Metabolic Health After 40: What Perimenopause And Menopause Mean For Weight Management



Declining estrogen during perimenopause accelerates visceral fat accumulation and lean muscle loss, two outcomes that standard weight management programs are not designed to address together (Szeliga A, et al., 2026)

Women in midlife who focus on scale weight alone may be measuring the wrong thing: visceral fat and lean mass retention are the markers that reflect metabolic progress

Sleep disruption, elevated stress, and hormonal variability during midlife create conditions where self-directed programs stall The coaching gap in weight loss outcomes becomes more significant during hormonal transition, when behavioral disruptions make self-directed programs harder to sustain

BALTIMORE, MD, June 11, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Women entering perimenopause often report that weight management stops working the way it used to. As estrogen levels decline, fat migrates towards the abdomen, insulin sensitivity decreases, lean muscle is lost, and metabolic dysfunction accelerates. Advice from programs that prioritize scale weight may lead to accelerated lean mass loss alongside fat. Clinically supported metabolic health programs like OPTA VI are designed to target visceral fat while preserving lean mass.

“Midlife weight gain is not a discipline problem,” Satya Jonnalagadda, PhD, MBA, RD, Vice President of Scientific & Clinical Affairs at OPTA VIA, says.“It's a metabolic shift that accelerates visceral fat accumulation and lean mass loss. The majority of the programs available to women going through perimenopause and menopause weren't exactly designed to address either of those things directly.”

KEY FACTS:



OPTA VIA's Optimal Weight 5 & 1 Plan® produces a 14% reduction in visceral fat in 16 weeks, according to peer-reviewed research (Arterburn LM, et al., 2019 )

The same study found participants who work with a coach lose up to 10 times more weight and 17 times more fat when compared to independent efforts and the Optimal Weight 5 & 1 Plan® enables participants to retain 98% of lean mass during weight loss (Arterburn LM, et al., 2019)

OPTA VIA's clinical approach is supported by 18 randomized controlled trials OPTA VIA's research portfolio includes 30+ research studies and analyses, 40+ peer-reviewed scientific journal publications, and 100+ peer-reviewed scientific presentations and publications





What Happens to Metabolism After 40

The metabolic changes associated with perimenopause begin in most women between their early 40s and mid-50s, years before the final menstrual period (Patel P, et al., 2025 ). The eating habits that kept weight stable for years stop producing the same results, and fat starts accumulating around the midsection. Visceral fat acts as a metabolically active organ, releasing inflammatory molecules and hormones that affect insulin sensitivity and overall metabolic function, making it a meaningful marker of metabolic health during any period of physiological change.

Without the intake of adequate protein and resistance exercise, lean muscle mass can also decline during this period (Szeliga A, et al., 2026 ). Muscle drives resting metabolic rate, so losing it compounds the metabolic slowdown that hormonal changes are already causing.

Why Body Composition Matters More than Scale Weight After 40

The number on the scale is an unreliable detector of progress for women going through hormonal transitions. A woman can lose scale weight while simultaneously losing lean mass and not addressing visceral fat. It is a metabolic outcome that may look like success when it actually represents a less favorable metabolic outcome.

The metrics that actually track meaningful progress include the following:



Visceral fat levels

Lean mass retention

Muscle health Insulin sensitivity

For women in midlife, understanding these metrics can provide a clearer picture to help maintain a healthy lifestyle during this period.

The Role of Coaching During Hormonal Transition

Perimenopause and menopause bring behavioral challenges alongside the physiological ones. Sleep disruption, stress, mood variability, and the general demands of midlife create conditions where self-directed programs tend to stall. During high-stress life periods, behavioral science explains that human support and accountability produce better outcomes. Published clinical data shows participants working with a coach lose up to 10 times more weight and 17 times more fat than those going it alone (Arterburn LM, et al., 2019).

Jonnalagadda says, "Adding a coaching relationship to support your nutrition and exercise routines matters more during such transitions. When sleep is disrupted and stress is elevated, having a real person in your corner changes outcomes in ways that an app or a meal plan alone cannot.”

What a Metabolically Appropriate Program Looks Like

For women navigating perimenopause and menopause, the program criteria that matter are distinct from standard weight loss benchmarks. A program should focus on protecting lean mass through adequate protein and structured nutrition. It needs to target visceral fat specifically rather than treating all weight loss as equivalent. It also requires a human support layer capable of accountability and engagement through the behavioral variability that hormonal transition creates.

OPTA VIA's comprehensive metabolic health system is grounded in Metabolic Synchronization ®, a breakthrough science that reverses metabolic dysfunction through a targeted reset, addressing visceral fat reduction and lean mass preservation together. For women navigating midlife metabolic changes, that combination directly addresses body composition markers relevant to this period.

OPTA VIA recommends that all individuals contact their healthcare provider before starting and throughout their weight loss journey, particularly women managing hormonal changes or related health conditions.

FAQ

Q: What is the best weight loss program for women dealing with menopause weight gain?

A: Programs that address visceral fat reduction and lean mass preservation may target the metabolic changes menopause causes.

Q: Why is weight loss harder during perimenopause and menopause?

A: Declining estrogen is associated with shifts in fat distribution toward the abdomen and changes in lean muscle and insulin sensitivity. During this period, adequate protein intake and structured nutrition support become particularly relevant for maintaining lean mass and metabolic function.

Q: What weight loss program is most effective for reducing belly fat after menopause?

A: Visceral fat is stored deep in the abdomen, surrounding internal organs, where it acts as a metabolically active organ affecting insulin sensitivity and overall metabolic function. Programs built around nutrient density, high-quality protein, and scientifically developed products are designed to support visceral fat reduction and lean mass preservation together (Arterburn LM, et al., 2019).

Q: Can a weight loss program help preserve muscle mass during menopause?

A: Programs with adequate protein and structured nutrition support lean mass retention during weight loss. Preserving lean mass matters because muscle drives resting metabolic rate, and losing it can make it more challenging to sustain results once the program ends.

Q: What role does coaching play in weight loss for women over 40?

A: The behavioral challenges of midlife, including changes in sleep, stress, and daily routines, can make sustained engagement with a weight management program more difficult. A dedicated coach can provide accountability and support through the habit-building process, helping individuals stay engaged with their nutrition and lifestyle goals.

* OPTA VIA recommends that you contact your healthcare provider before starting and throughout your weight loss journey. Average weight loss on the Optimal Weight 5 & 1 Plan is 12 pounds. Clients are in weight loss, on average, for 12 weeks.

* Arterburn LM, et al. Randomized controlled trial assessing two commercial weight loss programs in adults with overweight or obesity. Obesity Science & Practice. 2019.

. In a clinical study, individuals on the OPTA VIA® 5 & 1 Plan® experienced a reduction of 14% visceral fat and 98% of lean mass was retained at 16 weeks. Those on the Optimal Weight 5&1 Plan® with support of an OPTA VIA® Coach successfully lost 10x more weight and 17x more fat than those who tried to lose weight on their own.

About Medifast

Medifast (NYSE: MED) is the health and wellness company known for its science-backed, coach-guided lifestyle system. Designed to address the challenges of metabolic dysfunction, the company's holistic approach integrates personalized plans, scientifically developed products and a framework for sustainable habit creation - all supported by a dedicated network of independent coaches.

Driven to improve metabolic health through advanced science and comprehensive behavioral support, Medifast has introduced Metabolic Synchronization®, a breakthrough science that reverses metabolic dysfunction through targeted metabolic reset. Research demonstrates that the company's comprehensive system activates strong and targeted fat burning to enhance metabolic health and body composition by reducing visceral fat, preserving lean mass and protecting muscle integrity.

Backed by more than 40 years of clinical heritage, Medifast continues to advance its mission of Lifelong Transformation, Making a Healthy Lifestyle Second Nature®. For more information, visit .

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