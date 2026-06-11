'More Than 2 Hours To Travel 5 Km': Hyderabad Man Stranded In Post-Rain Traffic Jam Shares Ordeal

MENAFN - Live Mint) Hyderabad traffic jam is making headlines after heavy rainfall pounded City of Nizams, making 15 minutes travel to cover a stretch of 5 kilometers a 2 hours and 20 minutes journey. Many motorists complained of traffic snarls as they struggled to reach their destinations on time with adverse weather condition compounding their woes.

From crawling traffic to long queues of vehicles, many battered social media users shared the dreadful and harrowing experience of traffic disruption. Giving an insight to the scale of congestion, a user named Prasad Nimmakayala wrote, "It took me 2 hours and 20 minutes to travel 5 km from Jubilee Hills Checkpost to IKEA today Though this is a very rare feat.. I hope I won't break this record again.” He attached a video with post giving a glimpse of the massive traffic jam.

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Traffic moved at snail's speed after an intense spell of rain on Tuesday. Although the showers lasted under an hour but was enough to paralyse large parts of Telangana's capital. The most affected regions by the downpour included flyovers and junctions near IKEA, major tech parks, Gachibowli, Madhapur, Hitec City, Kondapur and the Financial District. With streets and roads submerged, motorists had no choice except to wait in the grid lock.

Thousands were stranded for hours after bumper-to-bumper traffic stretched for kilometers. The city received 15.6 mm of precipitation in about an hour, according to IMD.

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Hyderabad Traffic Police shared a video of Ambulance stuck in waterlogged road, urging motorists to give way to such emergency vehicles. It reported severe waterlogging at multiple locations, some of which are Virinchi Hospital Road stretch on the Road No 12, PVNR Express Highway Point, Nalgonda X Road, Malakpet, Shaikpet Nala, Nayani Narasimha Reddy Steel Bridge, Chhata Bazar, Telugu Thalli Flyover, Masab Tank, Puranapul Graveyard, Cable Bridge, Karbala Maidan, BRK Bhavan and Shaikpet Bridge Ramp, among others.

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Several other social media users posted video of dire situation of traffic.

Another user shared the plight of extremely congested roads and stated,“Rain of 4cms in this season, City is on the knees. Unplanned growth + removal of FSI and concentration of companies at just west of Hyderabad. In this same area recently one acre of Govt land was sold for 240 Crores”

A third user documented the ordeal online and stated,“Hyderabad is already chocking with massive traffic jams and today's rains has created havoc across the city. Gachibowli, Madhapur, Hi-tech City, and the Financial District known as the corridor, are the worst hit.”

Will it rain today?

According to India Meteorological Department, residents of Telangana can expect light to moderate rain or thundershowers at a few places today.“Thunderstorm accompanied with Lightning and Gusty Winds(40-50 kmph) very likely to occur at isolated places in ALL DISTRICTS of Telangana,” the weather report as IMD issued yellow alert.

Over the status of monsoon, IMD said,“Conditions are favourable for further advance of southwest monsoon into some more parts of central Arabian Sea & Maharashtra remaining parts of Karnataka, Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, westcentral & northwest Bay of Bengal, some more parts of West Bengal & Bihar, some parts of Chhattisgarh, Odisha, Jharkhand & Uttar Pradesh during next 2-3 days.” The weather agency predicted isolated to scattered rainfall in Telangana till 17 June.