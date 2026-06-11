21-Karat Gold Price At JD83.8 In Local Market
Amman, June 11 (Petra) -- The price of one gram of 21-karat gold, the most in-demand among consumers in the local market, reached JD83.8 for selling at jewelry shops on Thursday morning, while the buying price stood at JD79.6.
According to a bulletin issued by the General Syndicate of Owners of Jewelry and Goldsmith Shops, the selling price of 24-karat gold reached JD96.3 per gram, while 18-karat gold was priced at JD73.8 per gram.
//Petra//WH
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