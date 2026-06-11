Investa Launches 'Robin Hood' Rewards Initiative For Users To Share In Its Future Success
|Investa Company Valuation
|Theoretical Value of a Max (£1,000) Options Grant
|Multiplier
|£10 million (last)
|£1,000
|1x
|£100 million
|£10,000
|10x
|£1 billion
|£100,000
|100x
|£10 billion
|£1,000,000
|1,000x
|£0
|£0
|0x
Note: Future value depends on a variety of factors, including company growth; no financial outcome is ever guaranteed, and the above is for illustrative purposes only.
“At the heart of every successful platform is a community of early users who spread the word and build momentum,” said Alec Beasley, Co-founder and CEO of Investa.“For years, businesses have scaled using highly engaged customers, but the financial upside has largely gone to shareholders. We're changing that because it's both shareholders and customers that enable growth. With options on shares up to £1,000, the upside for our early supporters could be substantial. Imagine being granted £1,000 worth of options on Revolut or Robinhood 10 years ago; that's what we're aiming for.”
Unlike traditional schemes focused on short-term cash incentives, Investa's approach is centred on long-term participation. While future value depends entirely on growth and no outcome is guaranteed, the initiative illustrates how ownership upside can scale over time. For example, a £1,000 options award at Investa's current valuation of approximately £10 million would theoretically be worth around £100,000 if the company were to become a fintech unicorn and achieve a £1 billion valuation.
“Most loyalty programmes give users a nominal reward with little long-term alignment, despite those customers continuing to generate value for the platform,” said Beasley.“We wanted to do something fundamentally different. As an options trading platform, it felt natural to give options traders - the very people helping build the business - options.”
Investa recently secured direct FCA authorisation and has raised £3.6 million from over 1,000 investors via two Crowdcube campaigns, alongside backing from angel investors from global banks, including Citi, Goldman Sachs, Morgan Stanley, Bank of America, UBS, and HSBC, as well as some of the world's largest hedge funds and proprietary trading firms.
- Ends -
About Investa
Investa is a mobile-based stocks and options trading platform built to make options trading accessible to retail investors in the UK.
Founded by a former institutional option professional and built by fintech operators with experience scaling retail investing products, Investa combines zero-commission trading, simplified product design and education-led onboarding to make options trading more intuitive and transparent.
Investa is the trading name of Investa Markets Ltd, which is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority (FRN: 1037289).
Disclaimer: Investa does not provide investment advice and users are responsible for their own investment decisions. Fees apply. The value of investments can go up or down and users may get back less than their original investment. Options are complex products and are not suitable for all investors.
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Francesca De Franco
0794 125 3135
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