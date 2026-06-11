Labrador Gold To Host Investor Webinar On The Mariposa Gold Project In Yukon's White Gold District
|(1)
|Jean Pautler, P.Geo., 2016, Technical Report on the Mariposa Project in the White Gold district, Yukon Territory. Effective Date November 25, 2016.
|(2)
|See White Gold News Release“White Gold Corp. Files Technical Report Demonstrating Significant 44% Increase in Indicated Resources to 1,732,300 oz Gold (35.2 million tonnes grading 1.53 g/t) and 13.4% Increase in Inferred Resources to 1,265,900 oz Gold (32.2 million tonnes grading 1.22 g/t) at its Flagship White Gold Project, Yukon, Canada” dated October 6, 2025.
|(3)
|See Fuerte Metals News release“Fuerte Announces a Positive Preliminary Economic Assessment for the Coffee Gold Project; Positioning the Company as one of Canada's Next Gold Producers” dated February 22, 2026.
|(4)
|See Yukon Geological Survey Placer Database for Scroggie Creek and Mariposa Creeks.
|(5)
|Richards, G.G., 2004, Geochemical/geological report on the Rum Run Property. Yukon Assessment Report #094481.
Qualified Person
Roger Moss, PhD., P.Geo., President and CEO of LabGold, a Qualified Person in accordance with Canadian regulatory requirements as set out in NI 43-101, has read and approved the scientific and technical information that forms the basis for the disclosure contained in this release.
About Labrador Gold
LabGold is a Canadian-based mineral exploration company focused on the acquisition and exploration of prospective gold projects in Canada.
The Mariposa and Eureka Dome Projects are located in the prolific White Gold District of the Yukon. The 16,000 ha Mariposa project consists of 795 claims approximately 120 kilometres southeast of Dawson City and is accessible by fixed wing aircraft and winter road. The project lies approximately 15 kilometres east of the proposed Northern Access Route (NAR), an all-season road being constructed from Dawson City to the Coffee Gold project. The property is 40 kilometres southeast of White Gold's White Gold Project (Indicated resources of 1.73 Moz Gold and inferred resources of 1.27 Moz Gold and 30 kilometres east-northeast of Fuerte's Coffee property (Measured and Indicated resources of 2.96 Moz and inferred resources of 0.8 Moz). Mariposa shows geological similarities to both the Golden Saddle (part of the White Gold Project) and Coffee deposits including host lithology, style of gold mineralization and structural control and the gold mineralization at Mariposa is the same age as that at Golden Saddle.
The Watson Project, a joint venture with Nemo Resources Inc., represents the largest landholding in the Fort Hope Greenstone Belt which is significantly underexplored compared to other greenstone belts (e.g. Red Lake and Pickle Lake) in northwestern Ontario. While the exploration focus will be on gold, the Watson project also hosts significant potential for critical minerals (e.g. antimony, nickel, copper and zinc). The proposed road to the Ring of Fire, expected to begin construction in mid-2026, runs through the Watson property and, once complete, will significantly reduce exploration and development costs.
The Hopedale property covers much of the Archean-age Florence Lake greenstone belt, which extends over 60 kilometers. While typical of greenstone belts globally, the area has been underexplored. LabGold's work to date has identified gold anomalies in rocks, soils, and lake sediments across a three-kilometer section of the northern portion of the belt. Five gold occurrences lie along this trend, four of which were discovered by LabGold. Additional anomalous gold values occur across approximately 40 kilometers of the southern portion of the belt. Recent exploration has also demonstrated potential for copper, nickel, and cobalt.
The Borden Lake project near Chapleau, Ontario lies immediately southeast of Discovery Silver Corp's Borden gold mine. Past exploration by LabGold identified two anomalous gold zones based on geochemistry and geophysics.
The Company has 170,009,979 common shares issued and outstanding and trades on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol LAB.
For more information please contact:
Roger Moss, President and CEO Tel: 416-704-8291
Or visit our website at:
X @LabGoldCorp
Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.
Forward-Looking Statements: This news release contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties, which may cause actual results to differ materially from the statements made. When used in this document, the words“may”,“would”,“could”,“will”,“intend”,“plan”,“anticipate”,“believe”,“estimate”,“expect” and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Such statements reflect our current views with respect to future events and are subject to risks and uncertainties. Many factors could cause our actual results to differ materially from the statements made, including those factors discussed in filings made by us with the Canadian securities regulatory authorities. Should one or more of these risks and uncertainties, such as actual results of current exploration programs, the general risks associated with the mining industry, the price of gold and other metals, currency and interest rate fluctuations, increased competition and general economic and market factors, occur or should assumptions underlying the forward looking statements prove incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those described herein as intended, planned, anticipated, or expected. We do not intend and do not assume any obligation to update these forward-looking statements, except as required by law. Shareholders are cautioned not to put undue reliance on such forward-looking statements .
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