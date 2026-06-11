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Big Relief Ahead: IMF Drops Proposed Solar Panel Tax Hike

Big Relief Ahead: IMF Drops Proposed Solar Panel Tax Hike


2026-06-11 06:05:10
(MENAFN- Tribal News Network) The IMF has reportedly changed its decision and agreed to withdraw the proposed increase in taxes on solar panels.

According to sources, after efforts by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, the IMF has agreed not to raise taxes on solar panels and stationery items.

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Government sources say that this development, during preparations for the federal budget 2026–27, is being seen as an important achievement for public relief.

On the other hand, negotiations between the government and the IMF are still ongoing regarding proposed tax relief for the real estate sector.

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Tribal News Network

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