Dr. Emil Kohan Advocates For More Informed Aesthetic Decisions

MENAFN - eTrendy Stock)- Dr. Emil Kohan, a board-certified plastic surgeon based in Beverly Hills, is raising awareness about the importance of informed decision-making in aesthetic surgery as interest in cosmetic procedures continues to grow across the United States.

According to the American Society of Plastic Surgeons, nearly 1.6 million cosmetic surgical procedures were performed in 2024. Minimally invasive treatments also continued to rise, showing that more people are exploring aesthetic options than ever before.

For Dr. Kohan, that growth makes education even more important.

“Patients don't want to look like someone else,” Dr. Kohan said.“They want to look like the best version of themselves.”

Dr. Kohan believes patients should take time to understand their goals, ask detailed questions, and think beyond short-term trends. He says aesthetic medicine should begin with clear information, not pressure.

“The goal isn't to chase trends,” he said.“The goal is to create results that fit the individual and stand the test of time.”

Dr. Kohan's own career has been shaped by this idea. Raised in Los Angeles, he developed an early interest in science, art, design, and entrepreneurship. He later graduated summa cum laude from UCLA with dual degrees in Neuroscience and Psychobiology before earning his medical degree from the David Geffen School of Medicine at UCLA. He completed his Plastic and Reconstructive Surgery residency at the University of California, Irvine.

Today, he specializes in body contouring, breast surgery, liposuction, mommy makeover procedures, Brazilian Butt Lift procedures, and complex revision cases.

As demand rises, Dr. Kohan says patients should be careful about where they get information. Social media can introduce people to procedures, but it can also create unrealistic expectations.

“Plastic surgery is not only about a before-and-after photo,” Dr. Kohan said.“It is about planning, anatomy, safety, recovery, and long-term outcomes.”

This is especially important for procedures that require advanced technique and careful judgment. Industry safety advisories have highlighted that gluteal fat grafting, often called a Brazilian Butt Lift, carries higher risk than many other elective aesthetic procedures when not performed with proper safety standards.

Dr. Kohan says patients can protect themselves by asking practical questions before moving forward. These include whether the surgeon is board-certified, where the procedure will be performed, what risks are involved, what recovery looks like, and whether the plan is customized to the patient.

“The details matter,” he said.“Small decisions can have a major impact on the final result.”

Dr. Kohan also encourages people to think about motivation. He believes patients should consider whether they are making a decision for themselves or reacting to outside pressure.

“Good decisions usually come from clarity,” he said.“Patients should feel informed, respected, and comfortable asking questions.”

Beyond his clinical work, Dr. Kohan has remained active in research, education, and innovation within plastic and reconstructive surgery. He has authored peer-reviewed publications and textbook chapters and has lectured on advanced surgical techniques. In 2024, he presented on Brazilian Butt Lift surgical technique at the California Society of Plastic Surgeons meeting.

“Medicine never stands still,” Dr. Kohan said.“The responsibility of a surgeon is to continue learning and improving.”

His message to the public is simple: take your time, do your research, and choose safety over speed.

People considering aesthetic procedures can start by writing down their goals, reviewing a surgeon's credentials, asking about risks and recovery, and seeking a consultation that feels educational rather than rushed.

“Every patient deserves to understand the process,” Dr. Kohan said.“The best outcomes begin before surgery, with honest conversations and thoughtful planning.”

To read the full interview, visit the website here.

About Dr. Emil Kohan

Dr. Emil J. Kohan, MD, is a board-certified plastic surgeon based in Beverly Hills, California. He specializes in body contouring, mommy makeover procedures, liposuction, breast surgery, Brazilian Butt Lift procedures, and complex revision cases. Dr. Kohan earned dual Bachelor of Science degrees from UCLA and his medical degree from the David Geffen School of Medicine at UCLA before completing his Plastic and Reconstructive Surgery residency at the University of California, Irvine. His work focuses on natural-looking results, surgical precision, patient safety, and individualized aesthetic care.