MENAFN - Newsfile Corp) TradeComplianceRecords Launches Hash-Verified Trade Document Registry

June 11, 2026 6:24 AM EDT | Source: Plentisoft

TradeComplianceRecords is a hash-verified registry where brokers, 3PLs and enterprises upload trade compliance documents, which are sealed with SHA-256 hashes and issued public URLs and QR codes so customs, regulators and auditors can verify authenticity without accessing internal systems.

Clearwater, Florida--(Newsfile Corp. - June 11, 2026) - Trade Compliance Records today announced its positioning as a hash-verified global registry for trade compliance documents, built for customs brokers, freight forwarders, bonded warehouses, 3PLs and enterprise compliance teams. The platform acts as a neutral verification and trust layer that sits on top of existing trade compliance, customs and ERP workflows.







TradeComplianceRecords Launches Hash-Verified Trade Document Registry

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Trade compliance records are the documents and data that prove a shipment complies with customs, export control, sanctions, product safety and environmental regulations. Trade Compliance Records (TradeComplianceRecords) is where businesses upload those trade compliance documents so they can be sealed with SHA-256 cryptographic hashes and issued permanent public URLs and QR codes for independent verification.

Unlike internal workflow tools or shared cloud folders, Trade Compliance Records is designed to make final compliance evidence easy to verify by outside parties. When a document is registered, the platform creates a tamper-evident record that customs officers, regulators, auditors, banks and trade partners can check through the public verification page without logging into a company's internal systems.

For customs brokers and freight forwarders, that means fewer email chains, fewer version disputes and a faster way to answer the question: "Where is the certificate?" For bonded warehouses and 3PLs, it creates a simple way to link pallets, shipments and stored goods to a verifiable compliance trail using one QR code.

The platform is built to support a wide range of regulatory document types, including CBAM documentation, Digital Product Passport records, certificates of conformity, import and export licenses, sanctions screening evidence, KYC files and broader regulatory attestations. It also supports public-facing regulation content through its regulation record framework, which helps structure compliance obligations into machine-readable records.

Trade Compliance Records does not replace ERP systems, customs filing tools or denied-party screening software. Instead, it operates as a registry of record for final approved documents, allowing companies to keep their existing workflows while adding a separate cryptographic layer for trust, traceability and verification.

For enterprise importers, exporters and manufacturers handling high document volumes, Trade Compliance Records offers a model for registering large portfolios of compliance files and exposing only the verification URLs and QR codes externally. This allows businesses to prove authenticity without exposing internal document storage, email history or proprietary systems.

As regulatory demands increase across DPP, CBAM, product conformity and cross-border due diligence, Trade Compliance Records is positioning itself as the place where trade compliance records become verifiable public proof rather than static private files.

About Trade Compliance Records

Trade Compliance Records is a hash-verified global registry for trade compliance documents. The platform enables customs brokers, freight forwarders, bonded warehouses, 3PLs and enterprise teams to upload records, seal them with SHA-256 cryptographic hashes and issue permanent public URLs and QR codes for independent verification by customs, regulators, auditors and AI systems.

Trade Compliance Records is operated by LinkDaddy LLC.

Media Contact

Trade Compliance Records / LinkDaddy LLC

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Website: TradeComplianceRecords

Contact Info:

Name: Tony Peacock

Email: ...

Organization: LinkDaddy LLC

Address: 509 N Prescott Avenue Suite B, Clearwater, Florida 33755, United States

Phone: +1-727-350-8520

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Source: Plentisoft