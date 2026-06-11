Haryana Govt Sets Up Anti-Terrorism Squad, ATS Police Stations

The Haryana government has constituted an Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) as a specialised agency under the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) to combat terrorism and investigate terrorism-related offences in the state, according to a notification issued by the Home Department.

In exercise of powers conferred under clause (u) of Section 2 of the Bharatiya Nagrik Suraksha Sanhita, 2023 (Central Act 46 of 2023), the Governor of Haryana has declared the creation of Anti-Terrorism Squad police stations at Panchkula and Gurugram for the investigation of offences related to terrorism across the state.

ATS Leadership and Operations

According to the notification, the ATS will function as a specialised agency under the CID and will be responsible for combating terrorism as well as investigating and handling terrorism-related cases. The ATS will be headed by an officer not below the rank of Inspector General of Police (IGP). The officer will report to the Director General of Police (DGP) through the CID chief.

The Haryana government has decided to establish the headquarters of the ATS in Panchkula. The notification issued by Additional Chief Secretary, Home Department, Sudhir Rajpal stated that the formation of the new agency would strengthen the state's capabilities in counter-terrorism activities and enable more effective handling of security-related challenges.

Jurisdiction of New Police Stations

To facilitate investigation into terrorism-related offences, the government has also established two ATS police stations in Panchkula and Gurugram and specified their jurisdictions.

ATS Police Station, Panchkula

The ATS police station at Panchkula will have jurisdiction over the districts of Panchkula, Ambala, Kurukshetra, Yamunanagar, Karnal, Panipat, Kaithal, Hisar, Hansi, Fatehabad, Jind, Sirsa, Rohtak, Bhiwani and Charkhi Dadri.

ATS Police Station, Gurugram

The ATS police station at Gurugram will have jurisdiction over Sonipat, Jhajjar, Gurugram, Faridabad, Palwal, Nuh, Rewari and Mahendergarh districts.

According to the notification, the two ATS police stations will investigate offences related to terrorism within their respective jurisdictions in Haryana. (ANI)

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