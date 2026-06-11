Congress To Launch 3-Month National Campaign Against Inflation, Exam Scams

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, June 11 (IANS) The Congress party on Thursday announced a national-level campaign for the coming three months, with every party leader and worker expected to hit the streets against inflation, unemployment, exam scams, social inequality and weak diplomacy in the wake of the Gulf conflict.

The information on the campaign was shared by Congress General Secretary K.C. Venugopal after the All India Congress Committee (AICC) convened a high-level meeting at its headquarters in New Delhi to discuss organisational strategies, upcoming movements, and the Rajya Sabha election.

“We are going for a national-level campaign for the coming three months. Every Congress leader and worker should be in the field and on the street," he said.

In a post on X, Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge said,“Today, the country faces serious challenges such as inflation, unemployment, exam scams, and social inequality. Paper leaks in NEET and various recruitment exams, along with controversies related to the education system, have shaken the trust of millions of youth and their families. Shri Rahul Gandhi has personally met with affected students and youth and has firmly presented their voice before the nation.”

“Today, unfortunately, we see that those institutions and systems, which took decades to build, are now being deliberately weakened. Therefore, our responsibility is not only towards political struggle but also towards protecting India's Constitution, democracy, and social justice,” said Kharge.

This AICC meeting came amid a major political face-off following the rejection of Congress candidate Meenakshi Natarajan's Rajya Sabha nomination from Madhya Pradesh.

Venugopal said, "Today we had a three-hour-long meeting of General Secretaries, In-Charges and PCC Presidents of the nation. Basically, you know the latest situation which happened in Madhya Pradesh and Jharkhand is a cause of greatest worry for democracy.”

“You see the issues in Madhya Pradesh on rejecting the nomination of Meenakshi Natarajan. The reason is that she didn't disclose a notice sent by a court. There was no criminal case; there is no criminal case against her. There is no FIR; there is no charge sheet; there is no charge sheet framed. By citing that reason, Meenakshi Natarajan's nomination was cancelled, rejected. On the other hand, in Jharkhand, what the returning officer has done, the BJP-sponsored corporate candidate, he didn't even mention his name properly in the column..." he said.

Criticising the government's foreign policy, Venugopal said,“This war is going to continue like this. What is the Union government's take on that? Our three Indians are killed. Then, also our diplomatic relations are going in a wishy-washy way. We are very much keen on signing the India-US trade agreement, which is going to harm Indian farmers in a greater way.”