Driver Of Minibus That Crashed Had One Of The Cleanest Driving Records: Company Representative

The driver of the minibus, which was involved in a fatal crash on Dubai's Emirates Road, was one of the safest drivers in the company, a representative told Khaleej Times.

“He has been with the company for over 9 years and has had one of the cleanest driving records,” the representative said. The Indian expat survived the crash; however, the representative said,“I don't think he will ever be ok. The workers who died were all his friends and roommates. They bonded like a family. We are trying to get him some mental health help now.”

It was on Sunday that the minibus carrying 16 workers, while returning to their accommodation in Sharjah after a contract, crashed into a truck that had stopped in the middle of the road. Seven people died, and nine were injured in the crash. All seven victims have been identified as Saleem Sayyed, Tirupathi Gollapalli, Abdul Rafiq, Abdul Rasheed, Markandy Chauhan and Mohammed Saqib from India and Samuvel Rengasami from Sri Lanka.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

The representative said that the company had divided its employees into teams and was working to ensure that the bodies were repatriated quickly.“We are expecting all the documentation to come through by tomorrow and that the bodies can be repatriated,” he said. "All our remaining resources have been directed to supporting the victims of the crash. At this time, supporting our people is the most important thing for us."

According to the spokesperson, the youngest victim in the fatal crash was 23, while the oldest was 51.“They all had families back home that they were supporting. Now the money will reach them, but they have lost their loved ones.”

On Wednesday, Dr Shamsheer Vayalil, chairman of Burjeel Holdings, announced a support package, which aims to help the families of those killed and injured in the accident.

Some of the employees had joined the company just three months before the incident. The spokesperson added that most of the employees were asleep in the vehicle when one side of the minibus rammed into the truck on Sunday afternoon.“This increased the impact of the accident,” the representative said.“If they had been awake, they would have rushed over to the other side of the vehicle. Even the survivors have no idea what happened.”

Of the nine injured, five have been discharged.“Some of them have minor injuries, while one person has a fractured finger,” he said.“They are resting in the company accommodation. Four people continue to be in the hospital, with two still in critical condition.”

The representative said that the entire team has been shaken by the incident.“In all the years that we have been in the UAE, we have never faced a situation like this,” he said.“This is an unimaginable tragedy, and we are trying to face it as best as we can. Our priority is to have clear communication with the families and ensure that they get their due compensation.”

Several Indian workers among 7 killed in fatal Emirates Road accident Emirates Road bus crash: 3 in critical condition after accident in Dubai UAE billionaire announces Dh1 million support package for Emirates Road crash victims