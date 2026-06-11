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Israeli Forces Evacuate Area East of Nur Shams Camp for Training Drills
(MENAFN) Israeli forces ordered residents of a residential area east of Nur Shams refugee camp in the northern West Bank to evacuate on Wednesday to allow military exercises to take place, according to reports and local sources.
Residents of the Jabal al-Salihin neighborhood were instructed to leave their homes, move south, and return only after 3 p.m. local time the same day. Authorities also reportedly told residents to leave their windows open as preparations for the drills were carried out.
A map indicating the affected homes was distributed by the military, as shared by activists on social media, according to reports.
At the same time, additional Israeli military reinforcements, including vehicles and heavy bulldozers, were deployed into Nur Shams camp, which has been under a prolonged and tight military siege for months.
Local sources say the camp has experienced extensive damage to infrastructure and roads during repeated raids, during which hundreds of homes were reportedly demolished or set on fire.
Residents of the Jabal al-Salihin neighborhood were instructed to leave their homes, move south, and return only after 3 p.m. local time the same day. Authorities also reportedly told residents to leave their windows open as preparations for the drills were carried out.
A map indicating the affected homes was distributed by the military, as shared by activists on social media, according to reports.
At the same time, additional Israeli military reinforcements, including vehicles and heavy bulldozers, were deployed into Nur Shams camp, which has been under a prolonged and tight military siege for months.
Local sources say the camp has experienced extensive damage to infrastructure and roads during repeated raids, during which hundreds of homes were reportedly demolished or set on fire.
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