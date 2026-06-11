Govt Holds Scientific Conclave To Boost Pharma Quality Compliance

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, June 11 (IANS) A scientific conclave and interactive session on the Indian Pharmacopoeia (IP) 2026 was held in Haridwar to raise awareness of new provisions under IP and promote quality compliance across the pharmaceutical manufacturing sector, the government said on Thursday.

Indian Pharmacopoeia Commission (IPC), an autonomous institution under the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, organised the conclave, in collaboration with the Association of Devbhumi Pharma Industries and affiliated Uttarakhand pharmaceutical associations.

The event brought together manufacturers, quality control and assurance professionals, regulatory authorities, analytical scientists and drug testing laboratory personnel to discuss recent developments in pharmacopoeial standards and their implementation in the pharmaceutical industry.

Uttarakhand is one of India's leading pharmaceutical manufacturing hubs and has been among the states effectively utilising the IP and Indian Pharmacopoeia Reference Substances for ensuring the quality, safety, and efficacy of medicines.

The conclave was organised in the state to further strengthen industry awareness, support compliance with pharmacopoeial requirements, and promote the consistent adoption of IP standards across the pharmaceutical sector, thereby providing handholding support to pharmaceutical manufacturers and other stakeholders in the state.

Dr V Kalaiselvan, Secretary‐cum‐Scientific Director, IPC, underscored the role of the IP in establishing scientifically validated quality standards for medicines and supporting India's growing stature as a global pharmaceutical leader.

He highlighted the key advancements incorporated in IP 2026 and stressed industry participation in ensuring the effective implementation of pharmacopoeial requirements.

Technical deliberations and knowledge-sharing interactions were conducted on key aspects of the IP, including recent developments in pharmacopoeial standards, reference substances, microbiological quality requirements, quality management systems, analytical investigations and biological standards.

The sessions provided participants with practical insights into the application of IP standards in pharmaceutical manufacturing and quality control.

The event concluded with a networking session, enabling continued dialogue among regulators, industry representatives, and scientific experts on advancing pharmaceutical quality and compliance in Uttarakhand and across the country.

-IANS

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