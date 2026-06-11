Russian Shelling Cuts Power To Zaporizhzhia NPP High-Voltage Line Ukrenergo

MENAFN - UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, the statement was published by Ukraine's national energy operator Ukrenergo on Facebook.

“During an air-raid alert caused by enemy shelling in the evening of the previous day, a high-voltage line supplying the temporarily occupied Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant was disconnected. The plant switched to diesel generator operation,” the company said.

Ukrenergo noted that conditions are currently unsafe for inspection of the damaged line. The latest complete blackout at the Zaporizhzhia NPP marks the 19th such incident since the start of Russia's full-scale invasion.

warns of dangerous military activity near all of Ukraine's NPP

As previously reported, the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) said on Saturday, June 6, that external power supply to the Zaporizhzhia NPP had been restored after one of the longest blackouts at the facility.