Kuwait Says Air Traffic Returns To Normal After Precautionary Measures Lifted

MENAFN - Nam News Network)

ISTANBUL, June 11 (NNN-Anadolu) -- Kuwait's civil aviation authority announced Thursday that air traffic in Kuwaiti airspace had returned to normal after conditions that prompted earlier precautionary measures subsided, Anadolu Ajansi (AA) reported.

The authority said it is closely monitoring developments around the clock in coordination with relevant domestic and international agencies to ensure the highest levels of safety and security in the country's airspace.

It added that normal operations had also resumed at Kuwait International Airport, with flights operating according to approved schedules.

Earlier, Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) said 18 major US military targets had been struck at Ali Al Salem and Ahmad Al Jaber air bases in Kuwait, as well as Sheikh Isa Air Base in Bahrain.

The developments came amid rapidly escalating tensions following US strikes on southern Iran and Tehran's subsequent announcement of the closure of the Strait of Hormuz to all vessels.

--NNN-ANADOLU