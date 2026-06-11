Turkmenistan, Finland Discuss Expansion Of Political And Economic Co-Op

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)Turkmenistan and Finland have discussed prospects for expanding cooperation across political-diplomatic, trade-economic, and cultural-humanitarian areas.

This was reflected in a statement by the Turkmen Foreign Ministry

The talks were held during a meeting between Deputy Foreign Minister of Turkmenistan Myahri Bashimova and newly appointed Ambassador of Finland to Turkmenistan Maria Agren, who presented copies of her credentials.

The sides highlighted mutual interest in strengthening engagement both bilaterally and within international organizations, including the European Union, and emphasized the importance of enhancing contacts between foreign ministries and parliamentary structures.

Ambassador Agren expressed readiness to contribute to the further development and deepening of constructive relations between Finland and Turkmenistan.

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