Global Next Generation Sequencing Services Market Size/Share Worth USD 56.1 Billion By 2035 At A 23.5% CAGR: Healthcare Foresights (Analysis, Outlook, Leaders, Report, Trends, Forecast, Segmentation, Growth Rate, SWOT Analysis)

Austin, TX, USA, June 11, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Healthcare Foresights has published a new research report titled “Next Generation Sequencing Services Market Size, Trends and Insights By Service Type (Human Genome Sequencing Services, Microbial Genome-based Sequencing Services, Single Cell Sequencing Services, Gene Regulation Services, Animal & Plant Sequencing Services, Other Sequencing Services), By Workflow (Pre-sequencing, Data Analysis, Sequencing), By End Use (Universities & Other Research Entities, Pharma & Biotech Entities, Hospitals & Clinics, Others), and By Region - Global Industry Overview, Statistical Data, Competitive Analysis, Share, Outlook, and Forecast 2026 – 2035” in its research database.

According to the latest research study, the global Next Generation Sequencing Services Market size and share was valued at approximately USD 6.8 billion in 2025, is expected to reach USD 8.3 billion in 2026, and is projected to reach around USD 56.1 billion by 2035, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of about 23.5% during the forecast period from 2026 to 2035.

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Next Generation Sequencing Services Market Revenue and Trends

Next generation sequencing services are laboratory and analytical outsourcing, which utilize high-throughput DNA and RNA sequencing technologies to efficiently perform genetic analysis on a large scale. Normally, these services will have the different components of the whole process - sample preparation, sequencing, bioinformatics, data interpretation, and finally reporting - with providers specializing in it, delivering the service to customers who, for reasons of resources or lack of expertise, are not able to do in-house sequencing.

NGS services are already used in genomics, whole-genome and whole-exome sequencing, targeted gene panels, transcriptomics, metagenomics, epigenetic analysis, and more, across research, clinical diagnostics, pharmaceutical and biotechnology development, agriculture, and public health sectors. This process leads to precise medicine, drug discovery, disease surveillance, and large-scale genomics research, with NGS services enabling these through quicker turnaround times, lower costs, and access to sophisticated analytical capabilities.

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What Factors Significantly Contribute to the Growth of the Next Generation Sequencing Services Market?

It is undeniable that drug development and pharma/biotech outsourcing have a significant impact on the expansion of the next generation sequencing services market. Data genomics is the core of the modern drug discovery and development processes. The pharmaceutical and biotech industries are very dependent on NGS technology during the whole process of drug development, from the very first step of identifying the right drug target to conducting clinical trials and monitoring. All these activities will typically require large amounts of samples to be tested, and the data produced will be so complex that the in-house sequencing will be too expensive and inconvenient.

The encouraging news is that drug and biotech companies are already turning to specialized NGS service providers for solutions. These companies provide high-throughput platforms, approved workflows, and integrated bioinformatics capabilities. Plus, outsourcing reduces capital expenditure that would have been incurred from buying and maintaining advanced sequencing instruments, employing skilled bioinformatics personnel, and managing large-scale data infrastructures. Moreover, it gives companies quick access to a large throughput of sequencing based on their needs, which is especially important during multicenter clinical investigations and the later phases of drug development.

Additionally, the rising clinical adoption is the main driving force of the next-generation sequencing services market, as NGS is being widely accepted in routine clinical practice for diseases like cancer, rare genetic defects, infertility, and infectious disease testing. NGS is considered accurate and cost-effective in providing detailed genetic information through single-test applications like tumor profiling, liquid biopsy, carrier screening, and pathogen identification; thus, hospitals and diagnostic labs are using these tests.

Nevertheless, the high price of sequencing equipment, strict quality standards, and the requirement of having bioinformatics expertise are pushing many medical institutions to outsource their testing to professional NGS service providers. Clinical guidelines, regulatory approvals, and reimbursement frameworks that favor genomics-based diagnostics also support the growing use of outsourced NGS services, which is already driving market growth.

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The updated report for 2026 includes an introduction, an overview, and an in-depth industry analysis.

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Updated Regional Analysis with a Graphical Representation of Size, Share, and Trends for the Year 2026

Includes updated tables and figures.

The most recent version of the report includes the Top Market Players, their Business Strategies, Sales Volume, and Revenue Analysis Healthcare Foresights (HEALTHCARE FORESIGHTS) research methodology

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Segment Insight

By Workflow

The sequencing segment held the largest market share, exceeding 52%, in 2025. The large percentage of the market share reflects the different faith and scientific efforts that companies have made to improve the use of sequencing services. For example, in June 2025, The Jackson Laboratory's Advanced Precision Medicine Laboratory in Farmington, Connecticut, USA, adopted a fully automated NGS workflow powered by Illumina, which included in-house sample tracking, analysis, and variant interpretation. These organizations provide a variety of NGS services to cater to different types of samples. The firm produces publication-ready data that will help customer research programs in various areas like agriculture, medicine, and environmental science to get success.

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Key questions answered in this report:



What is the size of the Next Generation Sequencing Services market, and what is its expected growth rate?

What are the primary driving factors that push the Next Generation Sequencing Services market forward?

What are the Next Generation Sequencing Services Industry's top companies?

What are the different categories that the Next Generation Sequencing Services Market caters to?

What will be the fastest-growing segment or region?

In the value chain, what role do key players play? What is the procedure for getting a free copy of the Next Generation Sequencing Services market sample report and company profiles?

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Key Offerings:



Market Share, Size & Forecast by Revenue | 2026−2035

Market Dynamics – Growth Drivers, Restraints, Investment Opportunities, and Leading Trends

Market Segmentation – A detailed analysis by Types of Services, by End-User Services, and by regions Competitive Landscape – Top Key Vendors and Other Prominent Vendors

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Regional Insights

North America held the highest market share in 2025. The growing technological advancements in the area and the presence of major players in the area drive market growth. Furthermore, the favorable government initiatives foster industry growth.

Besides, the Asia Pacific market has the highest rate of growth in the next generation sequencing services market. The increasing expenditure on healthcare infrastructure and the growing prevalence of various diseases, such as cancer and cardiovascular disease (CVD), are also contributing factors.

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