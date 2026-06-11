5 Gold Medals Won By Galgotias University Students At The Inaugural World Yogasana Championship 2026 Featuring 79 Countries

(MENAFN- NewsVoir) Students from Galgotias University secured five Gold Medals at the 1st World Yogasana Championship 2026 held at the EKA Arena, Ahmedabad, from 4 to 8 June 2026.

The inaugural championship brought together 522 athletes from 79 countries across multiple Yogasana disciplines and age categories. Organised by Yogasana Bharat in association with World Yogasana and the Indian Olympic Association, the event marked the largest international competitive platform for Yogasana so far.

Galgotias University students made India proud at the World Yogasana Championship 2026 with five Gold Medals across Traditional, Supine, Artistic Pair, and Group events



India finished at the top of the medal tally with 114 medals, including 102 Gold Medals.



Representing India, first-year students from Galgotias University won medals across artistic, traditional, and individual categories.



Ritu Mondal, a first-year BA Economics student, secured Gold Medals in Traditional Individual and Traditional Group categories. Riya, a first-year BA English student, won Gold in the Supine Individual event in the Senior Category. Deepa Lodhi, a first-year BA English student competing in the Junior Category, secured Gold Medals in Artistic Pair and Artistic Group.



The championship featured competitions in traditional yogasana, artistic single, artistic pair, artistic group, rhythmic pair, and specialised flexibility and balance events.



Dr Dhruv Galgotia, CEO, Galgotias University, said,“Competing at a championship that brought together athletes from 79 countries demands a very different level of preparation, consistency, and discipline. Securing five Gold Medals against international competition is a significant achievement for our students and for Indian Yogasana.”



Deepa Lodhi said,“The scale of the championship was very different from anything I had experienced earlier. Competing against international participants helped me understand the level of preparation required at the global stage.”



Riya said,“The competition environment was extremely demanding because every category had strong international participation. Winning here has given me confidence to prepare for bigger championships ahead.”



Ritu Mondal said,“The event showed how rapidly Yogasana is growing internationally. For us as athletes, it was an opportunity to represent India in a discipline that originated here.”



The achievement adds to Galgotias University's growing presence on international stages across sports, innovation, entrepreneurship, technology, and global academic competitions, where students are increasingly competing alongside participants from leading institutions and countries worldwide.



About Galgotias University

Galgotias University is one of India's leading multidisciplinary universities recognised for academic excellence, research, innovation, global collaborations, and industry aligned education. With a vibrant student community of over 50,000 learners and a global alumni network of more than 100,000 graduates, the University has built a rapidly growing ecosystem focused on technology, entrepreneurship, interdisciplinary learning, and real-world impact.



In the QS World University Rankings 2026 by Quacquarelli Symonds, Galgotias University was placed in the 1201-1400 global band and ranked 15th among private universities and 43rd among all universities in India. In the Times Higher Education World University Rankings 2026, the University was placed in the 1201-1500 global band and ranked 27th among private universities and 65th among all universities in India. The University is also accredited with NAAC A+, one of India's highest institutional quality ratings.



Galgotias University offers programmes across engineering, artificial intelligence, semiconductors, business, law, media, design, health sciences, hospitality, liberal education, and emerging interdisciplinary domains. In 2026, students secured more than 5,100 job offers from over 1,250 recruiters. The University has built strong industry and innovation partnerships with organisations including Apple, Infosys, Intel, Cisco, Tata Technologies, L&T EduTech, Capgemini, and Salesforce, while continuing to strengthen its global academic engagement and startup ecosystem.