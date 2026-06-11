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Ellington Properties Sponsors Al Riyadi Women's Team for Lebanese Women's Basketball Final Four
(MENAFN- Atteline) Dubai, UAE – June 11, 2026 – Ellington Properties has announced its sponsorship of Al Riyadi Women's Basketball Team for the upcoming Lebanese Women's Basketball Final Four competition.
As part of the sponsorship, Ellington Properties will be featured courtside throughout the tournament, reflecting the Ellington Sports Foundation's ongoing commitment to expanding access to sport, with a particular focus on supporting the next generation of Arab women athletes. The partnership highlights the Foundation's mission to foster inclusive sporting communities and empower passion through participation, visibility, and access to competitive platforms.
Elie Naaman, CEO and Co-founder of Ellington Properties said: "At Ellington, we support our communities across every passion. Through the Ellington Sports Foundation, we are proud to support Al Riyadi Women's Team as they compete on one of Lebanon's biggest basketball stages. This partnership reflects our commitment to empowering Arab women in sport and celebrating the talent, determination, and leadership they bring to the game."
Mazen Tabbara, President of Al Riyadi Club Beirut, said: "We are proud to welcome Ellington Properties as a partner for this important stage of our season. Their commitment to supporting women's sport and creating greater visibility for female athletes propels our visibility and growth of women's basketball in Lebanon and across the region."
The sponsorship forms part of the Ellington Sports Foundation's broader commitment to championing community wellbeing, youth development and greater participation in sport across the Middle East. As women's basketball continues to gain momentum in Lebanon and across the region, the Foundation remains focused on creating opportunities that inspire the next generation of female athletes to pursue their ambitions both on and off the court.
-ENDS-
About Ellington Properties
Ellington Properties is Dubai’s leading design-led real estate developer, dedicated to crafting beautiful properties and communities for high-quality lifestyles. Renowned for its customer-centric approach, Ellington Properties develops residences characterised by incredible artistry and impeccable architecture. The company’s diverse portfolio includes award-winning projects across Dubai and Ras Al Khaimah, such as Ocean House in Palm Jumeirah, Ellington House in Dubai Hills Estate, and One River Point in Business Bay. Ellington Properties combines thoughtful design, art, and lifestyle curation to create sanctuaries of personalised experiences.
As part of the sponsorship, Ellington Properties will be featured courtside throughout the tournament, reflecting the Ellington Sports Foundation's ongoing commitment to expanding access to sport, with a particular focus on supporting the next generation of Arab women athletes. The partnership highlights the Foundation's mission to foster inclusive sporting communities and empower passion through participation, visibility, and access to competitive platforms.
Elie Naaman, CEO and Co-founder of Ellington Properties said: "At Ellington, we support our communities across every passion. Through the Ellington Sports Foundation, we are proud to support Al Riyadi Women's Team as they compete on one of Lebanon's biggest basketball stages. This partnership reflects our commitment to empowering Arab women in sport and celebrating the talent, determination, and leadership they bring to the game."
Mazen Tabbara, President of Al Riyadi Club Beirut, said: "We are proud to welcome Ellington Properties as a partner for this important stage of our season. Their commitment to supporting women's sport and creating greater visibility for female athletes propels our visibility and growth of women's basketball in Lebanon and across the region."
The sponsorship forms part of the Ellington Sports Foundation's broader commitment to championing community wellbeing, youth development and greater participation in sport across the Middle East. As women's basketball continues to gain momentum in Lebanon and across the region, the Foundation remains focused on creating opportunities that inspire the next generation of female athletes to pursue their ambitions both on and off the court.
-ENDS-
About Ellington Properties
Ellington Properties is Dubai’s leading design-led real estate developer, dedicated to crafting beautiful properties and communities for high-quality lifestyles. Renowned for its customer-centric approach, Ellington Properties develops residences characterised by incredible artistry and impeccable architecture. The company’s diverse portfolio includes award-winning projects across Dubai and Ras Al Khaimah, such as Ocean House in Palm Jumeirah, Ellington House in Dubai Hills Estate, and One River Point in Business Bay. Ellington Properties combines thoughtful design, art, and lifestyle curation to create sanctuaries of personalised experiences.
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