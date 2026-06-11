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Havila Kystruten AS: Annual General Meeting 2026 Held


2026-06-11 07:01:42
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The Annual General Meeting in Havila Kystruten AS was held on 11 June 2026.
All proposals were approved according to the distributed agenda.
The minutes of meeting is attached and will be made available at the company website.
Contacts:
Chief Executive Officer: Bent Martini, +47 905 99 650
Chief Financial Officer: Aleksander Røynesdal, +47 413 18 114

Attachment

  • Havila Kystruten AS_Minutes of AGM_110626

MENAFN11062026004107003653ID1111244143



GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq

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