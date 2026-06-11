Identity Verification Market To Reach USD 62.11 Billion By 2035, Driven By Rising Fraud Risks, AI-Based Authentication, And Global KYC Compliance Demand Report By SNS Insider

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The U.S. Identity Verification Market is Expected to Grow from $4.92 Billion in 2025 to $20.44 Billion by 2035, While Europe is Projected to Reach $16.18 Billion by 2035, Supported by Strict KYC/AML Regulations, GDPR Compliance, Expansion of Digital Banking, and Rapid Adoption of Biometric and Cloud-Based Verification Solutions

Austin, June 11, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Identity Verification Market

The identity verification market is experiencing an extraordinary growth, which is a reflection of one of the most urgent and commercially pressing problems of the digital economy the need to reliably verify who someone is in a world where traditional knowledge-based authentication has been completely compromised by data breaches, synthetic identity fraud and increasingly sophisticated impersonation attacks.









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Rising Identity Fraud Costs and Regulatory Compliance Mandates to Augment Market Expansion Globally

The FTC's reported $10 billion in fraud losses each year, combined with globally progressive tightening of KYC, AML and digital identity regulatory frameworks, will continue to provide powerful and structurally durable commercial motivation for investment in identity verification in the years to come. Increasingly, organisations are realising that good identity verification is not only a cost of compliance, but rather a strategic asset whose reduction of fraud loss, regulatory standing and customer trust advantages result in demonstrable ROI that warrants investment in premium AI driven solutions. Moreover, AI-driven real-time verification capabilities that achieve sub-second document authentication, digital identity ecosystem integration through frameworks like eIDAS 2.0 and India's Aadhaar eKYC, and continuous authentication using behavioural biometrics are building a new generation of verification solutions that will meet regulatory requirements and commercial conversion rate goals through 2035, alongside accuracy and user experience.

Segmentation Analysis:

By Component, Solution Dominated the Market; Services Segment to Grow with the Fastest CAGR Globally

In 2025, solutions accounted for roughly 63% of the revenue share, maintaining its position as the dominant component as deployed identity verification technology infrastructure is a foundational enterprise requirement. Technology infrastructure includes document verification engines, biometric matching algorithms, liveness detection, database connectivity and orchestration layers, whose API integration with digital onboarding and transaction authorisation workflows establishes the commercial relationships that guarantee consistent procurement. Services is the fastest growing component at 16.57% CAGR driven by the implementation complexity of identity verification system integration and the specialised expertise required for regulatory compliance programme design and the growing managed verification service model that makes enterprise-grade verification accessible to organisations without dedicated identity security teams.

By Type, Biometrics Dominated the Market; Non-Biometrics Maintains Significant Deployment

Biometric identity verification remained the leading type position with around 58% revenue share in 2025, driven by facial recognition's ability to compare live selfies with identity document photographs, fingerprint matching for device authentication and voice biometric verification for call centre identity confirmation a capability set whose security advantage over knowledge-based alternatives has become commercially undeniable in an era of widespread credential compromise. Non-biometric verification continues to be a significant commercial solution for document verification, database lookup and sanctions screening.

By Deployment, Cloud Dominated the Market; On-Premise Segment to Grow Fastest for Regulated Sectors

In 2025, cloud deployment continued to dominate with approximately 64% revenue share. The native commercial fit of cloud deployment with digital onboarding workflows, the scalability for variable verification transaction volumes, and the SaaS pay-per-verification pricing model that removes capital infrastructure investment and makes enterprise-grade verification available to organisations of any size. Structured procurement from government agencies, defence contractors and healthcare organisations whose compliance frameworks mandate localised identity data processing is growing fastest for on-premise deployment in regulated sectors where data sovereignty requirements, PII processing restrictions and security classification mandates prevent cloud processing.

By Organization Size, Large Enterprises Dominated the Market; SMEs Segment to Grow with the Fastest CAGR Globally

The large enterprises segment was the largest contributor accounting for ~62% of revenue in 2025, owing to their multi-cloud deployments, complex regulatory compliance requirements across banking, healthcare, IT, and government sectors, and the reputational and financial stakes that make a complete identity verification infrastructure a non-negotiable investment priority at the enterprise scale. SMEs are the fastest growing segment, at ~11.33% CAGR, as cloud-delivered scalable CSPM solutions make enterprise-grade identity verification economically feasible for smaller organisations that are learning that their increasing digital transaction volumes expose them to identity fraud risks that they were previously ill-equipped to handle.

By Verticals, BFSI Dominated the Market; Retail & E-Commerce Segment to Witness Fastest CAGR Growth Globally

BFSI maintained its leading vertical position in 2025, propelled by the financial services sector's legal mandates for KYC, AML, and CIP compliance, which constitute the most commercially structured and regulation-enforced identity verification procurement across industries - with digital banking, neobank onboarding, and crypto exchange customer acquisition producing above-average new verification event volumes compounding with digital financial service growth. Retail & E-Commerce is the fastest growing vertical at 16.99% CAGR. The surge in online shopping, adoption of BNPL services and cross-border e-commerce has created an above-average identity fraud exposure, the commercial survival motivation of which sustains the growing verification investment.

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Regional Insights:

North America contributed 38% of the global identity verification market revenue in 2025, aided by the world's most stringent KYC and AML regulatory regime, the highest per-capita adoption of digital banking and the commercial presence of market-defining verification technology companies. The US contributes for over 87.4% of sales in the area, with Canada providing steady procurement via financial services compliance investment, the federal government's digital identification project and the rising need for KYC automation from the fintech industry.

The U.S. Identity Verification Market was valued at approximately USD 4.92 Billion in 2025 and is expected to reach approximately USD 20.44 Billion by 2035 at a CAGR of approximately 15.3%. The U.S. is the most commercially sophisticated identity verification market in the world due to the strictest KYC and AML regulatory framework, the highest per-capita digital banking adoption, and the commercial presence of market-defining companies such as LexisNexis Risk Solutions, Experian, Equifax, IDEMIA and Jumio. The market is moving away from point-in-time verification to continuous authentication and the commercial value proposition is resonating strongly with financial institutions looking to reduce fraud losses at scale.

The Europe Identity Verification Market is estimated to be USD 4.03 Billion in 2025 and is projected to reach USD 16.18 Billion by 2035, growing at a CAGR of 14.9%. The Europe Identity Verification Market is a technology-driven and regulation-driven market. The requirements of the eIDAS digital identity framework, the GDPR's data protection architecture demands, and the AML Directive compliance collectively lead to a structured institutional demand across financial services, government, and healthcare sectors. Germany is the largest European income generator at about 22.3% of the total, with the UK, France and the Netherlands providing consistent procurement via financial services regulatory compliance, digital banking expansion and government digital identity project expenditure.

The Asia Pacific is the fastest growing regional market at 17.5% CAGR, driven by the extraordinary verification volumes from China's digital payment ecosystem, India's Aadhaar eKYC infrastructure whose biometric database of 1.3 billion persons creates the world's most commercially scalable identity verification foundation, and the fintech boom in South-east Asia generating above average new verification demand. India's Aadhaar infrastructure is a very impressive commercial asset. Its quick identity verification API is driving fintech and digital banking development at a rate few other national markets can match.

Key Players :



LexisNexis Risk Solutions

Experian plc

Equifax Inc.

IDEMIA

Jumio Corporation

Onfido (Entrust)

Thales Group

Mitek Systems

Socure

Trulioo

Veriff

IDnow GmbH

AuthenticID

Prove Identity

Acuant (HID Global)

Daon

iProov

Intellicheck

TransUnion GB Group plc

Recent Developments:

2024: Experian integrated advanced biometric verification into its fraud prevention solutions, targeting the BFSI sector with enhanced biometric identity confirmation that improves digital onboarding security amid rising financial fraud losses globally.

2024: LexisNexis Risk Solutions expanded its ThreatMetrix platform with enhanced AI-powered device intelligence and behavioural analytics, enabling continuous session authentication that detects account takeover through real-time behavioural monitoring rather than point-in-time credential checks.

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Exclusive Sections of the Report (The USPs):



Identity Verification Deployment & Fraud Prevention Metrics – helps you understand adoption trends across BFSI, retail, healthcare, and government applications along with improvements in verification accuracy, fraud detection rates, and digital onboarding conversion performance.

Biometric Technology & Liveness Detection Metrics – helps you evaluate adoption trends in facial recognition, fingerprint matching, voice biometric verification, and anti-spoofing liveness detection technologies across digital onboarding and continuous authentication applications globally.

KYC & AML Regulatory Compliance Metrics – helps you analyze compliance investment trends across FinCEN, EU AML Directive, FATF guidance, and national digital identity framework requirements along with verification programme design and managed compliance service adoption.

Digital Identity Ecosystem & Interoperability Metrics – helps you uncover growth in eIDAS 2.0 digital wallet adoption, Aadhaar eKYC infrastructure utilization, decentralized identity framework development, and cross-border identity verification interoperability investment globally.

AI-Powered Verification & Continuous Authentication Metrics – helps you identify growth opportunities in real-time document authentication, behavioral biometric session monitoring, AI-driven fraud signal detection, and automated identity verification platform adoption across digital financial services. Competitive Landscape & Identity Verification Expansion Metrics – helps you gauge the competitive strength of key market players based on AI verification capability innovation, regulatory compliance tooling, biometric technology investment, and industry-specific verification solution development globally.

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Decentralized Identity Market Size Report by 2032

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