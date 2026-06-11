Fast Loan UK Shortlisted Again At The Credit Awards 2026

MENAFN - Pressat) Fast Loan UK has been named a finalist at the Credit Awards 2026 in the Alternative Lender of the Year (Under £5,000) category, the latest in a run of recognitions for the lender at one of the most established programmes in the UK credit and financial services industry.

Run by Credit Strategy, the Credit Awards celebrate innovation, best practice and the organisations setting standards across the sector. This year's ceremony takes place on 24 June 2026 at Celtic Manor in Newport, Wales, as part of Credit Week, with comedian and presenter Matt Lucas hosting the evening. Entries are reviewed by an independent panel of industry judges drawn from across credit and financial services.

Having been shortlisted several times in recent years, Fast Loan UK sees the latest nod as confirmation that its approach to short-term lending continues to set the standard. As an FCA authorised direct lender, the company charges interest only on the days a loan is borrowed, applies no late fees, and lends responsibly within the FCA price cap, an approach designed to keep short-term borrowing transparent and manageable for customers.

“Being shortlisted once is an honour, but being recognised year after year means even more,” said Joe Brunt, CEO of Fast Loan UK.“It tells us this isn't a one-off. We've stayed consistent on the things that matter, no hidden costs and no penalties for falling behind, and the industry keeps acknowledging that. For a team that puts the customer first every single day, that's hugely rewarding.”

Brunt added:“Repeat recognition is harder than people think, because the standard keeps rising and the competition gets stronger every year. To keep our place among the best lenders in the country says a great deal about the people here and the way we choose to do business. We're delighted, and we're determined to keep raising the bar.”

Becoming a finalist is widely regarded as a significant achievement in itself, given the level of competition across the programme each year. Winners will be announced at the ceremony in June.

Fast Loan UK will be represented at Celtic Manor on the night and looks forward to celebrating with peers from across the industry.



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