MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, June 11 (Petra) -- The Ministry of Higher Education and Scientific Research has announced the opening of applications for the Brazilian GCUB-MOB International Academic Mobility and Scholarship Program, offering opportunities to pursue master's and doctoral degrees at participating universities in Brazil during the 2026/2027 academic year.

The program is implemented by the International Cooperation Group of Brazilian Universities (GCUB) in partnership with a number of Brazilian higher education institutions and aims to promote international academic exchange and research collaboration.

According to a ministry statement issued Thursday, the scholarships provide a range of benefits, including full tuition coverage, a monthly financial stipend and access to university services and student facilities.

The ministry said eligible applicants can submit their applications electronically through the program's online platform, accompanied by the required supporting documents.

Applicants may also obtain additional information regarding admission requirements, participating universities and scholarship conditions through the program's official website.

The ministry noted that the application deadline has been set for July 6.

Students interested in applying were urged to verify that their chosen institutions are included on the ministry's list of recognized Brazilian universities before completing the application process.

The ministry also emphasized that scholarship recipients must comply with the 2023 regulations governing the recognition and equivalency of non-Jordanian academic qualifications, including amendments introduced in 2025.

The scholarship initiative forms part of ongoing efforts to expand international study opportunities and strengthen academic cooperation between higher education institutions and global partners.

//Petra// RZ