Jim Rickards: The $2 Stock Connected To What Could Be The Largest Mineral Haul In U.S. History

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) A former Pentagon and CIA advisor says a June 30 deadline could trigger the biggest resource unlock America has ever seen

Baltimore, MD, June 11, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- A veteran government insider is going public in a new free video presentation with what he says is the most urgent financial opportunity he has seen in five decades of advising presidents, generals, and central bankers.

Jim Rickards, a former advisor to the White House, U.S. Treasury, Federal Reserve, and Pentagon, says one tiny company trading for just under $2 per share holds the exclusive rights to a mineral deposit he estimates is worth up to $2.7 trillion. And he says the Trump administration is about to move on it.

The Deposit Nobody Is Talking About

Rickards's presentation calls it America's Crown Jewel. A single remote location holding an estimated 82 million ounces of gold, 75 billion pounds of copper, 371 million ounces of silver, and billions of pounds of metals critical to military jets, AI infrastructure, and nuclear energy.

For decades it has sat untouched, blocked by environmental restrictions and regulatory red tape that Rickards says were put in place specifically to keep America's wealth stuck in the ground. The company that owns it has a market cap of less than one billion dollars. The deposit beneath it, he says, could be worth more than 300,000 percent of that figure.

"This one single deposit holds more wealth than any reserve of its kind," Rickards said. "It may very well be the crown jewel of our country."

Metals That Could Power the Next Century

Rickards says the significance of this deposit goes well beyond its dollar value. He breaks it down metal by metal.

The site's copper alone, at 75 billion pounds, is enough to build nearly 12,500 new AI data centers, the kind operated by Microsoft, Google, and Amazon. It is also enough to rebuild the entire U.S. electrical grid 25 times over. Right now the U.S. is racing to build thousands of new data centers on top of the more than 4,000 already running. This one deposit, Rickards says, could supply the copper for all of it without importing a single pound from overseas.

Then there is rhenium, a metal most Americans have never heard of but one that Rickards says is essential to U.S. military air power. Without it, he says, jet engines do not fly. The site holds an estimated 6.3 million pounds, enough for more than 3 million high performance jet engines. The U.S. currently imports almost all of it from Chile, Kazakhstan, and Poland.

Silver crossed $100 an ounce for the first time in history in January 2026. The site holds 371 million ounces of it, enough for billions of AI chips, millions of solar panels, and decades worth of advanced military hardware.

"Whoever controls this deposit controls the future of missiles, EVs, AI, communications, and energy itself," Rickards said.

The Government Has Already Shown Its Hand

Rickards's presentation points to a string of recent moves as proof the administration is actively buying into major U.S. mineral deposits. In late 2025, the government restructured a multi billion dollar loan with Lithium Americas to develop the largest lithium reserve in the world. Shares tripled in three weeks. Weeks later a 10 percent stake in Trilogy Metals sent shares up 407 percent in a single week. A deal with USA Rare Earth, owner of the largest rare earth deposit outside of China, sent shares soaring overnight.

"Each time they announce a deal, shares of the company that owns these major projects skyrocket," Rickards said.

He believes America's Crown Jewel is next on that list, describing it as the ultimate prize, a deposit that dwarfs every other site the administration has touched so far. He notes that nearly 200 major money managers have already taken positions, including what he describes as the world's second largest hedge fund.

"None of these resources come anywhere close to the sheer size and scale of the minerals inside America's Crown Jewel," he said.

A Pattern That Has Played Out Before

Rickards says this is not the first time in American history that a world class resource asset has been held hostage by regulation, only to explode in value once the government gave the green light.

He points to Prudhoe Bay in Alaska, where ARCO held the largest stake in what turned out to be the biggest oil discovery ever made in North America. For years Wall Street ignored it because there was no pipeline permission. Then in 1973 Congress passed the Trans Alaska Pipeline Authorization Act. Investors who had already moved were rewarded massively.

He points to Cheniere Energy, which since 2010 climbed from roughly $3 a share to over $250 after Washington approved natural gas export licenses, a gain of nearly 9,000 percent.

In every case, Rickards says, the pattern was the same.

"The asset was real. The value was obvious. But without permission, Wall Street treated it like it didn't exist," he said. "History shows that when government permission is finally granted, these assets can surge in value long before the first shovel hits the ground."

He believes America's Crown Jewel is sitting in that exact same spot right now.

Why June 30 Is the Line in the Sand

Pending legislation in the U.S. Senate is advancing with bipartisan support, tied directly to the project. Rickards points specifically to Executive Order 14153, signed by President Trump on his first day back in the White House, as the policy foundation for what he believes is an imminent unlock.

A critical government decision is expected no later than June 30. Rickards warns that investors who wait for confirmation will have already missed the best entry point.

"Due to an extremely unusual situation, you have an opportunity to position yourself before the government stakes its claim," he said. "This situation will never repeat again."

He says any American with a basic brokerage account can get in today, while the stock is still priced as though the deposit will stay locked away forever.

"The real winners got in before Washington gave the green light," Rickards said.

He is careful to flag the risk, noting the project remains in regulatory limbo for now and that nothing is guaranteed.

"To be clear, this opportunity is speculative," he said. "So only invest what you can afford to lose."

But for those willing to take that risk, he says the upside potential is unlike anything he has seen in five decades at the highest levels of government and finance.

"This is easily one of the most valuable investments in the country," Rickards said. "And I'm not the only one who thinks so."

About the Presentation

Jim Rickard's presentation is now available online for free. Click here to view.

About Jim Rickards and Paradigm Press

Jim Rickards has spent over five decades working in the most powerful institutions in the United States, including the White House, the U.S. Treasury, the Federal Reserve, the Pentagon, and the CIA.

Paradigm Press is one of the most widely read independent financial research publishers in the United States, rated 4.8 stars on Google across more than 1,900 reviews. Free from advertiser influence, Paradigm Press is committed to helping everyday Americans understand and act on the forces shaping their wealth.

CONTACT: Derek Warren Public Relations Manager Paradigm Press Group Email:...