Why Is PCT Stock Falling 14% Premarket Today?



PureCycle is issuing $250 million in convertible notes and over 17.6 million shares at $8.21 per share.

The offerings are scheduled to close around June 15. PureCycle will use most proceeds to repurchase its 2030 green convertible notes and reduce debt.

PureCycle Technologies (PCT) stock slumped 15% premarket on Thursday as the company moved forward with a sizable capital raise, pricing a combined financing package that includes convertible senior notes and a common stock offering.

PCT's Offering Structure

Under the agreement, the Ohio-based plastics processor is issuing $250 million in 4.75% convertible senior notes due in 2032, along with more than 17.6 million shares of common stock priced at $8.21 per share.

The two parts of the deal are expected to raise about $395 million in total. Underwriters can also buy more notes and shares if demand is high, which could increase the total amount raised.

The offerings are expected to close around June 15. The notes will carry semi-annual interest payments starting in 2027 and will mature in July 2032 unless earlier converted or redeemed. Holders may convert the debt into equity under preset conditions, with an initial conversion price set at a premium above the equity offering price.

PureCycle Technologies' stock traded 15% lower in Thursday's premarket.

How PCT Is Going To Use The Capital

PureCycle plans to direct most of the net proceeds toward repurchasing its outstanding 7.25% green convertible notes due 2030, as well as additional debt reduction and general corporate funding needs.

The move reflects ongoing balance sheet restructuring as the company expands capacity in recycled plastics production.

PCT Retail Traders View

On Stocktwits, retail sentiment around the stock remained in 'bearish' territory with an 111% surge in message volume over 24 hours.

A user said,“Wow that 14 to 8.5 drop in one week is nasty. I barely dodged a huge loss by selling at 11.60 a few days ago to fund spacex IPO. Guesses on how low PCT will drop? I plan to rebuy after my spacex play... if my funds don't get wiped lol.”

Another user said,“How did the market seem to start pricing in a massive financing package days before retail investors knew it existed? I'm not alleging insider trading. I'm asking whether sophisticated investors anticipated the raise, whether information leaked, or whether there is another explanation for the timing.”

PCT stock has gained 15% year-to-date.

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