Delhi Police Cyber Cell Busts Online Investment Scam Arrests Three

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, June 11 (IANS) The Cyber Police Station of Delhi's Central District has successfully busted a sophisticated online investment fraud racket involving a work-from-home task-based scam and arrested three accused persons from different states. The accused allegedly cheated a government employee of approximately Rs 15.74 lakh through fraudulent investment schemes operated via WhatsApp and Telegram.

The arrested individuals have been identified as Sandeep Sain, a second-layer account holder from Karnal, Haryana; Parikshit, a first-layer account holder from Hisar, Haryana; and Sachin Jhakkar, a resident of Sikar, Rajasthan, who allegedly provided bank accounts to facilitate the movement of the cheated funds.

According to police, the case came to light on July 14, 2025, when a complaint was received from a government employee serving with the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) and residing in New Delhi. The complainant reported that he had been contacted through WhatsApp by persons claiming to represent a work-from-home company engaged in property rental ratings and leasing-related tasks.

The fraudsters subsequently added him to a Telegram group, where he was provided training and instructed to register on multiple websites. Initially, the complainant received small profits after completing assigned tasks and depositing money. This helped the fraudsters gain his trust and confidence.

As the interaction progressed, the accused allegedly persuaded the victim to invest larger sums by introducing various schemes such as“charter leases”,“bonus tasks”, and other lucrative investment opportunities promising substantial returns. Believing the claims made by the fraudsters, the complainant transferred money on several occasions.

However, when he attempted to withdraw the amount shown in his online account, the fraudsters demanded an additional payment equivalent to 50 per cent of the displayed balance as a withdrawal penalty. By that time, the victim had already transferred approximately Rs 15,74,452. Despite repeated requests, no withdrawal was permitted, and none of the money was returned. Realising that he had been duped, the complainant approached the police.

Based on the complaint, an e-FIR No. 00005/2025 was registered at Cyber Police Station, Central District, and an investigation was initiated.

Considering the seriousness of the offence and the organised nature of the cyber fraud network, a dedicated police team comprising Sub Inspector Kapil, Head Constable Manoj, HC Sunil, and Constable Anuj was formed under the close supervision of SHO Cyber Police Station Inspector Yograj Dalal and the overall supervision of ACP Operations Padam Singh Rana.

During the investigation, the team undertook extensive technical surveillance, analysed digital evidence, examined financial transaction trails, and conducted field enquiries to identify the accused and trace their locations.

On June 5, police teams conducted raids and search operations in and around Hisar, Haryana, in an attempt to apprehend accused Parikshit, who was identified as a first-layer account holder involved in the fraud. However, despite sustained efforts, he could not be traced at that stage.

Acting on specific technical inputs and surveillance-based intelligence, the police team later moved to Salwan village in Karnal district, Haryana, where accused Sandeep Sain was successfully traced, identified, and apprehended on June 7.

Further technical analysis and disclosures made by Sandeep Sain during interrogation led investigators to Bannu Enclave in Pitampura, Delhi. Based on these leads, accused Sachin Jhakkar was traced and arrested on June 8.

Continuing the investigation and acting upon additional leads developed during the course of inquiry, the police team ultimately succeeded in tracing and arresting Parikshit on June 9.

Police said that sustained interrogation established the role of all three accused in facilitating the movement and layering of the fraud proceeds.

Investigators found that Parikshit acted as the first-layer account holder, receiving the proceeds of cyber fraud directly into his account. Sandeep Sain functioned as the second-layer account holder and assisted in transferring the fraudulently obtained funds further through the network. Meanwhile, Sachin Jhakkar allegedly supplied bank accounts to associates for routing and dispersing the cheated amount.

During the operation, police recovered three mobile phones that were allegedly used in the commission of the crime.

The accused come from diverse backgrounds. Sandeep Sain works as a barber, while Parikshit is a student who also undertakes part-time private employment. Sachin Jhakkar is likewise a student and is engaged in part-time private work.

Police officials stated that further investigation is underway to identify and apprehend other members of the cyber fraud syndicate and to uncover the complete network involved in the scam.

Issuing a public advisory, Delhi Police urged citizens to remain cautious of unsolicited work-from-home offers received through WhatsApp, Telegram, and other social media platforms that promise high returns for simple tasks. The police also advised the public never to transfer money to unknown individuals or online platforms on the assurance of guaranteed profits and to verify the authenticity of any investment opportunity before making payments.

Citizens who become victims of cyber fraud have been advised to immediately report the matter through the National Cyber Crime Helpline (1930), the National Cyber Crime Reporting Portal, or the nearest police station.