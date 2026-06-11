Kolkata Civic Body Seeks Report On Illegal Constructions At Abhishek Banerjee-Linked Properties

MENAFN - IANS) Kolkata, June 11 (IANS) The Kolkata Municipal Corporation (KMC) has sought a detailed report on the status of demolition of alleged illegal constructions at properties linked to Trinamool Congress general secretary Abhishek Banerjee, officials said on Thursday.

The Administrator and Commissioner of KMC have sought a report in the next five days from the building department with regard to the final status of the demolition of illegal construction at Banerjee's residence.

The Commissioner of the Kolkata Municipal Corporation has already received the necessary instructions in this regard from the state Municipal Affairs and Urban Development Department. After the instructions came, KMC Commissioner Smita Pandey has now sought a report from the building and the assessment departments.

It is learned that notices have been issued to 17 to 21 properties under Section 400 (1) of the Kolkata Municipal Building Act. The Commissioner wanted to know what action the Building Department had taken in this connection.

According to sources, after receiving this report, the municipal Commissioner will order the demolition of the illegal part of Abhishek Banerjee's property. The Calcutta High Court has already given final approval to the Kolkata Municipal Corporation in this regard.

The High Court, in its order, had said that any illegal structure will be demolished. To implement this order, the municipal Commissioner summoned the officials of the building and the assessment departments to her house last week. The municipal Commissioner asked for all the reports on the final status within five days.

In addition, she informed the officials that no more time will be given to Abhishek Banerjee. This time, strict action will be taken. The municipal Commissioner said that there should be no delay in implementing the decision, as the order has been received from the court.

The KMC recently issued demolition notices to Abhishek Banerjee about the illegal constructions