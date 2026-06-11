Who Is Sejal Pawar? Amid 'Rs 370 Ki Biryani' Row, Viral Comedy Show Turns Doctor Into National Talking Point She Apologises

Sejal Pawar, a doctor believed to be associated with Mumbai's KEM Hospital, has apologised after a viral clip from comedian Pranit More's show sparked backlash. During a comedy show, she made remarks about comparing male cadavers' private parts.

A doctor named Sejal Pawar has become the subject of intense online discussion after a clip from comedian Pranit More's stand-up crowdwork show went viral. The video, which surfaced weeks after it was recorded, sparked criticism across social media and raised questions about professional conduct, humour and respect towards cadavers used in medical education.

मिलिए डॉ॰ सेजल पवार से, जिन्होंने आरजे प्रणित के लाइव कॉमेडी शो (क्राउडवर्क) में "डेड बॉडी जोक" पर विवाद के बाद अपना माफीनामा जारी किया l जब प्रणित ने उनसे मेडिकल प्रोफेशन को लेकर सवाल किए, तो डॉ. सेजल ने हंसते हुए बताया,वे और उनके साथी डॉक्टर्स मेडिकल की पढ़ाई के लिए आने... twitter/zLLJP0sRGY

- Vishal Mohan Yadav (@VishalMYadav_) June 11, 2026

The controversy gained momentum after Pawar publicly apologised for remarks she made during an audience interaction at the comedy show.

Sejal Pawar is reported to be a medical doctor who has worked in the healthcare field and is believed to have been associated with Mumbai's KEM Hospital during her medical training or professional career.

Until the recent controversy, Pawar was not a public figure and had no significant presence in mainstream media. She was largely unknown outside her professional and personal circles. Her name only entered public discussion after a clip from Pranit More's show began circulating widely online.

Following the backlash, reports suggested that her social media profiles were either restricted or made private as public attention around the incident grew

The controversy began during a crowdwork segment at one of Pranit More's stand-up performances. During the interaction, More reportedly asked audience members whether doctors remain serious while working with cadavers or whether they sometimes joke among themselves.

While responding, Pawar shared experiences from anatomy-related work involving cadavers. During the conversation, she stated that she and some colleagues would compare the sizes of male cadavers' private parts.

Sejal pawar doctor by profession talking about how she and her friends make fun of dead bodies about their dick size and made several nasty comments about male reproductive organ twitter/q7rfQoi6DJ

- Aarohi (@hamlakroo) June 10, 2026

The remark quickly became the focus of the discussion after the clip appeared online. Many viewers felt the comment was insensitive and disrespectful towards body donors whose remains are used for medical education and research.

As the video spread across social media platforms, criticism grew rapidly, with users debating whether such remarks crossed ethical boundaries expected from medical professionals.

After facing widespread criticism, Pawar released a video message apologising for her comments.

In the video, she admitted that what she said was wrong and expressed regret over the incident. She stated that she never intended to make such a remark and apologised to anyone who felt hurt or offended by her words.

Pawar said the clip was recorded around two months earlier during the first stand-up comedy show she had ever attended. According to her, she did not expect a short portion of the interaction to be separated from the larger conversation and shared widely online.

However, she stressed that she was not attempting to justify her actions and accepted responsibility for the remark.

She also said that she and her colleagues respected cadavers and understood their importance in medical education. At the same time, she acknowledged that the specific comment should never have been made.

The controversy has sparked a wider conversation about professional ethics, medical training and what people choose to share during public entertainment events.

While some social media users accepted Pawar's apology, others argued that healthcare professionals should be especially careful when discussing sensitive subjects connected to patients or body donors.

Meet Sejal Pawar: > Belongs to ST community.> Scored 406 marks in NEET.> Took the reservation quota. > Went into Government medical college > Started playing with the dicks of dead bodies.> She even told this proudly to everyone is the reality of reservation. These... twitter/aD01aiYgnL

- (@ImHydro45) June 11, 2026

The debate has also highlighted how crowdwork segments from comedy shows can quickly reach audiences far beyond the venue where they were originally recorded.

Pawar's case is the second major controversy linked to audience interactions at Pranit More's shows in recent weeks.

It follows the widely discussed“Rs 370 biryani” controversy involving Gurugram resident Himanshu Jangra, whose remarks during another crowdwork segment triggered a national debate on dating expectations, consent and entitlement.

Now, with Sejal Pawar's apology video circulating online, the discussion has shifted to medical ethics and the responsibilities that come with speaking in public spaces, even during a comedy show.