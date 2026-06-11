'One Last Dance': Five Icons Set For Their FIFA World Cup Swansong

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, June 11 (IANS) As the FIFA World Cup 2026 approaches, fans around the world are preparing for a month of unforgettable moments and dramatic finishes, but beyond the race for football's biggest prize, the tournament is also expected to mark the end of an era.

For several of the game's most celebrated names, this World Cup could be the final chapter of careers that have inspired millions and defined a generation of football. Some have already lifted the trophy, others are still chasing the one achievement, but all will step onto the field knowing this could be their last appearance on the sport's grandest stage.

Here are five football legends who are likely playing their final FIFA World Cup.

1. Lionel Messi (Argentina)

After completing football's ultimate dream by leading Argentina to World Cup glory in 2022, Lionel Messi returns for what is expected to be his final appearance at the tournament.

The eight-time Ballon d'Or winner ended decades of debate by lifting the trophy in Qatar and now has a chance to achieve another historic feat, helping Argentina become the first nation since Brazil in 1962 to successfully defend the World Cup title. Regardless of how far Argentina go, Messi's legacy as one of football's greatest players is already secure.

2. Cristiano Ronaldo (Portugal)

Few athletes have redefined longevity quite like Cristiano Ronaldo. The Portuguese superstar has enjoyed a remarkable international career spanning more than two decades and remains his country's biggest inspiration.

The World Cup is the only major trophy missing from Ronaldo's collection, making 2026 one final opportunity to complete football's ultimate challenge. At 41, he enters the tournament knowing every match could be his last on the World Cup stage.

3. Luka Modric (Croatia)

Luka Modric has been the symbol of Croatia's rise as a football powerhouse. From guiding his nation to the 2018 final to another podium finish in 2022, the midfield maestro has consistently delivered on the biggest occasions.

Now 40, Modric remains Croatia's leader and creative force. A strong run in 2026 would provide a fitting farewell to one of the finest midfielders the game has ever seen.

4. Thomas Muller (Germany)

A World Cup winner in 2014 and one of Germany's greatest tournament performers, Thomas Müller has built a reputation for thriving under pressure.

His intelligence, movement and knack for producing decisive moments have made him a fan favourite for more than a decade. As Germany look to reclaim their place among football's elite, the 36-year-old will hope to sign off with one final memorable campaign.

5. Neymar (Brazil)

Brazil forward Neymar has already indicated the FIFA World Cup 2026 will be the last of his career. The 34-year-old made the statement in response to a social media post from FIFA showing images of Neymar's career along with the words, "We've watched him grow up.""The last dance," the Santos attacker replied in the comments section.

Neymar, Brazil's all-time leading scorer with 79 goals in 128 international matches, has not played for Brazil since suffering a ruptured anterior cruciate ligament in October 2023. However, he has been included in the squad and would look to turn things around for Brazil, who are searching for their sixth FIFA World Cup trophy in 24 years.