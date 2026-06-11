Wood Recycling Market Size To Reach USD 34.88 Billion By 2035 As Circular Economy And Biomass Demand Accelerate Growth SNS Insider

Austin, June 11, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to SNS Insider, The Wood Recycling Market was valued at USD 20.42 Billion in 2025 and is expected to reach USD 34.88 Billion by 2035, growing at a CAGR of 5.52% over 2026–2035.

The global market for wood recycling is rising at a high pace due to increased environmental constraints and circular economy activities. The need for sustainable raw materials and biomass energy is driving rapid market expansion in numerous sectors.“We are producing more building and demolition waste and that is helping the recycling efforts to really ramp up. Additional demand support comes from increased usage of eco-friendly packaging and engineered wood goods. Rapid urbanisation and industrial expansion is resulting in increased utilisation of reclaimed wood resources around the globe.

Market Size and Forecast:



Market Size 2026E: USD 21.51 Billion

Market Size 2035: USD 34.88 Billion

CAGR (2026 - 2035): 5.52%

Fastest Growing Region: Asia Pacific Largest Region: North America









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Segmentation Analysis:

By Material Type, Wood Pallets Segment Dominated the Market; Construction and Demolition Wood Segment to Grow with the Fastest CAGR Globally

Wood Pallets accounted for the largest revenue share of nearly 34.25% in 2025, attributable to the widespread application of wooden pallets in warehouse & logistics and supply chain management. The availability of waste wood pallets and efficient reverse logistics systems ensure a high volume of recycling. Construction & Demolition Wood is estimated to be the fastest growing Material Type segment at ~7.39% CAGR during 2026 to 2035 due to increasing urbanisation and large scale of infrastructure reconstruction projects around the globe producing large amounts of waste wood feedstock.

By Application, Particle Board and MDF Segment Dominated the Market; Bioenergy Segment to Witness Fastest CAGR Growth Globally

Particle Board and MDF category held the largest market share of around 32.80% in 2025 and is expected to grow at a significant CAGR over the forecast period due to its wide application in furniture manufacturing and interior applications, cost-effectiveness and sustainability guidelines which prefer the use of recycled wood over virgin wood. Bioenergy is set to register the highest CAGR of 9.63% during 2026-2035, driven by the mounting demand for renewable energy sources worldwide and escalating investments in waste-to-energy plants utilising reclaimed wood.

By End Market, Packaging Industry Dominated the Market; Furniture Industry to Witness Fastest CAGR Growth Globally

The Packaging Industry segment had the largest share of about 30%High demand for recycled wood in manufacturing pallets, crates and protective packages, 60% share of revenue in 2025. The Furniture Industry segment is expected to register the highest CAGR of 7.78% in the forecast period 2026-2035, owing to the increasing demand for sustainable and eco-friendly furniture products with the use of recycled wood materials.

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Regional Insights:

North America had a strong waste management system and recycling infrastructure development, which accounted for around 34.85% of the overall market share. The region is recognised for sophisticated collection networks, industrial recycling plants and high adoption of circular economy practices. Steady growth across the United States and Canada is fueled by increased demand for sustainable raw materials in packaging, construction and biomass energy.

The U.S. Wood Recycling Market was valued at USD 5.79 billion in 2025 and is projected to reach USD 8.59 billion by 2035, registering a CAGR of 5.64% during the forecast period. Growth is driven by stricter environmental regulations, expanding circular economy initiatives, and increased use of recycled wood in construction, biomass energy, and industrial applications.

Europe holds an important position in the wood recycling market owing to strong sustainability regulations and circular economy policies. Countries like Germany, France, United Kingdom, and Italy are leading contributors to regional demand. High focus on renewable materials, bioenergy production, and sustainable construction practices is supporting consistent market expansion. According to European Environment Agency, around 44% of total EU waste is recycled, with recovery rates reaching 61.4% in 2022.

The Europe Wood Recycling Market is estimated at USD 6.12 billion in 2025 and is projected to reach USD 10.22 billion by 2035, growing at a CAGR of 5.25% during 2026–2035. Growth is supported by strong EU sustainability mandates, circular economy policies, and rising demand for recycled wood in construction, energy recovery, and manufacturing applications, with increasing investment in advanced sorting and processing infrastructure.

The Asia Pacific region is well positioned for growth in the wood recycling market in 2025 with a CAGR of around 6.80% owing to rapid industrialisation and urban construction activities. Major contributors are China, India, Japan, and the south-east Asian states. The growing generation of construction and demolition waste and the increasing demand for sustainable materials are promoting the adoption of recycling. The market development across the region is being further strengthened by the expansion of biomass energy projects and increased manufacturing capacity.

Wood Recycling Market Trends to Augment Market Expansion Globally

The worldwide wood recycling sector is gaining great speed, driven by increasing building and demolition waste diversion legislation, increased use of automated sorting and AI-based wood segregation systems, and government incentives and landfill pricing policies. Demand for recycled feedstock is increasing along with manufacturing of engineered wood products. Private sector investments in biomass energy and wood waste-to-fuel projects dwarf multi-billion-dollar capacity increases. Urban circular economy projects are also helping to create distributed networks of wood collectors to reduce leakage from landfill below the 40 percent threshold.

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Major Players Analysis Listed in the Wood Recycling Market Report:



Veolia Environnement

Waste Management Inc.

Republic Services

Waste Connections

REMONDIS SE & Co. KG

ALBA Group

Interzero

FCC Environment

Casella Waste Systems

Cleanaway Waste Management

Biffa plc

Renewi plc

Reworld Waste (formerly Covanta)

DS Smith

Smurfit Westrock

Stora Enso

UPM-Kymmene Corporation

Mondi Group

Sappi Limited Kronospan

Recent Developments:



2026: Veolia Environnement advanced GreenUp circular economy strategy through expanded UK municipal waste contracts and integration of AI-enabled recycling infrastructure alongside stakeholder engagement forums. 2025: ALBA Group strengthened recycling operations in Germany, expanding plastics recovery, e-waste processing and AI-enabled sorting facilities.

Exclusive Sections of the Report (The USPs):



WOOD RECYCLING CAPACITY & MATERIAL RECOVERY METRICS – helps you understand recovery trends across wood pallets, construction and demolition wood, and industrial residues along with improvements in collection efficiency, sorting accuracy, and material yield rates.

CIRCULAR ECONOMY & REGULATORY COMPLIANCE METRICS – helps you evaluate adoption trends in circular economy frameworks, landfill diversion mandates, waste-to-resource initiatives, and government-led compliance requirements across key markets.

BIOENERGY & ENGINEERED WOOD PRODUCT DEMAND METRICS – helps you analyze demand across particle board, MDF, bioenergy, and biomass applications along with feedstock quality requirements, conversion rates, and renewable energy integration metrics.

COST EFFICIENCY & OPERATIONAL PERFORMANCE METRICS – helps you uncover reductions in virgin wood consumption, landfill disposal costs, processing inefficiencies, and logistical expenses through advanced wood recycling solutions.

DIGITAL SORTING & AI-BASED SEGREGATION ADOPTION METRICS – helps you identify growth opportunities in automated sorting technologies, AI-driven segregation systems, remote diagnostics, and smart waste management platform integration. COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE & WOOD RECYCLING EXPANSION METRICS – helps you gauge the competitive strength of key market players based on recycling capacity expansion, infrastructure investments, service portfolio development, and technology-driven material recovery solutions globally.

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Wood Recycling Market Report Scope