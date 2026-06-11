MENAFN - Newsfile Corp) ICG Silver & Gold Advances Permitting for Phase 1 Exploration at The Tuscarora District

June 11, 2026 7:00 AM EDT | Source: ICG Silver & Gold Ltd.

Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - June 11, 2026) - ICG Silver & Gold Ltd. (CSE: ICG) (FSE: JI0) (OTC Pink: ICGSF) ("ICG" or the "Company") a precious minerals exploration Company focused on the Tuscarora District in Elko County, Nevada (the "Project" or "District"), is pleased to announce it has advanced permitting activities for its planned Phase 1 Drill Program.

The Company has engaged WestLand Engineering & Environmental Services (" WestLand "), based in Reno, Nevada, to provide a permitting strategy and general permitting assistance for the upcoming exploration program, See Figure 1. WestLand will assist the Company with project management, agency coordination, permitting strategy, and additional permitting support as required.







Figure 1: Planned permit sites

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"Advancing the permitting process is a critical step as we prepare for our Phase 1 Drill Program at the Tuscarora District," stated Korbon McCall, VP of Exploration. "Our objective is to move the project forward in a practical, responsible, and well-coordinated manner. Bringing in experienced Nevada permitting support strengthens our ability to execute the upcoming program efficiently while maintaining alignment with regulatory requirements and best practices."

WestLand's permitting team brings extensive experience in federal and state permitting processes, including work with the Bureau of Land Management, United States Forest Service, and state agencies. Their experience includes exploration and mine plan support, reclamation planning, reclamation cost estimation, NEPA compliance, and environmental permitting for exploration and mining projects across Nevada and the western United States.

The Company's planned Phase 1 Drill Program is expected to include 3,000 meters of drilling focused on multiple shallow, oxidized silver-gold targets across the Tuscarora District. Priority target areas include East Pediment, Grand Prize, Kings Vein, Modoc, and Battle Mountain, each identified through the Company's ongoing integration of historical drilling, surface sampling, geological mapping, geophysical data, and structural interpretation.

ICG's Phase 1 Drill Program is designed to test priority targets that have not been fully evaluated by modern exploration methods and to advance the Company's district-scale model for the Tuscarora District. The permitting process is part of ICG's broader operational readiness work, which includes drill planning, access evaluation, contractor coordination, water logistics, and site preparation planning.

The Company will provide further updates as permitting advances, and as preparations continue toward the commencement of the Phase 1 Drill Program.

QP STATEMENT

The scientific and technical information contained in this news release has been reviewed and approved by Steven L. McMillin, P.G., of Rangefront Mining Services, a "Qualified Person" as defined by National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects and an independent consultant to the Company.

About ICG Silver & Gold Ltd.

ICG Silver & Gold Ltd. is a new mineral exploration and development company advancing the Tuscarora District in northern Nevada. The Company's strategy is centered on:

Advancing the Tuscarora District through systematic exploration and technical studies; Building a district-scale geological model; and Progressing the Project toward resource definition and future development.

The Tuscarora District is a silver-gold epithermal system located on the Carlin Trend, approximately one hour northwest of Elko, Nevada. ICG controls 100% of the approximately 10,000-acre land package, on which extensive rock chip sampling, thousands of meters of reverse circulation and core drilling, and tens of kilometers of CSAMT geophysics have been completed. ICG fundamentally believes in the long-term value of precious metals exploration, especially silver and gold, and is led by a technical and management team with extensive experience in exploration, permitting, capital markets, and development of mining projects in the Western United States, including Nevada.

On Behalf of ICG Silver & Gold Ltd. Board of Directors:

Steven Sirbovan, President, CEO & Director

Corporate Office: 82 Richmond Street East, Toronto, ON, M5C 1P1

Investor relations contact:

Kristina Pillon, High Tide Consulting Corp.

604.908.1695 / ...

437.525.4240 / 24-hour, 7-day a week hotline

The Canadian Securities Exchange has neither approved nor disapproved the contents of this news release.

Forward-Looking Information

This news release includes certain statements that may be deemed "forward-looking statements." All statements in this news release, other than statements of historical facts, that address events or developments that the Company expects to occur, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are statements that are not historical facts and are generally, but not always, identified by the words "expects", "plans", "anticipates", "believes", "intends", "estimates", "projects", "potential" and similar expressions, or that events or conditions "will", "would", "may", "could" or "should" occur. Forward-looking statements in this news release include, without limitation, statements related to ICG's exploration plans, including the anticipated Phase 1 Drill Program, its scope, timing, targets and methodology; the potential for shared or overlapped mineralizing episodes; the identification of feeder structures and structural controls on mineralization; the Company's strategy to consolidate and control a district-scale land position; and the potential to expand mineralization laterally and at depth. Although the Company believes the expectations expressed in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, including assumptions regarding the availability of financing to fund exploration activities, the receipt of necessary permits and regulatory approvals, the accuracy of the Company's geological interpretations and models, and the reliability of historical data, such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results may differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause the actual results to differ materially from those in forward-looking statements include market prices, continued availability of capital and financing, exploration risks and uncertainties, the ability to obtain necessary permits and regulatory approvals, changes in environmental and other applicable legislation, the uncertainty of mineral exploration and development, title risks, reliance on key personnel, and general economic, market or business conditions. Investors are cautioned that any such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results or developments may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are based on the beliefs, estimates and opinions of the Company's management on the date the statements are made. Except as required by applicable securities laws, the Company undertakes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements in the event that management's beliefs, estimates or opinions, or other factors, should change.







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Source: ICG Silver & Gold Ltd.