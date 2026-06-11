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OpenAI Weighs Slashing AI Prices as Anthropic's Claude Code Dominates
(MENAFN) OpenAI is weighing significant reductions to the price of AI tokens — the primary unit used to measure and bill artificial intelligence usage — as it looks to fend off intensifying competition from rival Anthropic, the Wall Street Journal reported Wednesday.
The company is anticipating that Anthropic will move first on pricing and is proactively exploring cuts of its own to retain and attract enterprise customers. OpenAI CEO Sam Altman recently acknowledged the financial strain facing AI consumers, saying: "I think we'll have a lot of ways we can help people get more value for less spend." He had previously described costs as "a huge issue."
Any such reductions would place additional strain on profitability for both companies, each of which already burns through billions of dollars annually on the computing infrastructure required to power their respective AI platforms, according to the Journal.
The pricing pressure partly reflects Anthropic's surging commercial momentum, driven in particular by the breakout success of Claude Code among software developers — a product that has accelerated Anthropic's revenue growth and helped the startup eclipse OpenAI's valuation. In response, OpenAI has elevated its competing Codex product to a top strategic priority.
Meanwhile, doubts are surfacing among major enterprise customers over the return on AI investment. An executive at Uber disclosed earlier this year that the company had exhausted its entire 2026 budget for agentic AI. A separate executive raised questions about whether AI-driven productivity gains in software development were producing tangible improvements at the customer level. Those concerns have intensified a broader debate across Silicon Valley over so-called "tokenmaxxing" — the practice of maximizing token consumption to drive output, even when the productivity returns remain uncertain.
Despite dominating revenue from next-generation AI products, both OpenAI and Anthropic face a structural vulnerability that investors have long flagged: the close resemblance of their product offerings and the relative ease with which enterprise customers can switch between platforms.
OpenAI filed confidentially for an Initial Public Offering this week, following a similar move by Anthropic. In a recent note to stakeholders, Altman said the company intends to go public "within the next year," while acknowledging there remain "things we want to do that are likely easier as a private company," without elaborating further.
The company is anticipating that Anthropic will move first on pricing and is proactively exploring cuts of its own to retain and attract enterprise customers. OpenAI CEO Sam Altman recently acknowledged the financial strain facing AI consumers, saying: "I think we'll have a lot of ways we can help people get more value for less spend." He had previously described costs as "a huge issue."
Any such reductions would place additional strain on profitability for both companies, each of which already burns through billions of dollars annually on the computing infrastructure required to power their respective AI platforms, according to the Journal.
The pricing pressure partly reflects Anthropic's surging commercial momentum, driven in particular by the breakout success of Claude Code among software developers — a product that has accelerated Anthropic's revenue growth and helped the startup eclipse OpenAI's valuation. In response, OpenAI has elevated its competing Codex product to a top strategic priority.
Meanwhile, doubts are surfacing among major enterprise customers over the return on AI investment. An executive at Uber disclosed earlier this year that the company had exhausted its entire 2026 budget for agentic AI. A separate executive raised questions about whether AI-driven productivity gains in software development were producing tangible improvements at the customer level. Those concerns have intensified a broader debate across Silicon Valley over so-called "tokenmaxxing" — the practice of maximizing token consumption to drive output, even when the productivity returns remain uncertain.
Despite dominating revenue from next-generation AI products, both OpenAI and Anthropic face a structural vulnerability that investors have long flagged: the close resemblance of their product offerings and the relative ease with which enterprise customers can switch between platforms.
OpenAI filed confidentially for an Initial Public Offering this week, following a similar move by Anthropic. In a recent note to stakeholders, Altman said the company intends to go public "within the next year," while acknowledging there remain "things we want to do that are likely easier as a private company," without elaborating further.
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