DICID Attends International Workshop On Developing Multi-Faith Partnerships

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

London: Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Doha International Center for Interfaith Dialogue (DICID) H E Dr. Ibrahim bin Saleh Al Nuaimi affirmed the Center's keenness to contribute to international efforts aimed at promoting a culture of dialogue, understanding and cooperation among followers of religions and cultures, and exploring new horizons for developing joint work between religious institutions to contribute to serving societies and promoting social peace and human cohesion.

This came during DICID's participation in the high-level international workshop entitled 'From Interfaith Dialogue to Multi-Faith Engagement: A Strategic Partnership to Transform Interfaith Dialogue,' which is currently being hosted by the Oxford Centre for Islamic Studies in the United Kingdom, with the participation of an elite group of global religious, intellectual, academic leaders and decision-makers.

HE Chairman of DICID's Board of Directors explained that the workshop, in terms of its objectives and objective features, discusses the transformations taking place in the field of interfaith dialogue, and ways to move from being limited to mutual understanding and exchanging visions to building practical and sustainable partnerships between religious communities, based on mutual trust, joint work and cooperation in facing contemporary humanitarian challenges.

Dr. Al Nuaimi added that the workshop will also review a number of strategic issues related to the future of cooperation between religious communities, including building global networks of religious and intellectual leaders, promoting religious freedom, supporting civil society institutions, developing young leaders, religious education and culture programmes, and jointly responding to humanitarian issues, in addition to anticipating the effects of rapid technological transformations, especially AI, on the reality of religious communities and the future of relations between followers of religions.

DICID's participation comes as part of its keenness to attend international dialogues concerned with developing dialogue and cooperation paths between followers of religions, enhancing the contribution of religious institutions in addressing common global challenges.

For his part, member of the DICID delegation participating in the workship Dr. Hamed Al Marwani said that this participation is in line with DICID's mission to consolidate the culture of dialogue, understanding and peaceful coexistence, and to enhance the role of dialogue and cooperation among followers of religions in supporting social peace and serving humanity, in keeping with global changes and responding to the common challenges facing contemporary societies.