release are calculated based on the following formula: AgEq (g/t) = Ag (g/t) + [Au (g/t) x (Au price / Ag price) x (Au recovery /Ag recovery)]. Metal prices for silver and gold are assumed to be US $30/oz and US $2,500/oz, respectively. At this stage, insufficient metallurgical test work has been completed to determine recoveries for silver and gold at the Claudia property. Accordingly, recoveries of 93% for silver and 96% for gold were applied, based on the five-year historical average production data reported from First Majestic Silver Corp.'s San Dimas mine. These values are considered reasonable proxies for anticipated recoveries at Claudia due to similarities in deposit style and the relative proximity of the two properties. True widths are estimated to average 75% of the reported drilled intervals (the majority range from 76% to 96%).
To view the source version of this press release, please visit
Source: Pacifica Silver Corp.
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