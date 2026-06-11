'They Are Living Life, We Are Just Living': Indian Employee's Norway Culture Shock Goes Viral (WATCH)

A social media post by an Indian employee reflecting on his experience in Norway has struck a chord with internet users, reigniting discussions about work-life balance, productivity and quality of life. The post, which has gone viral online, compares everyday life in Norway with the fast-paced work culture many professionals experience in India.

The employee shared his observations after spending time in the Scandinavian nation, highlighting differences in how people approach work, leisure and personal well-being. His comments resonated with many social media users who related to the pressures of long working hours and demanding schedules.

Check the viral post here:

15 years ago, I moved to Norway... carrying my Indian work ethic - weekend work, skipped lunches, late evenings, and pushing myself even when I was not well one day, during my early days in Norway, my boss called me in. I thought I was going to be praised replied...

- Vinod (@turiyatman) June 10, 2026

'They Are Living Life, We Are Just Living'

One particular remark from his post captured widespread attention: "They are living life. We are just living."

The statement quickly gained traction online, with many users agreeing that it reflected the contrast between Norway's emphasis on work-life balance and the hustle-driven culture common in many urban centres.

The employee noted that people in Norway appeared to prioritise family time, outdoor activities and personal well-being alongside their professional responsibilities. He observed that shorter working hours and greater emphasis on leisure allowed individuals to enjoy a more balanced lifestyle.

His reflections sparked conversations about whether economic success should be measured solely by productivity and income or also by quality of life and personal happiness.

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Social Media Users Share Their Views

The viral post generated thousands of reactions, with users offering differing perspectives. Some agreed that countries like Norway provide a healthier balance between work and personal life, while others pointed out that economic realities, population size and societal structures vary significantly between nations.

Many professionals commented that the post highlighted a growing desire for flexible work arrangements and healthier lifestyles. Others said the comparison encouraged them to rethink priorities and focus more on personal well-being.

Several users also noted that Scandinavian countries consistently rank highly in global happiness and quality-of-life indices, attributing this to social support systems, public services and workplace policies.

As discussions continue online, the employee's observations have become part of a broader conversation about modern work culture and what constitutes a fulfilling life. Whether viewed as a culture shock or a learning experience, his viral post has prompted many people to reflect on how they balance career ambitions with personal happiness and everyday experiences.

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