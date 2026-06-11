MENAFN - Newsfile Corp) DealMentor Launches Virtual CRO Platform to Give Founders and Sales Teams Executive-Level Revenue Leadership at a Fraction of the Cost

June 11, 2026 5:21 AM EDT | Source: PRNews OU

Migdal Tefen, Israel--(Newsfile Corp. - June 11, 2026) - DealMentor, the virtual Chief Revenue Officer (CRO) platform built by veteran sales operator Tal Paperin, has officially launched version 2.0, giving founders and sales teams access to executive-level sales leadership, without the $15,000/month retainer.







Tal Paperin, founder of DealMentor

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The platform, available at TheDealMentor, combines a driven sales infrastructure with direct access to a real revenue leader, replacing a full sales leadership stack, CRO, VP Sales, Business Consultant, AE Manager, and SDR Team Leader.

The Problem DealMentor Solves

Most deals don't fall apart because of effort. They fall apart because sellers don't know what to do next, and hiring someone who does is out of reach for most growing companies.

After fielding hundreds of inquiries through his sales and marketing consultancy KSW Solutions, Paperin, who has spent over 20 years building and managing sales teams across Israel, North and South America, Asia, and Europe, saw a clear gap in the market. He set out to build something that could serve as a daily companion for companies, to keep founders structured and moving forward between monthly sessions.

"The pattern I kept seeing was the same whether I was running a sales team or consulting with a founder: the moment a deal got complex, everything depended on having the right person available," said Tal Paperin, founder of DealMentor and Managing Partner at KSW Solutions. "Most teams don't have that. DealMentor puts that judgment in the room on every deal, every day."

What the Platform Delivers

DealMentor operates in two modes: Founder Mode for solo sellers and Team Mode for sales managers running a team.

Both modes begin with a deep intake process, giving the system the foundation to provide specific insights for each user, and then generate a complete sales program tailored to the user's actual product, buyers, and competitive landscape. Outputs include a full Sales Playbook, ICP and Targeting guide, SDR and AE guides with word-for-word cold call scripts, and a Why-Buy document for internal champions to use when selling the deal upward.

At the center of the daily workflow is Sales Copilot, eight real-time deal tools that give sellers exact words and next steps before calls, during objections, and at other touchpoints. The platform's My Deals module serves as a daily command center, surfacing which pipeline deals need attention that day and the single most important next move on each one.

The platform's Outreach Builder generates tailored sequences across six channels: cold email, LinkedIn, social posts, referral and intro scripts, re-engagement campaigns, and direct message or WhatsApp outreach, all calibrated to a specific ICP segment.

For sales teams, Practice-a-Call delivers scored roleplay against real buyer personas, and a Certification module allows managers to verify rep readiness across five competency areas before reps touch live pipeline.

The Methodology Behind the Outputs

Besides using KSW's proprietary and battle-tested sales methodology, every output generated by DealMentor draws on over 50 sales frameworks, including Sandler, MEDDIC/MEDDPICC, and principles from well-known sales how-to books, applied automatically within outputs rather than taught explicitly. A strict anti-hallucination rule means the platform never invents client names, proof points, or results: it only uses what the user has provided.

The Human Layer

What separates DealMentor from sales tools is the human layer embedded in every paid plan. The Ask the CRO widget provides a 24/7 advisor that is deal and pipeline-aware, with a built-in booking tab for live strategy sessions with Paperin directly. Every paying customer receives a defined live session time and support scaled to their plan level.

"This isn't a tool that gets set up and forgotten," Paperin said. "It's a system you open every morning to know which deals matter today and exactly what to do. That combination of structure and real human judgment is what makes it different."

Availability and Pricing

DealMentor is available now. The Founder plan begins with a 7-day complimentary trial. Team plans start with a 14-day complimentary trial and include up to 40 invited reps at no additional per-seat cost. Enterprise plans with unlimited reps, custom branding, and API access are available on request.

Full product details and trial are available at thedealmentor.

About DealMentor

DealMentor is a virtual CRO platform that replaces the sales leadership stack for founders and growing sales teams. Built by Tal Paperin and the team at KSW Solutions, the platform combines generated sales programs, real-time deal tools, and live CRO access into a single system for daily execution. For more information, visit TheDealMentor.

Contact

Samantha Hulkower

CMO DealMentor

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Source: PRNews OU