Global Next Generation Sequencing Services Market Size/Share Worth USD 56.1 Billion By 2035 At A 23.5% CAGR: Healthcare Foresights (Analysis, Outlook, Leaders, Report, Trends, Forecast, Segmentation, Growth Rate, SWOT Analysis)
|Feature of the Report
|Details
|Market Size in 2026
|USD 8.3 billion
|Projected Market Size in 2035
|USD 56.1 billion
|Market Size in 2025
|USD 6.8 billion
|CAGR Growth Rate
|23.5% CAGR
|Base Year
|2025
|Forecast Period
|2026-2035
|Key Segment
|By Service Type, Workflow, End Use and Region
|Report Coverage
|Revenue Estimation and Forecast, Company Profile, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors and Recent Trends
|Regional Scope
|North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and South & Central America
|Buying Options
|Request tailored purchasing options to fulfil your requirements for research.
Recent Developments
- In June 2025, the signing of an MOU has paved the way for a transformative partnership between Gene Solutions, a dominant force in the global biotechnological landscape, and Shenzhen USK Bioscience Co., Ltd. (USKBio), a respected innovator in the field of molecular diagnostics. The deal that has been made between the two entities is unmatched in the industry and will result in the setting up of an ultra-modern next-generation sequencing (NGS) lab in southern China, thus making a great leap forward in the local cancer diagnosis. (Source:
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Spectacular Deals
- Comprehensive coverage Maximum number of market tables and figures The subscription-based option is offered. Best price guarantee Free 35% or 60 hours of customization. Free post-sale service assistance. 25% discount on your next purchase. Service guarantees are available. A personalized market brief by the author.
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List of the prominent players in the Next Generation Sequencing Services Market:
- Illumina Inc. Thermo Fisher Scientific Oxford Nanopore Technologies Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. QIAGEN N.V. Genedata Roche Sequencing Solutions Agilent Technologies PerkinElmer Inc. Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc. BGI Group Genomics PLC MGI Tech Roche NimbleGen Macrogen Inc. Novogene Corporation GATC Biotech AG BaseClear B.V. Dovetail Genomics Fasteris SA Others
The Next Generation Sequencing Services Market is segmented as follows:
By Service Type
- Human Genome Sequencing Services Microbial Genome-based Sequencing Services Single Cell Sequencing Services Gene Regulation Services Animal & Plant Sequencing Services Other Sequencing Services
By Workflow
- Pre-sequencing Data Analysis Sequencing
By End Use
- Universities & Other Research Entities Pharma & Biotech Entities Hospitals & Clinics Others
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Regional Coverage:
North America
- U.S. Canada Mexico Rest of North America
Europe
- Germany France U.K. Russia Italy Spain Netherlands Rest of Europe
Asia Pacific
- China Japan India New Zealand Australia South Korea Taiwan Rest of Asia Pacific
The Middle East & Africa
- Saudi Arabia UAE Egypt Kuwait South Africa Rest of the Middle East & Africa
Latin America
- Brazil Argentina Rest of Latin America
This Next Generation Sequencing Services Market Research/Analysis Report Contains Answers to the following Questions.
- What Developments Are Going On in That Technology? Which Trends Are Causing These Developments? Who Are the Global Key Players in This Next Generation Sequencing Services Market? What are the company profiles, product information, and contact details for these key players? What Was the Global Market Status of the Next Generation Sequencing Services Market? What Was the Capacity, Production Value, Cost, and PROFIT of the Next Generation Sequencing Services Market? What Is the Current Market Status of the Next Generation Sequencing Services Industry? What's the market's competition in this industry, both company-wise and country-wise? What's Market Analysis of Next Generation Sequencing Services Market by Considering Applications and Types? What Are Projections of the Global Next Generation Sequencing Services Industry Considering Capacity, Production, and Production Value? What Will Be the Estimation of Cost and Profit? What Will Be the Market Share, Supply, and Consumption? What about imports and exports? What is a Next Generation Sequencing Services market chain analysis of upstream raw materials and downstream industries? What is the economic impact on the Next Generation Sequencing Services industry? What are Global Macroeconomic Environment Analysis Results? What Are Global Macroeconomic Environment Development Trends? What Are the Market Dynamics of the Next Generation Sequencing Services Market? What Are Challenges and Opportunities? What Should Be the Entry Strategies, Countermeasures to Economic Impact, and Marketing Channels for the Next Generation Sequencing Services Industry?
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Reasons to Purchase Next Generation Sequencing Services Market Report
- Next Generation Sequencing Services Market Report provides qualitative and quantitative analysis of the market based on segmentation involving economic and non-economic factors. Next Generation Sequencing Services The Market report outlines market value (USD) data for each segment and sub-segment. This report indicates the region and segment expected to witness the fastest growth and dominate the market. Next Generation Sequencing Services Market Analysis by geography highlights the consumption of the product/service in the region and indicates the factors affecting the market in each region. The competitive landscape incorporates the market ranking of the major players, along with new service/product launches, partnerships, business expansions, and acquisitions in the past five years of companies profiled. Extensive company profiles comprise a company overview, company insights, product benchmarking, and SWOT analysis for the major market players. Recent developments, including growth opportunities and drivers, as well as challenges and restraints in both emerging and developed regions, shape the industry's current and future market outlook. Next Generation Sequencing Services Market: Includes in-depth market analysis from various perspectives through Porter's five forces analysis and offers an overview of the market through the value chain.
Reasons for the Research Report
- The study provides a thorough overview of the global Next Generation Sequencing Services market. Compare your performance to that of the market as a whole.
- Aim to maintain competitiveness while innovations from established leaders drive market growth.
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What does the report include?
- Drivers, restrictions, and opportunities are among the qualitative elements covered in the worldwide Next Generation Sequencing Services market analysis.
- The report covers the competitive environment of current and potential participants in the Next Generation Sequencing Services market, along with their strategic product development ambitions.
- This study conducts a qualitative and quantitative analysis of the Next Generation Sequencing Services market based on the component, application, and industry vertical. Additionally, the report provides comparable data for the key regions.
- The report provides actual market sizes and forecasts for each segment mentioned above.
Who should buy this report?
- Participants and stakeholders in the worldwide Next Generation Sequencing Services market should find this report useful. The research will be useful to all market participants in the Next Generation Sequencing Services industry.
- Managers in the Next Generation Sequencing Services sector are interested in publishing up-to-date and projected data about the worldwide Next Generation Sequencing Services market.
- Governmental agencies, regulatory bodies, decision-makers, and organizations want to invest in Next Generation Sequencing Services products' market trends.
- Analysts, researchers, educators, strategy managers, and government organizations seek market insights to develop plans.
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About Healthcare Foresights:
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