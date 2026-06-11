Russian Drones Attack Border Villages In Chernihiv Region, Civilian Woman Injured

MENAFN - UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, the information was reported on Facebook by Head of the Chernihiv Regional Military Administration Viacheslav Chaus.

“Under attack was Snovsk, struck by a Gerbera drone. Two explosions occurred on the territory of a private enterprise. A 68-year-old woman was injured. Medics provided her with necessary assistance; she is receiving outpatient treatment. Later, a shop was hit and a fire broke out, which was extinguished by firefighters,” Chaus said.

He added that the previous day also saw strikes on Semenivka and surrounding community. Russian forces attacked the town with FPV drones, damaging windows in an apartment building, setting a utility structure on fire, and damaging vehicles.

In the village of Zhadove in the Semenivka community, a Molniya drone struck municipal infrastructure.

In the village of Pohoriltsi, a Russian drone hit the building of a local administrative office.

Russian drone attacks hit, 21 settlements across region, injuring 11

According to the regional governor, it was also confirmed that on the night of June 10, a Gerbera drone strike on a household in the Horodnia community resulted in the death of a 34-year-old man, a police officer who worked in Snovsk but was off duty at the time.

As previously reported by Ukrinform, drone attacks on border areas of the Chernihiv region on June 9 damaged residential homes belonging to civilians.