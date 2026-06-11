ICEYE Leads A New Era Of Sovereign Intelligence From Space With EUR 1B Funding Round

(MENAFN- NewsVoir) ICEYE, the world leader in sovereign intelligence from space, has raised EUR 450 million (USD 520 million) in a primary Series F funding round led by General Atlantic, at a valuation of over EUR 10 billion (USD 12 billion).

ICEYE Factory

Additional investors include Solidium, Tesi, Varma, Ilmarinen, Lifeline Ventures, as well as Nokia, from Finland, Qatar Investment Authority (QIA) and TCV. Together with a secondary placement, the total Series F funding round exceeds EUR 1 billion.

The breadth of the investor group signals recognition that sovereign and commercial access to space-based intelligence is essential to national security and resilience worldwide.

Seven governments to date across Europe have procured sovereign satellite systems from ICEYE, making it the leading provider of space-based intelligence. Proceeds from the funding round will drive the expansion of ICEYE's global footprint and deepen its intelligence capabilities, positioning the company to meet growing demand and deliver sovereign intelligence systems and data to governments and customers at a new scale.

Rafal Modrzewski, Co-Founder & CEO of ICEYE, said, "The quality of investors who have chosen to back us at this scale reflects a shared belief. Sovereign intelligence from space is entering a new era and the window to build it is now. ICEYE has built the world's most advanced, proven capability to meet that demand. This funding enables us to accelerate the delivery of new capabilities to governments and customers faster than ever before."

Sascha Günther, Managing Director, Head of DACH, and Co-Head of EMEA Technology at General Atlantic, said,“ICEYE has fundamentally redefined Earth observation. The company pioneered the shift to next-generation, agile satellite fleets that deliver greater strategic capability with far greater cost efficiency – and today operates the world's largest and most advanced SAR constellation on a vertically integrated platform. Rafal and the team are taking breakthrough technology from innovation to commercial and operational success at scale, and we believe global structural demand for ICEYE's intelligence will continue to accelerate. We are proud to back remarkable builders like ICEYE as they push the boundaries of what's possible.”

Nokia joins the funding round as a new strategic investor. Justin Hotard, President and CEO of Nokia, said,“Modern defense increasingly depends on combining trusted connectivity with real-time visibility. Nokia and ICEYE bring complementary strengths that can help advance Europe's defense, resilience and technological sovereignty. This combination will become increasingly important as governments and industries look to build more secure, aware and adaptable critical systems.”

This Series F follows a period of significant momentum for ICEYE. In 2025, ICEYE scaled growth, profitability, and cash generation simultaneously - crossing over EUR 250 million in revenue, and over EUR 100 million in EBITDA, while building a contracted backlog of over EUR 1.5 billion(1). Production is now doubling, from 50 satellites per year today to a target of 100 annually by 2028 and beyond, supported by a matching launch cadence.

Every sovereign system ICEYE deploys strengthens not only the nation that operates it but a broader network of intelligence. ICEYE recently delivered a fully operational sovereign space system to the Polish Armed Forces, from contract signing to operational capability in 12 months, among the fastest sovereign space deployments in history. The model is now being replicated across Europe, the Middle East and Asia, and the pace is accelerating.

The transaction is subject to customary closing conditions and regulatory approvals.

About ICEYE

ICEYE is the world leader in sovereign intelligence from space. We deliver continuous monitoring capabilities to detect and respond to changes in any location on Earth.

ICEYE owns the world's largest and most advanced SAR (synthetic aperture radar) satellite constellation. To our customers we provide intelligence with unmatched quality, latency and revisit times, in any weather, day or night. To governments who choose to operate their own constellation we provide this proven capability as a sovereign system.

ICEYE-built constellations serve customers in defence and intelligence, environmental monitoring, insurance and emergency management. We enable fast decisions that contribute to a safer future.

Natively European, founded in Finland. ICEYE operates globally with over 1,000 employees.

We're a growing international team of builders. iceye/joinus

About General Atlantic

General Atlantic is a leading global investor with more than four and a half decades of experience providing capital and strategic support for over 885 companies throughout its history. Established in 1980, General Atlantic continues to be a dedicated partner to visionary founders and investors seeking to build dynamic businesses and create long-term value. Guided by the conviction that entrepreneurs can be incredible agents of transformational change, the firm combines a collaborative global approach, sector specific expertise, a long-term investment horizon, and a deep understanding of growth drivers to partner with and scale innovative businesses around the world. The firm leverages its patient capital, operational expertise, and global platform to support a diversified investment platform spanning Growth Equity, Credit, Energy Transition, and Sustainable Infrastructure strategies. General Atlantic manages approximately USD 126 billion in assets under management, inclusive of all strategies, as of March 31, 2026, with more than 900 professionals in 20 countries across five regions.

For more information on General Atlantic, please visit: .

(1)Based on unaudited 2025 financial results.