Operation Sindoor, Article 370 Among Key Milestones Cited by Cabinet

Economic Growth, Digital Push and Rail Expansion Highlighted as Achievements

New Delhi- Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday became India's longest-serving democratically elected prime minister in consecutive terms, surpassing Jawaharlal Nehru's record of 4,399 days in office.

Marking the milestone, the government released a series of booklets highlighting achievements across sectors, ranging from economic reforms and digital expansion to major railway infrastructure projects.

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According to the Prime Minister's Office, officers felicitated Modi on the occasion and credited his leadership over the last 12 years with providing stability, transparency and a commitment to good governance, inclusive development and national progress.

Modi first took office on May 26, 2014, after the BJP's decisive victory in the Lok Sabha elections. He was re-elected in 2019 and again in 2024, becoming the first prime minister after Nehru to secure three consecutive terms.

Cabinet Hails Modi, Passes Congratulatory Resolution

The Union Cabinet on Wednesday passed a resolution congratulating Prime Minister Narendra Modi on becoming the country's longest-serving elected Prime Minister in continuous terms.

The Cabinet described the achievement as a milestone in India's democratic journey and said it reflected public trust in Modi's leadership as the NDA government completed 12 years in office.

The resolution highlighted key initiatives undertaken during his tenure, including measures on national security, welfare, economic reforms and infrastructure development. It cited surgical strikes, Operation Sindoor, the abrogation of Article 370, GST, OROP and welfare schemes among major achievements.

The Cabinet also pointed to India's growing global profile, startup ecosystem, women's empowerment initiatives and programmes aimed at supporting farmers and the poor.

Reaffirming support for Modi's vision of a“Viksit Bharat”, the Cabinet expressed confidence that India would continue progressing towards becoming a developed nation by 2047 under his leadership.

Economy, Reforms and Digital Push

The government used the occasion to showcase what it described as transformative economic reforms undertaken over the last 12 years. A booklet released by the Centre said India had moved from being among the world's“Fragile Five” economies in 2013 to becoming the fastest-growing major economy.

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According to the government, reforms such as the Goods and Services Tax (GST), faceless taxation, Digital India and banking sector restructuring helped improve public trust, strengthen economic fundamentals and enhance the ease of doing business.

The booklet said the reduction in income tax burden reflected the government's vision of“Ramrajya” and argued that increased taxpayer confidence had enabled greater investments in roads, hospitals and other public infrastructure.

“Today, India stands proudly as the world's fastest-growing major economy. Behind this monumental transformation lies a series of decisive reforms,” it said.

The government also highlighted the country's digital transformation. It said the cost of one gigabyte of mobile data had declined by nearly 97 per cent, from Rs 269 in 2014 to around Rs 8-10 today, helping expand internet access across rural areas.

Internet users increased from about 25 crore in 2014 to 103 crore by December 2025, while broadband connections rose from six crore to nearly 100 crore during the same period, according to the booklet.

Focus on Farmers and Welfare

The Centre also highlighted welfare initiatives aimed at farmers. It said the agriculture ministry's budget had increased fivefold over the last 12 years to Rs 1.4 lakh crore in the current financial year.

The government further said Rs 4.3 lakh crore had been transferred directly to farmers under the PM-KISAN scheme since its launch in February 2019. Under the programme, eligible farmers receive Rs 6,000 annually in three instalments.

Industry leaders welcomed the government's economic policies and reform agenda.

Confederation of Indian Industry President R Mukundan said India's growing confidence was reflected in its resilience, ambition and continued progress towards becoming a leading global economic powerhouse.

“As India moves towards its vision of Viksit Bharat 2047, industry remains committed to working closely with the government to accelerate investment, strengthen competitiveness, create quality employment and ensure that growth remains inclusive, sustainable and future-ready,” he said.

Ficci President Anant Goenka said the past 12 years had witnessed the steady consolidation of India's economic fundamentals through reforms, infrastructure investments, expanding trade partnerships and stronger financial institutions.

Rail Infrastructure Milestones

Alongside economic achievements, the government highlighted major developments in the railway sector, including the construction of the world's highest railway arch bridge over the Chenab River and the launch of the country's first Vande Bharat Sleeper train.

Standing 359 metres above the Chenab River, the bridge is 35 metres taller than the Eiffel Tower and is India's first blast-resistant railway bridge developed with assistance from DRDO. The structure has enabled direct rail connectivity between Jammu and Srinagar and significantly reduced travel time.

The government also highlighted the Anji Khad Bridge, India's first cable-stayed railway bridge, which forms a key link on the Jammu-Srinagar railway corridor.

According to the booklet, 99.6 per cent of India's broad-gauge railway network has now been electrified, making it one of the most highly electrified railway systems in the world. The government said the initiative supports sustainable transportation while contributing to the country's net-zero commitments.

Indian Railways served 741 crore passengers during 2025-26, while premium train services such as Vande Bharat, Namo Bharat and Tejas have enhanced passenger capacity and travel experience, the government said.

The Vande Bharat Sleeper train carried over 1.2 lakh passengers in its first three months of operation and recorded 100 per cent occupancy, according to the booklet.

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Bullet Train and Northeast Connectivity

The government also highlighted progress on India's first bullet train project, the 508-km Mumbai-Ahmedabad High-Speed Rail Corridor. Foundation work has been completed at eight of the project's 12 stations, while nearly five kilometres of the undersea tunnel section has been constructed.

Since 2014, more than 36,000 kilometres of railway tracks have been laid and 484 kilometres of tunnels constructed, compared with 125 kilometres built before 2014, the government said.

In the Northeast, over 4,170 kilometres of railway lines have been electrified, achieving more than 96 per cent electrification. Arunachal Pradesh, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Tripura and Mizoram have achieved complete railway electrification, while investments worth Rs 95,000 crore have been made in the region's railway sector since 2014.

The government also described the arrival of the first freight trains in Manipur and Meghalaya and the first passenger train in Mizoram as landmark milestones in expanding rail connectivity in the region.

As Modi surpassed Nehru's record to become India's longest-serving elected prime minister in consecutive terms, the government projected the occasion as a reflection of continuity in governance and policy implementation, citing achievements in economic management, digital expansion, welfare programmes and infrastructure development as defining features of the last 12 years.

'Ayushman Bharat Leads Modi-Era Health Gains'

As Narendra Modi has become the longest serving democratically elected prime minister of India in consecutive terms, a document released by the government on Wednesday highlighted India's healthcare sector transformation over the last 12 years, with expanded health insurance coverage, improved maternal and child healthcare and a significant increase in medical infrastructure.

The government's booklet 'Lok Seva Mein Pradhan Sevak Ke 11 Varsh' stated that the Ayushman Bharat-Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana (AB-PMJAY), the world's largest government-funded health assurance scheme, has issued more than 43 crore Ayushman cards.

The scheme provides free treatment of up to Rs 5 lakh per family annually and has treated over 12 crore patients, resulting in savings of more than Rs 1.25 lakh crore for beneficiaries.

According to the booklet, the government has allocated over Rs 9,500 crore for AB-PMJAY in the current financial year to further strengthen health assurance coverage.

In maternal healthcare, over seven crore free antenatal check-ups have been conducted under the Pradhan Mantri Surakshit Matritva Abhiyan (PMSMA), aimed at ensuring safe pregnancies and reducing maternal mortality. The maternal mortality ratio has declined from 130 deaths per one lakh live births in 2014 to 88 in 2026, a reduction of about 32 per cent, according to the booklet.

The government has also expanded access to affordable medicines through the Pradhan Mantri Bhartiya Janaushadhi Pariyojana. More than 15 lakh people are purchasing low-cost medicines daily through Jan Aushadhi Kendras, generating savings of over Rs 40,000 crore for citizens through discounts on medicines, implants and medical devices.

The booklet also mentioned that over 105 crore sanitary napkins have been sold at a subsidised price of Re 1 under the Suvidha initiative.

Under the Pradhan Mantri National Dialysis Programme, more than four crore free dialysis sessions have been provided to patients suffering from serious kidney ailments.

The government document further stated that over seven crore people have benefited from Amrit Pharmacies, which provide medicines for critical illnesses at affordable rates. The Centre has set a target of establishing 500 such pharmacies across the country.

Primary healthcare delivery has received a boost through Ayushman Arogya Mandirs by bringing healthcare services closer to communities. According to the booklet, over 60 crore cancer screenings have taken place, and over 42 crore have availed tele-consultations, bringing healthcare services closer to communities.

The booklet also highlighted a significant expansion of medical education and health infrastructure. The number of medical colleges has increased from 387 in 2014 to more than 800 in 2026, while MBBS seats have risen from 51,348 to 1,28,976, and postgraduate medical seats have increased from 31,185 to 85,822.

The number of AIIMS institutions has nearly tripled from eight to 23 during the period.

Public expenditure on health has also increased sharply. Health budget allocation has risen from Rs 35,163 crore in 2014 to Rs 1,06 530 crore in 2026, while the AYUSH budget has grown from Rs 1,272 crore to Rs 4,408 crore. The share of government health expenditure has increased from 29 per cent to 48 per cent, reflecting a reduction in out-of-pocket spending by citizens.

The booklet stated that institutional deliveries have reached 96 per cent in rural areas and 98 per cent in urban areas. Full immunisation coverage under Mission Indradhanush has crossed 98 per cent, while more than 220 crore doses of COVID-19 vaccines have been administered nationwide.

It also noted that tuberculosis incidence declined by 21 per cent between 2015 and 2024, nearly double the global average rate of decline.

The booklet also highlighted that more than 87 crore Ayushman Bharat Health Account (ABHA) IDs have been generated, enabling citizens to create and access digital health records seamlessly across healthcare facilities.

Additionally, to improve cancer care, customs duty has been fully exempted on 17 critical cancer medicines, making treatment more affordable for patients. The Centre has also announced plans to establish day-care cancer centres in all district hospitals over the next two years to improve access to specialised treatment closer to people's homes.

The government has additionally launched a nationwide drive for free Human Papillomavirus (HPV) vaccination to protect adolescent girls against cervical cancer, one of the leading causes of cancer-related deaths among women. (PTI)