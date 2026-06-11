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iFLYTEK SpaceMind Makes Its Global Debut: Agent Opens a New Gateway to the Physical World
(MENAFN- EmailWire)
Hong Kong — (ARAB NEWSWIRE) — On June 10, iFLYTEK held its 2026 SpaceMind Global Launch Event in Hong Kong, unveiling SpaceMind, a new agentic architecture for smart spaces. For the first time, it brings Agent into smart spaces, enabling homes, hotels and offices to precisely sense users, respond to their needs at high speed based on their preferences, and even provide intelligent services proactively.
Held under the theme “Beyond Open, Intelligence Shared,” the event was presented by Roy Lu, General Manager of Overseas Products and Solutions, iFLYTEK CBG, with real-time subtitles in nine languages, drawing partners and developers from Southeast Asia, the Middle East, Central Asia and Europe.
Most smart spaces today remain limited to device networking and scene automation, requiring frequent manual commands and lacking unified coordination. By building a unified AI brain that can sense, understand, decide and act, SpaceMind drives the leap from “device intelligence” to “space intelligence.”
The event opened with a ballet performance co-designed with AI: as the dancers moved, the lighting followed their positions in real time, with no pre-set program or manual control. This is powered by SpaceMind’s 60GHz millimetre-wave radar, which delivers 5-centimetre 3D positioning and breathing-level micro-motion detection without capturing images or facial information, and works reliably even in darkness or smoke — “sensing you, not watching you.” With this capability, SpaceMind moves smart spaces from the traditional L2 stage to the L2.5 proactive-intelligence stage.
To overcome the latency and stability issues common to large models, SpaceMind introduces a “dual-route, dual-model” system: a control channel handles high-frequency devices such as lighting, curtains and air conditioning locally, within 700 milliseconds, while a reasoning channel manages complex understanding, planning and decision-making.
Building on this, SpaceMind’s multi-Agent mechanism gives spaces proactive intelligence, persistent memory and self-learning. Dedicated Agents handle lighting, climate, security and scheduling, coordinating around the user, while the system learns household habits over time to deliver personalised service — moving spaces from “waiting for instructions” to “proactively serving needs.”
The SpaceMind open ecosystem also debuted. With ecosystem partners, iFLYTEK introduced the NOVA ambience-lighting series, the KNX Art Panel and dual-gateway products, fully compatible with Matter, Google Home and Amazon Alexa for seamless cross-brand access.
iFLYTEK also launched the SpaceMind Marketplace and an AI Agent Innovation Challenge open to developers, university teams and start-ups worldwide, and released a Global Partnership Program for real-estate developers, hotels, design firms, system integrators and device manufacturers. WallEX smart terminals powered by SpaceMind have already entered markets in the Middle East, Latin America and Southeast Asia, covering high-end residences, hotels and commercial spaces.
From device connectivity to space intelligence, SpaceMind upgrades the foundation of smart spaces and opens a new stage for AI Agents in the physical world, as iFLYTEK continues to work with global partners to bring AI off the screen and into real spaces.
Hong Kong — (ARAB NEWSWIRE) — On June 10, iFLYTEK held its 2026 SpaceMind Global Launch Event in Hong Kong, unveiling SpaceMind, a new agentic architecture for smart spaces. For the first time, it brings Agent into smart spaces, enabling homes, hotels and offices to precisely sense users, respond to their needs at high speed based on their preferences, and even provide intelligent services proactively.
Held under the theme “Beyond Open, Intelligence Shared,” the event was presented by Roy Lu, General Manager of Overseas Products and Solutions, iFLYTEK CBG, with real-time subtitles in nine languages, drawing partners and developers from Southeast Asia, the Middle East, Central Asia and Europe.
Most smart spaces today remain limited to device networking and scene automation, requiring frequent manual commands and lacking unified coordination. By building a unified AI brain that can sense, understand, decide and act, SpaceMind drives the leap from “device intelligence” to “space intelligence.”
The event opened with a ballet performance co-designed with AI: as the dancers moved, the lighting followed their positions in real time, with no pre-set program or manual control. This is powered by SpaceMind’s 60GHz millimetre-wave radar, which delivers 5-centimetre 3D positioning and breathing-level micro-motion detection without capturing images or facial information, and works reliably even in darkness or smoke — “sensing you, not watching you.” With this capability, SpaceMind moves smart spaces from the traditional L2 stage to the L2.5 proactive-intelligence stage.
To overcome the latency and stability issues common to large models, SpaceMind introduces a “dual-route, dual-model” system: a control channel handles high-frequency devices such as lighting, curtains and air conditioning locally, within 700 milliseconds, while a reasoning channel manages complex understanding, planning and decision-making.
Building on this, SpaceMind’s multi-Agent mechanism gives spaces proactive intelligence, persistent memory and self-learning. Dedicated Agents handle lighting, climate, security and scheduling, coordinating around the user, while the system learns household habits over time to deliver personalised service — moving spaces from “waiting for instructions” to “proactively serving needs.”
The SpaceMind open ecosystem also debuted. With ecosystem partners, iFLYTEK introduced the NOVA ambience-lighting series, the KNX Art Panel and dual-gateway products, fully compatible with Matter, Google Home and Amazon Alexa for seamless cross-brand access.
iFLYTEK also launched the SpaceMind Marketplace and an AI Agent Innovation Challenge open to developers, university teams and start-ups worldwide, and released a Global Partnership Program for real-estate developers, hotels, design firms, system integrators and device manufacturers. WallEX smart terminals powered by SpaceMind have already entered markets in the Middle East, Latin America and Southeast Asia, covering high-end residences, hotels and commercial spaces.
From device connectivity to space intelligence, SpaceMind upgrades the foundation of smart spaces and opens a new stage for AI Agents in the physical world, as iFLYTEK continues to work with global partners to bring AI off the screen and into real spaces.
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