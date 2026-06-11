Rafael Holdings Reports Third Quarter Fiscal 2026 Financial Results
|RAFAEL HOLDINGS, INC.
|CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
|(in thousands, except share and per share data)
|April 30, 2026
|July 31, 2025
|(Unaudited)
|ASSETS
|CURRENT ASSETS
|Cash and cash equivalents
|$
|30,497
|$
|52,769
|Prepaid clinical costs
|2,919
|1,045
|Other receivables
|-
|1,206
|Accounts receivable, net of allowance for credit losses of $245 at April 30, 2026 and July 31, 2025
|294
|627
|Inventory
|276
|281
|Prepaid expenses and other current assets
|872
|786
|Total current assets
|34,858
|56,714
|Property and equipment, net
|1,524
|1,596
|Non-current prepaid clinical costs
|244
|1,399
|Convertible notes receivable classified as available-for-sale
|2,124
|1,858
|Goodwill
|19,939
|19,939
|Intangible assets, net
|896
|994
|In-process research and development
|31,575
|31,575
|Investments
|750
|-
|Other assets
|80
|34
|TOTAL ASSETS
|$
|91,990
|$
|114,109
|LIABILITIES AND EQUITY
|CURRENT LIABILITIES
|Accounts payable
|$
|7,043
|$
|6,893
|Accrued expenses
|2,764
|3,304
|Convertible notes payable
|608
|614
|Due to related parties, net
|535
|723
|Other current liabilities
|70
|66
|Total current liabilities
|11,020
|11,600
|Accrued expenses, noncurrent
|-
|3,895
|Convertible notes payable, noncurrent
|2
|78
|Deferred income tax liability
|138
|138
|Other liabilities
|27
|27
|TOTAL LIABILITIES
|11,187
|15,738
|COMMITMENTS AND CONTINGENCIES
|EQUITY
| Class A common stock, $0.01 par value; 35,000,000 shares authorized, 787,163 shares issued and outstanding as of
April 30, 2026 and July 31, 2025
|8
|8
| Class B common stock, $0.01 par value; 200,000,000 shares authorized, 51,206,648 issued and outstanding
(excluding treasury shares of 101,487) as of April 30, 2026, and 50,789,697 issued and outstanding (excluding treasury
shares of 101,487) as of July 31, 2025
|513
|508
|Additional paid-in capital
|323,234
|322,161
|Accumulated deficit
|(252,722
|)
|(232,263
|)
|Treasury stock, at cost; 101,487 Class B shares as of April 30, 2026 and July 31, 2025
|(168
|)
|(168
|)
|Accumulated other comprehensive income related to unrealized income on available-for-sale securities
|624
|358
|Accumulated other comprehensive income related to foreign currency translation adjustment
|3,897
|3,787
|Total equity attributable to Rafael Holdings, Inc.
|75,386
|94,391
|Noncontrolling interests
|5,417
|3,980
|TOTAL EQUITY
|80,803
|98,371
|TOTAL LIABILITIES AND EQUITY
|$
|91,990
|$
|114,109
|RAFAEL HOLDINGS, INC.
|CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS AND COMPREHENSIVE LOSS
|(unaudited, in thousands, except share and per share data)
|Three Months Ended April 30,
|Nine Months Ended April 30,
|2026
|2025
|2026
|2025
|REVENUE
|Infusion Technology
|$
|-
|$
|42
|$
|-
|$
|93
|Rental – Third Party
|60
|49
|173
|147
|Rental – Related Party
|30
|28
|89
|84
|Product revenue
|89
|243
|368
|243
|Total revenue
|179
|362
|630
|567
|COSTS AND EXPENSES
|Cost of Infusion Technology revenue
|-
|31
|-
|106
|Cost of Product revenue
|8
|9
|29
|9
|General and administrative
|2,140
|3,170
|7,260
|8,284
|Research and development
|4,853
|3,003
|16,866
|5,276
|Depreciation and amortization
|48
|62
|153
|238
|Loss on impairment of goodwill
|-
|-
|-
|3,050
|Loss from operations
|(6,870
|)
|(5,913
|)
|(23,678
|)
|(16,396
|)
|Interest income
|286
|472
|1,023
|1,529
|Realized gain on available-for-sale securities
|-
|-
|-
|178
|Unrealized (loss) on investment - Cyclo
|-
|(1,393
|)
|-
|(5,144
|)
|Unrealized gain (loss) on convertible notes receivable, due from Cyclo
|-
|383
|-
|(719
|)
|Interest expense
|(6
|)
|(165
|)
|(327
|)
|(490
|)
|Gain on settlement of accounts payable and convertible notes payable
|3,723
|-
|3,958
|-
|Other (loss) income, net
|(26
|)
|154
|54
|74
|Loss before income taxes
|(2,893
|)
|(6,462
|)
|(18,970
|)
|(20,968
|)
|(Provision for) benefit from income taxes
|(6
|)
|2,411
|(52
|)
|2,379
|Consolidated net loss
|(2,899
|)
|(4,051
|)
|(19,022
|)
|(18,589
|)
|Net income (loss) attributable to noncontrolling interests
|1,327
|728
|1,437
|(163
|)
|Net loss attributable to Rafael Holdings, Inc.
|$
|(4,226
|)
|$
|(4,779
|)
|$
|(20,459
|)
|$
|(18,426
|)
|Loss per share attributable to common stockholders
|Basic and diluted
|$
|(0.08
|)
|$
|(0.19
|)
|$
|(0.40
|)
|$
|(0.73
|)
|Weighted average number of shares used in calculation of loss per share
|Basic and diluted
|51,229,576
|25,238,501
|51,327,943
|25,131,655
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